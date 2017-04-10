Wells Fargo: An All Weather Bank Stock Amid Trump Confusion

With banks having pulled back from the highs achieved earlier this year, investors have a lot to digest in the news flow. The base case is ongoing steady growth and gradual spread improvement. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is well placed for this scenario and also relatively well placed for a negative scenario in which growth fails in the US economy and the bears at long last enjoy a period in the sunlight.

Reality has hit the Trump fantasy

While cold water is poured on the Trumpist euphoria from late 2016, there are many reasons to be optimistic even amid all the noise:

First, Trump's foreign policy appears to be u-turning to a hawkish footing. Although the about turn brings worries in the apparent role of naked emotion in the decision to strike Syria, it will certainly please certain GOP leaders and perhaps ease Trump's economic agenda later this year in respect of tax cuts, after a series of policy failures (immigration ban, healthcare)

It also appears that Steve Bannon, an economic nationalist who has in the past advocated massive deleveraging in the US economy, has lost a round of infighting. This will please those of us worried about protectionism and the implications of half-baked ideology forming the basis of economic policy.

China appears to be preparing to make concessions to the US over market access in certain products, which means the delicate US-China trade axis may see some positive direction near term at least.

While we all have an eye on the geopolitics, to my mind it seems that Trump is moving to a more rational and transparent policy stance, and the unachievable aims articulated at the start of the administration are fading somewhat, which will diffuse the air of failure that they risked. Maintaining and failing in those aims would have, over time, reduced Trump's credibility even further. Now, he has a chance for measured gains, chiefly through tax reform.

Second, data is solid enough and there is no reason to worry more than usual about recession. The superficially weak NFP report from last week reflected fluctuations in the weather, from the warmth in February to an unsettled March. The unemployment rate fell to 4.5% and the participation rate held firm. Rolling up the twelve-month job gains, which is useful to help smooth out monthly changes, we find that 2.1 million new jobs were added in the period. This is an adjustment favored by Bill McBride at Calculated Risk, who has consistently read the US economy accurately since the financial crisis o 2008, which he also predicted.

Such observations shouldn't obscure the fact that US growth remains pretty tepid and the Trump dream of markedly improving real growth is losing what little credibility it ever had. But that goal was stated for Trump's political base in the belief that the base doesn't understand the impossibility of such a task and won't notice when it doesn't happen. Its "failure" isn't a problem for sophisticated long-term banks investors. Valuations are not universally pricing in higher than current growth going forward. I think some bank valuations are pretty rich, but others are very reasonable.

Wells Fargo falls into the reasonable group. The trailing P/E is less than 14x EPS and prospective two-year EPS growth is healthy. You should get 4.4% EPS growth from buybacks over this period, and more importantly the outlook for core earnings growth from operations is decent. This starts with WFC's deposit base and is based on the idea that spreads will improve as the Fed gradually raises rates. If revenue can advance a few points ahead of nominal GDP growth (I look for 6% in 2017 and 8% in 2018), and cost growth be contained below growth in revenue, then WFC's operating profit before it writes credit provisions should advance from around $36bn in 2017 to $41bn in 2018.

The question for WFC is what kind of impact we can expect from higher credit costs. As this is a growth scenario and WFC has a broadly diversified loan book, we should not expect an increase in LLP large enough to give us negative growth in pre-tax profit. There will, however, be a normalization of credit costs as the zero lower bound gets further away. LLP in 2016 came in at $3.8bn; I would expect this to skirt $5bn in 2018. That's ok; PTP in this scenario would go from $32.1bn to just shy of $35bn. Assuming stable tax rates, which is conservative (as tax might be all Trump has left in the economic policy locker) then we should enjoy a 13% higher bottom line in 2018 than we got in 2016. Add in the buyback gains for EPS and a couple of 2.8% dividend yields, shareholder rewards should be ahead of 10% annually over the next two years if WFC can maintain a trailing P/E of 13.8x (the current level).

The point is that it doesn't require a markedly stepped up growth rate in the economy to achieve this. Simply continuation on the present trend will do the trick.

What if there is a recession, though? That begs the question of what sort of recession you expect: how severe? What's the origin of the contraction? And so on. But whatever your flavor of downturn, it's always worth bearing in mind that WFC has one of the best income streams in U.S. banking from the point of view of its rich fee income levels and mix.

What we see in the chart below is the gradual volume driven expansion of net interest income, while non-interest income has remained flattish (4Q'16 is adjusted for a negative one-off item, by the way)

Source: Company Data

This high level of non-interest income is itself a buffer against higher credit losses in a recession scenario and makes it harder for WFC to drop into capital loss. However, the valuation in no way reflects a lower risk premium for the shares because of this. This is because the market is (correctly in my view) not focusing on defensive characteristics in banks right now. However, this does not mean they are not there and if I am wrong on GDP, I would expect this to matter for WFC. The non-interest/net interest revenue split of 46/54% in the chart contrasts with the order of 35/65% in most large regional banks in the US.

Conclusion

WFC has lost a certain something in its consumer banking scandal and this will probably never come back. The reputation will be repaired, the premium valuation it used to enjoy won't. Still, WFC is something of an all-weather bank stock and its returns on a balanced and modest growth scenario should be better than those of the S&P. You buy WFC in spite of Trump, not because of him.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.