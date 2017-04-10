AT&T To Acquire Straight Path Communications For 5G Spectrum

Quick Take

AT&T (T) announced that it has agreed to acquire spectrum license holder Straight Path Communications (STRP) for a total transaction value of $1.6 billion.

Straight Path needed to sell the licenses quickly to avoid paying the FCC large amounts or potentially losing the licenses.

The deal gives AT&T more 5G wireless spectrum it needs to further develop its next generation, ultra-high speed 5G Evolution service offering.

Target Company

Glen Allen, Virginia-based Straight Path was founded in April 2013 with IDT Corporation (IDT) to assemble a portfolio of 39 GHz and 28 GHz wireless spectrum licenses.

IDT acquired some wireless spectrum licenses from Winstar Communications.

In addition, the company had been developing various millimeter bandwidth technologies and intellectual property related to emerging ‘5G’ network developments, such as technologies that ‘enable devices to find each other over the Internet and establish point-to-point communications.’

Management has been headed by CEO Davidi Jones who has been with the firm since inception and was previously Vice President of Business Development at IDT.

IDT’s Innovative Communications Technologies is now Straight Path’s IP Group.

Investors in the company included affiliates of Clutterbuck Capital Management, which recently provided $17.5 million in debt financing.

In addition to the loan, Clutterbuck also received 252,000 warrants with a strike price of $34.70.

Since STRP’s stock price skyrocketed from around $35 per share to around $90 per share, it would seem Clutterbuck stands to make at least $22.7 million in stock compensation in addition to the 5% note interest rate, so it’s safe to say Clutterbuck has done well in the deal.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

AT&T will pay existing shareholders $95.63 per share, or a total of $1.25 billion. Part of the deal is for AT&T to pay any amounts due to the FCC under its January 2017 consent decree with Straight Path, which was under investigation of fraud.

The decree stated that if Straight Path did not announce the sale of its spectrum licenses within one year, it would be required to pay the FCC $85 million or return its licenses. So, Straight Path was under significant pressure to sell its licenses to AT&T or perhaps Verizon Communications (VZ) within that time frame.

In certain cases, the FCC requires spectrum bid winners to build infrastructure to deploy the spectrum or risk having to pay much higher fees or even losing the spectrum. For its part, AT&T stated that “this acquisition complements AT&T’s January acquisition of FiberTower and augments the company’s holdings of mmWave spectrum.”

FiberTower owned licenses to 24 GHz and 39 GHz bands and the combined spectrum bolsters AT&T’s 5G spectrum assets.

According to Martha DeGrasse of RCR Wireless, “in urban areas, AT&T plans to deploy remote radio heads linked to central baseband processing units.” Using this approach promises to minimize the need for in-ground fiber installations which can be costly and time-consuming.

AT&T has announced its 5G Evolution plans for testing 5G network installations with its DIRECTV fixed wireless customer base in Austin, Texas, and other trials. The promise of 5G is that it may deliver gigabit-per-second download speeds with extremely low latency.

AT&T isn’t wasting any time in acquiring the building blocks necessary for deploying the next generation of wireless connectivity.

