Zedge: Significant Upside Potential On A Startup-Like App Company

Contrary to our usual approach, where we favor investments in companies enjoying a near- to medium-term catalyst in place to drive valuation, Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) does not currently meet this criterion. However, it has a decent amount of free optionality embedded in its valuation that should drive a nice future price appreciation.

Zedge is a provider of smartphone content distribution platforms, which currently operates the Zedge family of apps, the main app being a platform that enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, and notification sounds. Its inception dates back to 2008 as a company under the IDT Corp. (NYSE:IDT) universe which was spun off in June 2016.

The spinoff - under which each IDT shareholder received one share of Zedge for every three shares of IDT - has been greatly disappointing for investors, the stock performing very poorly since its inception trading as a standalone company, losing ~40%, or ~65% if we account for the "when issued" pricing. We have reasons to believe the selling has been overdone at current levels ($2.70 at time of writing) and the company may be poised to deliver good long-term price appreciation to investors.

Looking at the performance of past spinoffs from IDT, we see Zedge is in good company as IDT has somewhat of a reputation for distributing good companies for shareholders: Since inception, Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) is up ~475%, Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is down ~15% (which is not bad for an energy company with O&G operations) and IDW Media Holdings (OTCQX:IDWM) is up ~900%.

Zedge's performance has been different - for the worse - although we can easily view some factors that may have contributed to the poor stock price performance over the last months, like forced selling from its size vs. parent (~10% at the time of spinoff) and the absence of a dividend contrary to IDT. More recently, growth and revenues have been decelerating, evidenced by its -27% yoy revenue growth for 2Q17.

Valuing Zedge is not easy. We view the company as a sum of two components: the business as it is today and the optionality it presents on an investment at current levels.

Zedge currently operates one of the most popular mobile apps in the world, with more than 246 M downloads and 33 M monthly active users and being ranked on the top 25 free apps in the Google Play store for the past seven years, bearing a 4.6 star rating out of 5. These results are even more impressive if we consider they were obtained without meaningful investment in marketing, user acquisition or advertising, which attests for their likeability amongst users.

Its business consists mainly in the selling of in-app ad space and operates with somewhat of a network effect similar to that found on the likes of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) - the more users the platform has, the more sellers it attracts, which in turn attracts even more users and so forth. Zedge app has been able to attract and retain meaningful monthly active users ("MAUs"), competing in a championship dominated by apps developed or owned by tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Regarding competition, it is worthwhile to check valuation per MAU of a group of publicly traded and acquired app companies (for acquired companies. we got the data from here):

Snap (NYSE:SNAP): $124

Facebook: $219

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA): $38

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): $32

LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD): $61

Waze: $22

YouTube: $33

Instagram: $33

WhatsApp: $48

Skype: $50

Zedge: $0.80

Of course, Zedge is not competing in the same league as the companies listed above, and its $ per MAU should undoubtedly be lower, but there is no hiding from the fact that the undervaluation is evident. Even if we consider that Zedge has been having some trouble monetizing its active user base (which it has), the company should command a higher MAU multiple.

There is a severe downside to the Zedge business, which currently (and for the foreseeable future) precludes the company from commanding a much higher MAU multiple: customization - which is at the center of the company philosophy - crashes head on with Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) "closed-box" philosophy. Although this has been evolving, Apple products are still way less customizable than any other mobile device product in the market. This means that Zedge's penetration in the market of Apple products is severely impaired, and even when it can penetrate (the Zedge apps are present in the iTunes store), user experience is deeply affected. To see this, it is sufficient to check comments on the iTunes store here and here, especially those by users that have migrated from Android devices. It is interesting to note the traditional Zedge app has been forced to be separated into two standalone apps for the iPhone in order to comply with the iTunes terms and conditions (the traditional app was temporarily banned from the App store in early January 2016 only to return a few months later - the wallpaper app in March 2016 and the ringtone app in December 2016).

Additionally, recurring usage is not nearly as high in Zedge apps as in other apps, as users tend to use it much more sporadically - rarely on a daily basis - which is not so interesting for advertisers. They are trying to counter this by introducing other apps such as Snakk (messaging pics and sounds) and Nikmoji (messaging stickers), where user usage increases dramatically to several times a day.

On the flip side, the company has known tremendous growth over the years and users seem to like the service they provide a lot. When these two conditions are met, more often than not monetization is just one step away. It is worth remembering that almost all social media companies (and other tech giants like Google) faced a similar dilemma somewhere along their lifeline; they had a very compelling service, very high growth and awesome "stick" rates but almost no revenue. Facebook, for instance, went for years straight refusing to monetize its user base, until it did and its valuation exploded.

Zedge also has a very undervalued set of personal data on its users, which should be very valuable to advertisers. Imagine the penetration rates if you could be able to directly target consumers that have your song as a ringtone or your logo as a background image. Being able to alert users real-time on relevant product/service offerings from advertisers via push notifications based on the theme you are downloading could have a deep impact in monetization, and as long as ad content stays relevant, this could serve to further deepen the relationship with users.

Additionally, given Zedge's difficulty with the iPhone apps, it could choose not to use its ringtones and wallpaper apps to monetize its user base, but rather use these apps to canalize users to other apps where monetization is easier and which could be better implemented in the Apple ecosystem.

Finally, Zedge provides advertisers with perhaps the most coveted space for an ad to be placed: right in the consumer's pocket. The exposure to a wallpaper image and a ringtone is infinitively higher than that of other marketing exposure means, like billboards, site ads, TV commercials, etc.

All in all, we believe Zedge as it is today should command a $ per MAU of no less than $1 and probably around $2 (for a share price of $6.85) given its user engagement and fidelity, monetization potential and acquisition interest by someone with a better track record at extracting value from their user base. This valuation accounts for no growth in MAU, which is a very conservative assumption given the multiple paths for MAU growth at the company's disposal.

Free optionality coming from high MAU growth path, better Apple apps, improved monetization, increase of in-app usage frequency, monetization of user personal data and canalization of users to other monetizing apps could spark a price appreciation of at least 6x based on a $5 per MAU valuation based on current MAU count.

