Is BP Going To Cut Its Dividend This Year?

The shareholders of BP (NYSE:BP) have remarkably suffered during the last seven years due to the accident in Deepwater Horizon and the three-year-old downturn in the oil market. In fact, the only consolation to the shareholders has been the generous dividend of the company, which currently stands at 7%. However, given that the cash flows of the oil giant have been clearly insufficient to support this dividend in recent years, the big question is whether the dividend will be cut this year.

First of all, the free cash flows have been clearly insufficient to cover the dividend during the last two years. To be sure, while the company has paid approximately $7.2 B per year in dividends, its free cash flows were $0.5 B in 2015 and -$6 B last year. Consequently, its debt has pronouncedly increased during the last two years. More specifically, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) has escalated from $110.5 B in 2014 to $122.3 B in 2016. Obviously, BP cannot keep paying an extremely generous dividend without hurting its long-term prospects if its earnings do not rebound strongly.

The management recently expressed its optimism that the free cash flows will soon become sufficient to cover the dividend. According to its projections, the cash breakeven point of the company will decrease to a price of oil around $35-40 over the next five years from a current level of about $60. If this expectation materializes, then the company will stop adding debt to support its dividend in the next few years.

However, the expectations of the management are highly optimistic. According to its guidance, the capital expenses will remain elevated in the range $15-17 B until at least 2021. These are necessary expenses, as the company needs to offset the natural decline of its fields. In addition, the asset sales cannot keep supporting the dividend anymore, as the company has utilized this strategy to the extreme. In fact, according to the recent guidance, the asset sales will just be sufficient to cover the liabilities over Deepwater Horizon for the next three years. Therefore, the dividend will have to be funded either from the free cash flows or from new debt from now on.

Unfortunately, for BP, its unprecedented extent of asset divestments in the aftermath of Deepwater Horizon have taken their toll on its output. To be sure, its production declined 5.5% in Q4 over a year ago. Of course, the management claimed that it will bring numerous projects online in the upcoming years, but still, the company has a long way to go to offset the natural decline of its fields and return to a trajectory of production growth. We have witnessed the managements of other oil giants such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) forecasting significant growth rates for the upcoming years, but the output of these companies has remained flat at best, as the natural decline of their fields has offset the new fields. All in all, BP has a long way to go to confirm its recent, highly optimistic guidance.

Apart from its guidance for its shareholders, BP also issues its outlook for the oil market every year. This is one of the most respected annual reports in the oil industry. According to this report, the supply of oil is likely to easily cover the demand for the foreseeable future. As a result, low oil prices seem to be the new norm. While it is comforting that BP maintains its cautious stance on the outlook of the oil market, it is also evident that the company will struggle to increase its profits to such a level so that they cover the dividend.

It is also worth noting that the price of oil recently returned to the level it had before the last OPEC meeting, which had resulted in enthusiasm and had triggered a rally in the oil price. From a technical point of view, the recent correction simply indicates that the euphoria over the last OPEC meeting was unjustified. More specifically, the production cuts by OPEC members seem to be offset by the increasing rigs of US shale oil producers. Therefore, the price of oil is likely to remain suppressed for the foreseeable future. It even runs the risk of a steep correction if the OPEC members become frustrated that their sacrifices are wasted due to the growth in the shale oil output. In any case, a strong rebound of the oil price seems highly unlikely, and hence the profits of BP are not likely to significantly rebound anytime soon.

To conclude, the free cash flows of BP have been clearly insufficient to support its generous dividend during the last two years and are likely to remain insufficient for this year and probably the next. Nevertheless, the management of BP has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to maintain the dividend, as it is the only consolation to its shareholders. Therefore, I believe that BP will not cut its dividend, thanks to the addition of new debt. On the other hand, the long-term shareholders should keep in mind that this strategy does not enhance shareholder value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.