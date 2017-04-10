4 Myths And 4 Little-Known Facts About Tesla

For all the attention Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gets, the preponderance of misinformation and obscurity of critical information is surprising. I hope I can help make the conversation about Tesla better informed by dispelling four common misperceptions and by shedding light on four little-known facts about this company.

Myth #1: Tesla is burning cash at an unsustainable rate

This one comes up a lot. Critics love to point out how Tesla needs perennial capital raises to keep going and to raise the spectre of bankruptcy on the view that Tesla won't be able to raise more capital in the future. These articles are alarmist. They ignore crucial information that makes bankruptcy highly unlikely. There is enormous investor interest in Tesla, meaning there will be capital on tap for the foreseeable future. Tesla also has a huge source of emergency funding in the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who has at least $8.1 billion in equity in his other company, SpaceX. Musk has said he'd "have to be dead" to stop fighting for his companies, so you can bet he'll use that equity to fund Tesla in the unlikely event that outside capital stops flowing in.

Even more importantly, if analysts are to believed, next year Tesla has a good chance to be cash flow positive, as Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley predict, as well as profitable. According to MarketWatch, the average of 21 analysts' estimates for 2018 is that Tesla will earn $1.26 per share, or about $200 million.

Tesla also already has enough cash for 2017. Tesla recently raised $1.4 billion on top of the $3.5 billion in cash it had at the end of 2016. The company's CEO maintained on the most recent earnings call that $3.5 billion would be enough to get through 2017, but left too small a margin for error. So, the company now has a $1.4 billion margin for error in 2017.

Myth #2: Tesla loses money on every car

An unfortunate Reuters headline has helped perpetuate the myth that Tesla has a negative gross margin on its cars. You would think that this misperception wouldn't persist to this day, since it is so easily disconfirmed by a quick Google search. Surprisingly, this still comes up all the time. In truth, over the last four years Tesla's gross margin has ranged from 17.15% to 29.57%, staying well above 20% almost every quarter.

More subtly, some back-of-the-envelope calculations find that Tesla's business selling the Model S and Model X is inherently unprofitable, but only by mistakenly assuming that Tesla's expenses, most notably in R&D, would be exactly the same if it were exclusively pursuing the luxury market and a low volume of sales, rather than broadening its scope to the mass market and a high volume of sales. This assumption is, of course, not true.

Since we don't have a detailed breakdown of Tesla's R&D and other expenses, we can't definitively say that Tesla would be profitable with Model S and Model X gross profits and no Model 3-related expenses, but this is certainly plausible. In any case, the contrary view has been asserted with more confidence than the available evidence can justify.

Myth #3: Electric cars aren't cost-competitive with gasoline cars

It used to be true that an electric car cost significantly more than an equivalent gasoline car. Times have since changed, but common perception has not. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) predicts that when the cost of batteries reaches $200/kWh the cost of electric cars will fall below that of gasoline cars. BNEF's estimate put that tipping point in 2022, but Tesla claims that the battery pack in its Model 3 sedan will cost less than $190/kWh when it's released later this year. If $200/kWh is the tipping point for electric cars, then with the Model 3 the tipping point has now been reached. If BNEF is correct, then not only the Model 3 but also future versions of the Model S and Model X with the new 2170 cells will cost less than equivalent gasoline cars, while offering advantages unique to electric cars like instant torque and low maintenance.

Myth #4: Customers need Superchargers to charge their cars

One UBS analyst perplexingly forecast that Tesla would need to build 30,000 new Superchargers to "to make recharging a car as convenient as filling the gas tank." This forecast is based on a misunderstanding of Superchargers' purpose. Superchargers are for rapidly recharging in those rare circumstances when a customer drives a longer distance than their car's battery pack will allow. Less than 10% of miles driven are supercharged, and Tesla drivers do the vast majority of their charging overnight at home. For added convenience, there are slower destination chargers throughout many cities.

A Tesla Model X at a Supercharger. Photo credit: Blomst.

Little-Known Fact #1: Tesla plans to roll out the first features of its Full Self-Driving Capability software by August 2017

In response a question from Bloomberg journalist Tom Randall on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave this response:

This puts the beginning of the roll out of Tesla's full self-driving capability software at around the end of July or beginning of August. There have already been significant delays with the roll out of Autopilot for Hardware 2 cars, so it wouldn't be terribly surprising if it look took longer. The first Full Self-Driving Capability updates also will most likely include only a few very limited features, with more coming incrementally over time.

That said, even if Tesla's timeline ends up being pushed back a few months, the features downloaded to customers' cars will almost certainly be years ahead of what any other carmaker offers. Due to the orders of magnitude more data that Tesla has access to, progress could move a lot more quickly than most people expect. Musk has avoided giving any explicit timeline for full self-driving since the release of Hardware 2. However, in an interview on May 31, 2016, Musk said that self-driving is "basically a solved problem" and that the technology would be ready in "less than two years," although regulatory approval would probably take a year longer. That puts the completion of Tesla's self-driving software in 2018 and regulatory approval in 2019.

The state of Michigan has already legalized the sale of self-driving cars to consumers and their use in ride hailing services, although individual vehicle models or technology platforms will need to be approved. The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, seems eager about self-driving cars, emphasizing the potential to improve road safety.

Little-Known Fact #2: Three years after launch, Autopilot remains the clear leader in drive assist technology

Tesla's Autopilot drive assist system was released in 2014. For the following three years, Tesla has stayed ahead of the competition. In Car and Driver's tests of the Tesla Model S and three other luxury sedans, the lane-control feature of the Hardware 1 Model S had by far the fewest interruptions and it was the only car able to change lanes automatically. As new Enhanced Autopilot gradually roll out for Hardware 2 cars, this lead is sure to widen.

What strikes me about this fact is not just that Tesla has the lead, but that incumbent carmakers have not been able to catch up given years to do so. I've noticed that some commentators tend to assume that the incumbents are the best in the car business and will easily be able to adopt whatever new technologies Tesla uses. It turns out this is not true, at least not yet.

Autopilot at work. Photo credit: Automobile Italia.

Little-Known Fact #3: More Tesla engineers work on its factories than on its cars

CEO Elon Musk argues that a factory "deserves actually more innovation and more engineer skill than the product" it produces. On Tesla's Q4 2016 earnings call, Musk said he had "refocused most of Tesla engineering … into designing the factory." Musk expressed his view that "in the future, the factory will be a more important product than the car itself."

This reallocation of engineering talent into factory design is part of Tesla's ambition to develop a fully automated manufacturing process as early as mid-2018. I recommend the talk by Musk and CTO JB Straubel at the Gigafactory grand opening for a deeper insight into how the company thinks about manufacturing. For instance, Tesla has a detailed 3D computer model of the entire Gigafactory that includes every single object inside.

Little-Known Fact #4: Tesla spent $150 million acquiring German engineering talent to work on its factories

You may have heard in passing that Tesla acquired a German company called Grohmann Engineering, but odds are you gave this news a cursory glance and moved on. I think the Grohmann Engineering acquisition is one of the most interesting and yet wrongly overlooked Tesla stories in the last year. Tesla acquired the company in November for $150 million in cash, and re-named it Tesla Advanced Automation Germany, with plans to add 1,000 employees to the division over two years.

The Tesla Show has done by far the best research on Grohmann Engineering that I've been able to find anywhere. Its episode on the acquisition has an in-depth discussion that I highly recommend for anyone who follows Tesla. One of those most surprising revelations from the episode is that with Grohmann's help Tesla was able to cut one step in its manufacturing process down from the industry standard of 200 seconds to just one second.

Conclusion: undue pessimism

Due to myths like these and the obscurity of facts like these, most people overrate Tesla's risks and underrate its growth potential. As a result, Tesla is a better investment than most people realize. Even professional analysts aren't always as informed as they should be, as we can see from the Supercharger example. My view is that the market has not yet fully priced in Tesla's upside and has priced in more downside than is really plausible. Even as it has recently climbed above $300, TSLA remains undervalued. It is therefore a sound purchase.

My recommendation: Buy TSLA and hold on a long-term basis.