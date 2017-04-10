3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: Volume 4

Welcome back! Here we start a new week, never a joy! Today we'll be taking a look at some tantalizing findings, one of which is a highly important study from AACR. We'll also be considering some new treatment options for an uncommon form of lymphoma, as well as uterine fibroids.

Kyowa's (OTC:KYKOF) a MAVORIC in T cell lymphoma — and it pays off!

T-cell lymphomas account for 15% of all the non-Hodgkins lymphoma cases in the US. Management depends on the specific subtype, though, as these are a diverse range of lymphomas. Kyowa Hakko Kogyo is currently in late-stage trials with a monoclonal antibody directed against the C-C chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), mogamulizumab, which is being explored in cutaneous T cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma.

Top-line data from the phase III MAVORIC study show improved progression-free survival for mogamulizumab compared with vorinostat in previously treated cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. This was a rather large study, accruing over 350 patients. The company announced that it intends to present the results at upcoming scientific meetings and in publication. As for now, we know that the study met its primary endpoint, which bodes well for potential approval in this space.

Looking forward: Management of T-cell lymphomas is quite challenging, as they can vary in aggressiveness and response to therapy quite dramatically. So novel options are definitely welcome in this space. Its orphan drug designations in the EU, Japan, and the US should hopefully help it move along regulatory channels, once they file. If allowed by the regulators, mogamulizumab will be among the first biologics approved for cutaneous T cell lymphoma, likely just behind Takeda's Adcetris.

Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) collaboration scores a hit for uterine fibroids

Uterine fibroids are non-malignant growths that are extremely common in women, with a lifetime risk of 60% for women over the age of 45. These can lead to debilitating pain and heavy bleeding. The standard of care depends on the severity of symptoms and the size of the fibroids, ranging from watchful waiting to surgery to systemic therapy. In the latter case, endocrine therapy can be used to starve the fibroids of hormones that they often require for growth. Bleeding associated with fibroids can be debilitating, and one of the treatment goals of endocrine therapy is to shrink the fibroids and reduce the bleeding.

AbbVie announced that their candidate, elagolix, has reached a benchmark of significant reduction in heavy bleeding and anemia in a phase IIb, placebo-controlled study. Thus, this study met its primary goal of reducing bleeding, and now there is an ongoing phase 3 study to assess the efficacy of elagolix in a larger patient population. This comes on the heels of last October's announcement that elagolix was effective in treating pain related to endometriosis.

Looking forward: There are no current medications approved specifically for the management of uterine fibroids. As such, treatment is based on general best practices and use of standard therapies. Formal studies such as these for elagolix bode well for the establishment of new best practices, and both Neurocrine and AbbVie stand to gain immensely from this approach as potentially the only FDA-approved treatment option.

CAR-T therapy is ZUMING along

Ever since the groundbreaking first publication by Maude, et al in 2014, there has been a crescendo of activity in the space of bioengineered T cells that express a chimeric antigen receptor against a surface molecule called CD19. We are now on the precipice of first approval for these technologies, which will be supported by results like those of the ZUMA-1 trial, which were presented at this past AACR meeting.

Kite Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KITE) announced that in several forms of aggressive, non-Hodgkin lymphoma (notably diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, DLBCL), their CAR-T cell approach, KTE-019 yielded an overall response rate of 82% when taking the full patient population into account. 54% of the 101 patients who received KTE-019 went into complete remission, many of which persisted at month 6 of the study. KITE plans to use these data as the basis for regulatory submissions to the EMA and FDA later this year.

Looking forward: I can't really express how excited I am to see how these technologies will move in the future. We already know that they can achieve dramatic results in very difficult-to-treat tumors. Considering the patients in ZUMA-1 here were chemorefractory, this is yet another coup for CAR-T cell technology. But we know there are challenges, too, with high rates of cytokine release syndrome and extremely complex technology. How the FDA responds to this and Novartis's submissions could very well define the coming age of cell-based immunotherapies. So I am very eager to hear news of their formal opinions.

Conclusion

