Why Trump's Next Syria Strike Will Strike Down Stocks Too

Stocks were hardly harmed by the U.S. bombardment of Syria, but I believe things will be very different the next time.

Stocks held steady through President Trump's first military engagement, but things should be quite different if we go at it again. President Trump's next strike against Syria will likely also strike down stocks. Here's why I think there will be a different market reaction.

Equities initially shook and gold (NYSE: GLD) ratcheted higher when U.S. rockets rained down on Syria, but before long all was calm and securities normalized. That is because, initially, investors were rightly unclear as to how this might play between superpowers Russia and the United States. As the strikes were limited and Russia's response was by word only, uncertainty faded and concern was eased quickly. The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) closed down just 0.1% Friday and stocks were flat for the week too.

However, the next time President Trump determines to engage Syria, which his Ambassador to the United Nations says could be anytime, the response by investors could be quite different. That has everything to do with the response of Russia and Iran, which according to a joint statement just released, reveals will involve engagement of U.S. forces should they target the Syrian regime again.

Equities opened confidently higher Monday, as American bravado and perhaps investor overconfidence and underestimation of Russia prevailed. But if Russia means what it says about strengthening Syria's defenses and defending its battered leader, then it might not be long before we see serious retracement of the gains booked since Trump's victory on his positive promises and actions for equities.

U.S. equities often escape harm on geopolitical happenings because the United States and its securities represent safety in flights to quality. However, geopolitical consequences can still prevail against U.S. equities when the leader of Russia says his armed forces will fire upon American assets.

I suggest investors bidding up stocks this morning consider reducing risk now while securities remain relatively ignorant of the real risks at play and given that the iron is hot and the fact that the egos behind the triggers are larger than life. Today's investor complacency will be replaced by pure panic should Russia respond as it says it will.

As I'm publishing this morning, the SPY is off its early highs and up only fractionally, and the SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) and PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) are similarly uncertain about the future. Rhetoric is unlikely to improve and so I see upside limited from here until the air is literally clear over Syria.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.