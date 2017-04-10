These metrics are then used to select the top 10 healthcare stocks for dividend growth and income at current prices.

My updated spreadsheets provide fair value numbers, dividend growth forecasts, and total return projections for 23 companies in the sector.

The debate in Congress rages on about the future of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) and its potential replacement, the American Health Care Act. This uncertainty has led to some extra volatility among healthcare stocks, causing weakness in some areas of the sector.

It's been about 18 months since the original Top 10 Healthcare Stocks For Dividend Growth And Income was published, so I thought it was the perfect time to provide an update my healthcare watch list and determine if there are any attractive candidates for investment at this time.

First of all, here is a quick look at the top ten from that initial article, and how they have performed since it was published:

It is a bit of a mixed bag when looking at the results. Six of the ten selections outperformed the Health Care SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV), while just three of ten outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Overall, the stocks averaged a 7.39% increase in share price. However this was dragged down by a nearly 50% drop in price from Gilead. Taking it out of the equation would bring the average return to 13.66%, well above the XLV and more in line with the S&P.

Of course, these stocks were selected based on income and income growth potential, not for capital appreciation. They had an average yield of 2.77% when selected, nearly double that of the XLV, and all of the companies have continued to raise dividends since the article.

So while it may have lagged on capital appreciation, it did accomplish its goals of providing rising income for investors.

Updated Watch List

There were a few tweaks made to the watch list for this update: The removal of St. Jude Medical (acquired by Abbott Labs); the removals of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA); and the additions of Baxter International Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., ResMed Inc., Steris PLC, Dentsply Serona Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

These changes bring the number of companies to 23, and adds a few more "growthier" names to the mix. I also tried to stick to high-quality names, as a BBB or better S&P credit rating was used as a screen.

Here is the updated watch list, along with some general information and their price relation to 52-week highs:

Ticker Company Sub Sector # Years Div. Inc. S&P Credit Rating Market Cap (B$) 52-Week High 52-Week Low Share Price 4/07/17 % Below 52-Wk High (NYSE:ABBV) AbbVie Inc. Drugs 5 A- $105.2 $68.12 $55.06 $65.54 -3.79% (NYSE:ABC) AmerisourceBergen Corp. Drug Distribution 12 A- $19.0 $94.50 $68.38 $87.62 -7.28% (NYSE:ABT) Abbott Labs Health Care Services 3 BBB $76.0 $45.84 $36.76 $43.83 -4.38% (NASDAQ:AMGN) Amgen Inc. Biotechnology 7 A $121.1 $184.21 $133.64 $163.38 -11.31% (NYSE:ANTM) Anthem Inc. Health Care Services 6 A $44.1 $170.79 $114.85 $166.26 -2.65% (NYSE:BAX) Baxter International Inc Medical Equipment 1 A- $28.8 $53.18 $41.56 $52.79 -0.73% (NYSE:BDX) Becton, Dickinson & Co. Medical Instruments 45 BBB+ $39.3 $186.11 $153.55 $184.11 -1.07% (NYSE:BMY) Bristol-Meyers Squibb Drugs 8 A+ $88.2 $77.12 $46.01 $53.42 -30.73% (NYSE:CAH) Cardinal Health Inc. Drugs 20 A- $25.9 $87.85 $62.70 $82.35 -6.26% (NYSE:DGX) Quest Diagnostics Health Care Services 6 BBB+ $13.4 $100.00 $72.07 $97.85 -2.15% (NASDAQ:GILD) Gilead Sciences Inc. Biotechnology 2 A $87.2 $103.10 $65.38 $66.58 -35.42% (NYSE:JNJ) Johnson & Johnson Drugs/Consumer Prod. 54 AAA $338.3 $129.00 $108.65 $124.92 -3.16% (NYSE:MDT) Medtronic plc. Medical Devices 39 A $110.0 $89.27 $69.35 $80.37 -9.97% (NYSE:MRK) Merck & Company Drugs 6 AA $173.0 $66.80 $53.06 $63.13 -5.49% (NYSE:OMI) Owens & Minor Inc. Medical Devices 20 BBB $2.1 $41.48 $30.43 $34.19 -17.57% (NASDAQ:PDCO) Patterson Companies, Inc. Medical Equipment 7 n/a $4.3 $50.40 $36.46 $44.51 -11.69% (NYSE:PFE) Pfizer Inc. Drugs 7 AA $203.0 $37.39 $29.83 $34.10 -8.80% (NYSE:RMD) ResMed Inc. Medical Equipment 5 n/a $9.8 $73.46 $55.43 $69.03 -6.03% (NYSE:STE) Steris PLC Medical Equipment 12 n/a $5.9 $74.63 $63.26 $69.90 -6.34% (NYSE:SYK) Stryker Corp. Medical Devices 24 A $48.8 $133.59 $106.48 $130.84 -2.06% (NYSE:UNH) UnitedHealth Group Inc. Health Care Services 7 A+ $160.8 $172.14 $125.26 $166.02 -3.56% (NASDAQ:XRAY) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Medical Equipment 6 BBB+ $14.2 $65.83 $55.00 $62.46 -5.12% (NYSE:ZBH) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Medical Equipment 5 BBB $24.1 $133.21 $95.63 $119.88 -10.01%

Gilead and Bristol-Meyers Squibb are the big laggards right now, as they are both trading more than 30% below their respective 52-week highs. Amgen, Medtronic, Owens & Minor, and Patterson Companies are also trading at least 10% below 52-week high levels.

On the flip-side you can see that Baxter International, Becton Dickinson, Quest Diagnostics, and Stryker are all trading near their 52-week highs.

Historical & Current Numbers

Next we will look at the historical dividend growth rates for the companies, the expected 2017 earnings, and the corresponding P/E and payout ratios for them.

The data in the following tables was collected from various sources, including the U.S. Dividend Champions List, Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha, F.A.S.T. Graphs, and investor relations web pages from the selected companies.

For the earnings estimates and "Fair Value" P/E columns, I put each of the companies through F.A.S.T. Graphs and also went to the analyst estimates page on Yahoo Finance. The 2017 EPS estimate came from a blend of the numbers from those two sources.

The "Fair Value" number was determined by looking at various time frames on F.A.S.T. Graphs to determine the typical valuations that each company trades at. A comparison was then made between the expected P/E based on 2017 analyst estimates and the "Fair Value" P/E to get a feel for the relative valuation for the different companies at current prices.

As you can see, there is a wide range of yields, payout ratios, and valuations from the companies on the list. Dividend yields vary from 0.56% from DENTSPLY SIRONA to 3.91% from AbbVie, payout ratios from 11.2% from Zimmer Biomet Holdings to 57.2% from Owens & Minor, and PE's from 8.0 with Gilead to 24.6 with ResMed.

Trying to make comparisons between these wide ranges of numbers can be difficult; the next set of numbers will attempt to do so.

Growth & Income Projections

After looking at the historical and current numbers, it's time to take a crack at projecting the future income and capital gains potential for the list. To do this, I have scoured investor presentations and conference call transcripts from each company to search for guidance regarding targeted dividend payout ratios. If guidance from management wasn't provided, I looked at the historical payout ratios on F.A.S.T. Graphs to see if there are any long-term trends for the company.

I then collected the 5YR analyst estimate EPS growth numbers from Yahoo Finance and F.A.S.T. Graphs. From this data, I determined my projected dividend growth rates for each company, which were used to forecast the 5YR Yield On Cost "YOC" with dividends being withdrawn as well as 5YR YOC with dividends being reinvested.

Additionally, on the far right I've shown my projected 5YR total and annualized returns based on the expected reinvestment of dividends, projected earnings growth and targeted valuation levels from the "Fair Value" P/E number.

This is where the elements come into focus, and we get some useful numbers to make the selections.

As you can see, there are some attractive candidates for capital growth, as 13 of the 23 companies are projected to provide annualized returns of better than 10%.

The candidates are less attractive on an income basis however, as just seven are expected to produce a YOC of >3% after 5 years; and just two, AbbVie and Pfizer, are expected produce a YOC of >5% after 5 years.

The Top Ten

For this top ten I decided to take the same approach as with the recent technology list and go with the five top income projections and then five of the remaining top total return projections.

Here are the companies that made the final cut:

Keep in mind that these numbers are based on prices and corresponding dividend yields and growth projections as of April 7th. As prices, earnings estimates, dividend declarations and other factors change, so will the future projections and corresponding rankings.

Here is some additional information and my thoughts on each of the selections:

AbbVie Inc. was the top pick in the original article, and remains the top pick today. Its combination of high current yield and strong growth expectations blows away the other companies on the list.

Since AbbVie's split from Abbott Labs, it has done an excellent job of growing both earnings and dividends, putting up consistent double-digit numbers on both fronts. Analysts are expecting that to continue, as they are currently forecasting a 13.7% annual growth rate over the next 5 years.

There are continued concerns about the future patent expiration of AbbVie's flagship product Humira. That, along with increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to drop drug prices, has shares trading at a nearly 18% discount to my fair value target. For those willing to add a little risk to their portfolio, the rewards could be fantastic if AbbVie can meet expectations.

Pfizer Inc. again comes in second on the list on the back of an attractive 3.75% dividend yield. That, along with mid-single digit growth expectations makes it an attractive income stock.

Pfizer does have a dividend cut on its resume, having reduced the payout back in 2009 after the acquisition of Wyeth. However, that was a special circumstance, and despite that cut it has still produced a 9.2% dividend growth rate over the last 19 years.

Pfizer put up 9% EPS growth in 2016 and is forecast to see 6% growth in 2017 and 9% in 2018. If this is the new normal, Pfizer should make for a nice income stock for investors.

Amgen Inc. moves up from #8 to the #3 spot on the list. It has continued growing the dividend aggressively since the previous article, expanding the payout from $3.16 to $4.60.

Meanwhile, the share price hasn't kept pace with the dividend, and the yield has crept up to 2.8% as a result. I expect that dividend growth will slow a bit going forward, as the payout ratio is now getting close to the 40% level.

Analysts expect around 7% earnings growth going forward, and I expect that dividend growth should at least match that rate as well. That combo should be able to generate ~10% annual returns for investors.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is an interesting case, and is one of the more difficult ones to try projecting going forward. That said, despite current expectations for negative EPS growth over the next 5 years, I think it still could still end up being a good idea for investors.

Gilead actually moves up one spot to #4 on this update, due to its cheap valuation and attractive 3.1% dividend yield. That yield is being offered despite a payout ratio of only 25%. So I think there is room for management to continue raising the dividend while it works through initiatives to return to positive earnings growth.

I don't know what Gilead will do in the next 3, 6, or even 24 months; but I am willing to patient with my position to see what happens. Shares are at an 8 PE on 2017 estimates, and trading as if growth is gone from the company forever.

I personally don't think that is the case, and expect that once Hepatitis C drug revenues stabilize and there is more clarity going forward, shares will trade back up to a more normal valuation range. With a dominant position in HIV, more drugs in the pipeline, strong cash flows, and the possibility of future acquisitions to drive growth, this appears to be a nice price to place a bet for those willing to be patient.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company makes its debut on the list after seeing a 30% fall from 52-week highs, resulting in a dividend yield of nearly 3%.

The company has limited dividend growth in recent years to bring the payout ratio down to more comfortable levels, but I think that could moderate a bit now that the payout ratio is below 60%.

Analysts are expecting 11% earnings growth over the next 5 years, and I have dividend growth projections at 6%. I haven't been able to find any guidance from management on payout ratio targets though, so there is some uncertainty to that number.

At a 19 PE, shares are expensive compared to the other companies on the list, so that is something to consider for investors looking to own it.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is new to the top ten, making its debut at #6 on expectations of continued strong earnings and dividend growth. The company has generously expanded the dividend in recent years, putting up 54.8% annual growth rate over the last decade, and 31.4% over the last five years. Despite that aggressive growth, it still has a very manageable 26% payout ratio.

It has also seen impressive earnings growth, with nearly 11% annual growth over the last decade. That growth has been accelerating of late, with 13% growth in 2015, 25% growth in 2016, and 17% growth expected this year.

Shares are a bit expensive at 17.5 times 2017 earnings of $9.50, but analysts are expecting 14%+ growth going forward, so that doesn't seem too far out of line for that sort of growth rate.

Steris PLC is new to the watch list and makes its debut at #7 due to its strong growth and decent valuation. The medical equipment maker has consistently pumped out double-digit earnings and dividend growth over the last decade, and is expected to continue that trend going forward.

The company has been raising dividends in lock-step with earnings in recent years, and appears to be targeting a roughly 30% payout ratio. This looks like another that has a decent chance of producing double-digit annual returns going forward.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. makes its debut at #8 on the list. The pharmaceutical distributor is another that has been a very consistent company, putting up mid-teens EPS growth over the last decade. It has grown the dividend even faster, as it has roughly doubled the payout ratio to 25% during that same time frame.

Shares in the company were hit hard in 2016 when earnings growth slowed and there were fears of increasing regulations and competition in the sector. The price has rebounded significantly in the last 6 months, and is now trading at just a 6% discount to my fair value target.

Analysts are expecting around 9% growth over the next 5 years, which when combined with a 1.7% dividend yield, could provide double-digit returns for investors.

Cardinal Health Inc., a healthcare services and products company, makes its debut at #9 on the list. The company has a 20-year streak of dividend growth, and has grown it as a 22.7% annual rate over the last decade.

Like, AmerisourceBergen, it saw a big drop in price during 2016, but has recovered of late and is now trading near fair value.

Cardinal Health is one of the few companies on the list to provide guidance for dividend payout ratio, and it is comfortable within the 30-35% range provided by management. Analysts expect nearly 10% EPS growth going forward, and I suspect the dividend will keep pace with that growth.

Abbott Laboratories drops one spot from my last ranking, and rounds out this list at #10. The company has a short streak of dividend growth, having cut its payout when it spun off AbbVie back in 2013.

That transition is now over, and Abbott now appears headed to growth, especially now that its St. Jude Medical acquisition has been finalized. Analysts are expecting 11.3% growth going forward, however I expect dividend growth to lag that a bit, as the current 43.3% payout ratio is above the 40% target set by management.

There are some questions surrounding the stock, as it is attempting to back out of its $5.8B deal for Alere, Inc. (NYSE:ALR). It also a bit expensive, as it is trading at an 18 PE, a 12% premium to my fair value target. Despite that, Abbott is another good company, with potential to provide double-digit returns for investors.

Summary & Conclusion

The healthcare sector looks to be a bit light on income potential, but has plenty of high-quality names trading at attractive valuations. The uncertainty of potential legislative changes has kept a lid on the sector, and makes it one of the few in the market trading near fair value.

That said, healthcare has been one of the great secular growth sectors in the market, and demographics in the United States points to continued growth into the future. With 10,000 baby boomers a day hitting retirement age and the now largest population group in the Millenials starting to grow their families, I believe investors should have some exposure to the sector.

I hope this analytical comparison of companies has proven useful for readers. As always, I appreciate hearing from people about the companies selected for the watch list, and welcome feedback if you think I'm missing other worthy dividend growth candidates for the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABC, ABBV, GILD, ABT, AMGN, BDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a Civil Engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.