Why Not Buy 3.6% Yielding Exxon Mobil For A DGI Portfolio?

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) looks like a good deal after the latest drop in the company's share price. Investors wanting to generate growing dividend income from a major U.S. oil company with very good free cash flow should take a close look at Exxon Mobil. The energy company may be a good choice for a DGI portfolio that values a compelling yield and potential for dividend growth.

Why Invest In Exxon Mobil?

The good news is that oil prices have stabilized and are in a bullish setup that could see prices rise even further. The price for a barrel of WTI crude oil (MAY 2017 delivery contract) sits at ~$53 whereas the price for a barrel of Brent crude oil (JUNE 2017 delivery contract) is $56. With crude oil prices ticking higher lately, big energy companies like ExxonMobil are poised to profit as upstream profit margins and Free Cash Flow improve.

Of all the energy companies out there, why buy Exxon Mobil?

Because Exxon Mobil's free cash flow profile has been proven to be very resilient, and because there is a very low risk of a dividend adjustment. Exxon Mobil's free cash flow has been best-in-class, thanks to the company's big size and internationally diversified operations.

Source: ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil's businesses around the world are throwing off a ton of free cash flow (~$10 billion in 2016), which helps make the following points:

1. Exxon Mobil, by far, is the strongest U.S. oil company in terms of cash flow;

and

2. The company's dividend is about as safe as it gets.

One has to point out that Exxon Mobil did not cut its dividend during the brutal energy market downturn in 2014-2016. In fact, Exxon Mobil increased its dividend all throughout the bear market while other energy companies struggled to stay afloat, or went out of business altogether.

XOM Dividend data by YCharts

Buy Exxon Mobil For A DGI Portfolio

If Exxon Mobil can raise its dividend payout during one of the most painful energy down markets in a decade, that tells investors something: You potentially got your hands on a real dividend juggernaut.

Exxon Mobil's shares have corrected lately, falling into the low $80s as investors feared another dip in energy prices. On the other hand, the drop affords income investors with a good opportunity to buy one of the best oil companies in the land for a 3.62 percent dividend yield. Considering that Exxon Mobil is leading its competition in terms of free cash flow, the reward-to-risk ratio looks rather compelling.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

The drop in Exxon Mobil's valuation is a nice opportunity to invest in the world's biggest oil company. Exxon Mobil has managed the energy market downturn by selling assets, but it also increased its quarterly cash dividend from $0.63/share in the 1st quarter 2014 to $0.75/share in the 1st quarter 2017, reflecting a ~19 percent increase at a time when other oil companies slashed their dividend payout left, right, and center. Robust free cash flow and Exxon Mobil's commitment to its dividend are convincing reasons to buy a couple of shares for a DGI portfolio. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.