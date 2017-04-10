Fresenius Is A Highly Strategic Buyer For Akorn

Friday afternoon, German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUY) confirmed that it was in talks to acquire specialty generics company Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX). Shares of Akorn are now trading over $30 per share, and I believe a deal is highly likely and it will transact in the $35-40 range. Given its strength in generics, large manufacturing footprint, and channel strength, I believe the deal will create significant value for Fresenius, therefore, the odds of the deal occurring are high.

Akorn background

As readers know, I have been an Akorn bull for a very long time, with bullish articles in August of 2016, November of 2016, and again in March of 2017. In short, the company focuses on "difficult to manufacture" generics such as injectable treatments, ophthalmics, and topical products. Unlike tablets, these forms of generics have many issues with stability, manufacturing quality, and to a lesser extent, formulation and development.

Akorn's core customers are pharmacies and hospitals, though the firm does sell some products into fields like animal health and OTC medicine. With such outstanding products and a relatively straightforward selling method, Akorn has been able to generate EBITDA margins in the 30-40% range, driven by gross margins of 55-60% and disciplined SG&A management.

Additionally, the company has been hit by accounting controversy. The firm has done a poor job of reconciling its sales to GAAP standards. In fact, auditor BDO acknowledged that the company has a deficiency in understanding GAAP. As a result, there is significant skepticism around Akorn's accounting.

Fresenius background

Source: FK 2016 Annual report

Fresenius is the model strategic acquirer for a company like Akorn. The company is a large and diverse conglomerate with several different hospital-centric businesses. Fresenius Kabi, which is the division that would house Akorn, sells generic injectable drugs, IV solutions (saline bags), blood transfusion technologies (Fenwall), parenteral /enteral nutrition, and infusion pumps, which work to infuse the nutrition and drug products across the globe.

Source: Fresenius 2016 Annual Report

Akorn would not at all be Fresenius' first foray into generics-in fact, in 2008 the company acquired APP Pharmaceuticals for $3.7B + $940M in contingent value rights ("CVR") which marked the company's foray into generics. APP focused on hospital-based generic injectables.

In addition to Kabi, Fresenius owns hospital chain Helios, project management and healthcare consulting firm Vamed, and ~31% of Fresenius Medical Care (FMC)-a publicly traded entity focused on renal equipment and services.

Overall, the company has a market cap of $41B, an enterprise value of $62B, sales of €29B, and EBITDA of €5.5B. In short, though the company likely does not have significant notoriety in the United States, it is one of the largest and best performing German healthcare conglomerates in recent memory. The company has a broad geographic presence, and a demonstrated M&A track record.

Highly synergistic

Akorn services many of the same hospital and pharmacy customers that Fresenius services, and negotiates with the same GPOs as Fresenius. From an SG&A standpoint, we can expect Fresenius to integrate virtually all of Akorn relatively quickly. Adding to the ease of the integration, Fresenius Kabi's North American headquarters is situated in Lake Zurich, Illinois, just 20 minutes away from Akorn's headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois.

On the manufacturing front, given its large size, I believe Fresenius will be able to consolidate a significant amount of manufacturing. Further, Fresenius likely has a lower cost structure that will allow it to sell some of the highly competitive products that Akorn has approved but may not be able to sell due to its cost position.

Fresenius also offers some other, less tangible, but real benefits for both parties. For Akorn, Fresenius has legal expertise in challenging patented products. This could help accelerate some of Akorn's pipeline's time to market.

As Akorn shareholders know, generic players can be exposed to product concentration risk to the same degree as branded players when generic products grow to be as large and as profitable as branded products. The larger a generics portfolio grows, the further this risk is reduced. I think Fresenius and Akon shareholders will both be pleased with the reduction in product concentration risk.

Additionally, Fresenius will be able to register and market some of Akorn's products in other geographies. The market for generics globally is much worse than it is in the United States, but I suspect there will be select opportunities that make sense for geographic expansion.

Lastly, Akorn's broad portfolio of ophthalmic generic products will also provide Fresenius with new markets that it can invest heavily in growing. Expect some accelerated investment in this part of the business.

What will Fresenius pay for Akorn?

Assuming Akorn is able to achieve $350M in EBITDA, a number that I think is completely attainable, I would expect the enterprise value of the transaction to be valued somewhere in the 15-17x EBITDA range, which is consistent with several comparable transactions in the generics space, such as Allergan (NYSE:AGN) / Teva (NYSE:TEVA) (17x) and Fosun/Gland (15-18x).

If we do the simple math, this equates to a buyout in the $37-43 range. Because of company's lagging stock price and GAAP accounting issues, I do not believe Fresenius will be paying a multiple in-excess of recent comps, in spite of the fact that Akorn likely has a higher quality business due to its focus on less prevalent generics like ophthalmic and injectables.

All said, we will see where Akorn opens, but I am definitely a fan of buying shares below $30. I already own an outsized position, but I would likely add to it based on any material weakness now that the company is "in-play".

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.