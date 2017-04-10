Revenue Growth Prospects And The Residual Income Model Suggest IBM's Rally Will Continue

Over the last five years the stock price of IBM has gone pretty much nowhere. Many investors have become complacent and have deemed Big Blue a lost cause. However, in the last year the stock has gained some momentum. In this article I challenge the current market price of IBM using qualitative factors and the Residual Income Model to see whether gains are likely to continue.

IBM data by YCharts

Reasons to be Optimistic on IBM

Strategic Imperatives Growth

Although revenues have declined over recent years, IBM's strategic imperatives give investors a reason to be optimistic. IBM's strategic imperatives are high growth initiatives that are expected to replace IBM's more traditional products and services. According to IBM's 2016 Annual Report, their strategic imperatives include cloud, analytics, cognitive, mobile and security businesses. Growing 14% in 2016, they now account for 41% of IBM's overall revenue. Management expects revenue from their strategic imperatives to grow to $40 billion by 2018. I expect the company's strategic imperatives will return the company to revenue growth in fiscal year 2017 and could potentially provide revenue growth acceleration in the years after 2017 thanks to Watson.

Watson is Just Beginning

By now almost everyone has heard of IBM's crown jewel, Watson. Watson is the artificial intelligence platform that IBM believes is the future of technology. Up to this point Watson has had almost no impact on revenues and net income of IBM, but that is all about to change. IBM's Watson is currently being trained in many different industries. Watson has been structured into three distinct categories: Watson Health, Watson Internet of Things, and Watson Financial Services. Many analysts have written Watson off as a marketing scheme for IBM because it has minimally impacted revenues and income to this point. However, it is the real deal. As Watson is trained to perform tasks and find information for business, Watson will become more valuable to each business and become a necessity to compete in each industry. Training takes time. For example, in the public accounting industry, KPMG has been training Watson for roughly over a year to perform audits. After Watson is trained it will help KPMG and other auditors complete audits much more quickly and with more precision than ever before. Since Watson is the first widely used enterprise AI platform, it will have a competitive advantage over any other AI platform because it has more time to analyze data. As Watson learns and its contribution to businesses in each industry increase, I believe IBM will see a dramatic increase in clients and be able to charge an even higher premium for their services.

IBM has Efficiently Invested for the Future

By my calculations, IBM has been able to return roughly 73% of their income over the last year back to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. However, they have still managed to invest efficiently in the future. Not only does IBM have growth prospects in Watson and their strategic imperatives, they also have lead the U.S. in patents earned for the 24th year in a row. They have done this through excellent capital allocation efficiency. I believe this efficiency will continue in the future. IBM will continue to be the leader in enterprise technology while returning a large portion of their income to shareholders.

Valuing IBM

The Residual Income Model

The Residual Income Model is an excellent tool to measure the value of large corporations like IBM. The model evaluates the effectiveness of the equity employed in large businesses. Residual Income is calculated by reducing projected earnings per share by a charge for interest on equity kept in the business. The charge is equal to the discount rate multiplied by the company's average equity for the year. The discount rate can be calculated using CAPM. Then, residual income for each year is discounted back to the present. After the present value of residual income is calculated, the current book value per share is added to find the current value of each share.

IBM Residual Income Valuation

As shown in the image below, my estimation of IBM share value is around $225. IBM generally enjoys high returns on equity and returns large amount of capital to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. In IBM's case, the charge for interest on equity is relatively low because IBM does not retain much equity due to the large amount of capital they return to shareholders.

Jones, Brock. "IBM Residual Income Valuation."

Assumptions in Model

The valuation shown above uses several conservative assumptions. Out of these include 4% net income growth for the next eight years. This is reasonable considering the company's strategic imperatives growth and Watson's growing importance. Other important assumptions include a discount rate based on CAPM of approximately 8% and a terminal growth rate of residual income of 2%. Also, dividends and repurchases are assumed to grow at the same rate as net income. The repurchase price assumptions also are included in the image below.

Jones, Brock. "IBM Residual Income Valuation Assumptions."

Final Word

I believe IBM's growth prospects are underestimated by the market as investors have focused on the stock's stagnation over the last five years. As IBM's strategic imperatives become a larger percentage of their business, IBM will return to growth. My model suggests that even if IBM realizes slow growth in net income over the next decade, their shares are attractively valued. It appears that the recent rally in IBM has legs, and I expect it to continue.