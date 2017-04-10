Paratek Pharmaceuticals: A Significantly Derisked Core Buy In Biotech

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) have soared 45% in the past three months on the heels of positive results from a pivotal trial involving its broad spectrum antibiotic omadacycline in the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Positive data from dual phase 3 trials involving their Allergan-partnered candidate sarecycline also contributed to share price gains.

PRTK data by YCharts

The Data

The global pivotal trial, dubbed "OPTIC", compared efficacy and safety of once daily IV-to-oral omadacycline to IV-to-oral moxifloxacin in adults with CABP (n=774).

The primary endpoint was statistical non-inferiority in the intent to treat population compared to moxifloxacin at early clinical response (ECR), which was 72 to 120 hours after the beginning of treatment. The ECR rate for the two treatment arms were similar, at 81.1% and 82.7% respectively. Non-inferiority was also achieved in the CE CABP populations with Pneumonia Severity Index (OTCPK:PORT) III and IV. Key secondary endpoints were also achieved with statistical non-inferiority.

Dr. Thomas M. File Jr., M.D., MS, Chair of the Infectious Disease Section at Northeast Ohio University and Summa Health, had the following commentary to add:

"Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia results in approximately 3.3 million hospitalizations in the United States each year with a significant mortality risk of more than 5 percent seen in observational studies, putting a significant burden on the healthcare system. Antibiotic resistance is a national issue as susceptibility rates have decreased across most antibiotics since 2010, underscoring the need for new, effective therapies. The positive top-line results of omadacycline in community-acquired bacterial pneumonia is welcome news."

As for sarecycline in the treatment of moderate to severe acne, it appears that partner Allergan will file a new drug application to the FDA in the second half of the year. The candidate is a once-daily, oral, narrow spectrum tetracycline-derived antibiotic that could provide a new option for these patients. Patients were randomized to two treatment groups, in one arm receiving one of three doses of sarecycline (60mg, 100 mg, or 150mg) or placebo once a day for 12 weeks. The company's treatment was superior to placebo (p<0.004) in achieving primary endpoints while combined discontinuation rate of 1.4% was manageable.

The Opportunity

According to the company there is an over $9 billion addressable market in the United States for 2nd line empiric treatment of resistant infections.

Figure 2: Opportunity just for IV and oral in big three indications (source: corporate presentation)

As for sarecycline, Allergan believes $250 to $300 million in US revenue is achievable, and the smaller company stands to receive milestone payments and royalties.

Shareholders can feel satisfied that they have the correct management in place, with key figures hailing from the likes of Gilead, Pfizer, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Importantly, President, COO and CMO Evan Loh, MD, along with Chief Commercial Offer Adam Woodrow led development and commercialization of Tygacil at Wyeth.

Management believes they can utilize a small 85 person hospital field force along with a MSL (medical science liason) field force to drive initial adoption, with oral only indication accelerating community adoption.

The company believes they have US IP protection through 2028, consisting of composition of matter patent through 2023 plus Hatch Waxman plus GAIN Act extension providing an additional five years. In the EU 10 years of market exclusivity is expected. As for Sarecycline composition of matter patent expires 2031 in US and in the EU 10 years of market exclusivity is expected.

Future Catalysts

-Omadacycline new drug application (NDA) in first half 2018

-Omadacycline oral only skin study data 2nd quarter 2017

-Phase 2 uCTI study initiate enrollment 4th quarter 2017 or 1st quarter 2018

-Sarecycline NDA in 2017

Financials and Other Information

With $128 million of cash at year end 2016 along with net debt of $39 million, management believes they have a runway through the first half of 2018. They drew $20 million from their debt line with Hercules Technology Growth, extended the interest only period until 2018, and have another $10 million available. As of February 24th the company received an additional $13.1 million through a controlled equity offering. I expect a secondary offering or some other form of raising funds by June, a year after their 2016 secondary.

Thesis and Conclusion

While establishing a position in the stock won't have as much upside as in March, the stock appears significantly derisked post phase three data. I made a similar case for Achaogen after its secondary offering in December with significant gains for readers at reduced risk. This is a long term story where shareholders should benefit through potential FDA approval and commercialization, while at the same time a near to medium term buyout is entirely possible. The company possesses a unique asset that would be acquirers should find quite attractive on the heels of prior data.

Figure 3: Scarcity of new iv/oral antibiotics (source: corporate presentation)

Risks include near term dilution, regulatory downthumb, disappointing data in further trials, competition, setbacks with launch, and manufacturing issues, among others.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher. I categorize ideas into near-term, medium-term (months to a year), and long term (multi-year), based on when I expect outperformance to potentially occur. If that interests you, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article, next to my name. For my real-time followers, on my blog I also post bi-weekly watch lists to discuss names on my radar and fielding your suggestions, as well as occasional market/sector overview pieces and interviews with corporate management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.