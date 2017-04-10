Autodesk: Near 52-Week Highs But Overvalued

Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock price has been in an uptrend for almost a year now; it hit 52-week highs in March and is still trading within 10% of that new high. Thus the "Street" appears enthusiastic about ADSK's prospects. But has the stock risen too far, too fast? I believe so, and I share my rationale in this article.

Why is the Stock Up?

To orient readers unfamiliar with ADSK, here's a short description of the company's business taken from its SEC 10-K filing:

We are a global leader in design software and services, offering customers productive business solutions through powerful technology products and services. We serve customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; product design and manufacturing; and digital media and entertainment industries. Customers are able to design and create better things and processes by visualizing, simulating and analyzing real-world performance early in the design process. These capabilities allow our customers to foster innovation, optimize and improve their designs, save time and money, improve quality, communicate plans, and collaborate with others. Our professional software products are sold globally, both directly to customers and through a network of resellers and distributors.

The big development at the company over the past few years is primarily in how it sells its software and secondarily in the increased addressable market that the new sales model purportedly allows. Historically, ADSK sold its software as fully paid for with the option to keep the software current and to access technical support by paying an additional annual maintenance fee. This model is termed perpetual licensing since the buyer owned their software license outright from the date of their software purchase. Also, on this model, the software was run locally on the user's machine(s). The new model is a subscription-only model with an increasing cloud component. Users can only use the software while their subscription is current. The model offers much more flexibility in adding or subtracting access to software modules according to the user's current needs, and this flexibility is also expected to increase the TAM since smaller companies will be able to purchase access to needed modules on a project-by-project basis; they won't be faced with the decision of buying a perpetual license for software they may only use occasionally. The cloud features will also enable reduced development costs and increased user benefits, e.g. making mobile-friendly versions and apps feasible.

The change in the sales model makes period-over-period comparisons much more difficult. because, in the perpetual license model, most of the cash is received upfront, while in the subscription model, little money is received up front, but there is a strong likelihood of ongoing periodic subscription payments from customers.

The effects of the model change are widely known; see for example the three most recent ADSK articles here at Seeking Alpha. In fact, I recommend the most recent article because it presents a very strong part of the bullish argument viz. that other businesses that have undergone these types of sales model transitions have resulted in higher share prices, with Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) being the detailed example presented in the article.

But before examining those arguments, let's also summarize the company's take on the transition and the guidance it has given, which I believe is a primary driver of the current stock price optimism. Here are a few excerpts from recent earnings calls (any emphasis is mine):

From the Nov. 2015 call:

As a reminder, we'll stop selling new perpetual licenses for individual products on February 1st and most of the rest of the products including suites on August 1st of next year. At that point, metrics like subscription additions and ARR will begin to being more predictable. […] Now, turning back to our model transition. I want to revisit the main themes we spoke about at our Investor Day last quarter. We're now a little over two months away from a major milestone in our transition, the end of sale of perpetual license offerings for individual products. We're targeting a 20% compound annual growth rate in subscriptions and a 24% compound annual growth rate of ARR from the end of this fiscal year to the end of fiscal year 2020. […] I also want to be clear that these CAGRs anchor on the end of FY 2016 and we expect some bumpiness over the next three quarters as we end the sale of new perpetual licenses.

From the Feb. 2016 call:

Now bringing it all together, we are updating our long-term cash flow mark. As we look to FY 2020, assuming that the number of outstanding shares remains constant, we will be able to produce about $6 of free cash flow per share. In the following years, free cash flow continues to dramatically increase and we see a path to free cash flow that exceeds $2.5 billion or more than $11 per share of free cash flow by FY 2023. […] I can't highlight enough that the next four quarters are just going to be a little bit odd and that's why we point it to you, and I think you're on the right point, which is look at volume, we think volume will be up. Look at ARR, there will be a number of metrics that will underlie, is really the foundation for the business doing well and for underlying demand and then a little bit we are thinking the math will follow the will. And just as the math is ugly in the next year and a half, the math gets beautiful in the subsequent years. And so, we will take that as we can, but one other addition let me just add, what our bias is. And I think strongly supported by many of our investors is to do anything we can to transition our customers to the new model as fast as possible. So there are a number of things like this that we're doing, which again, we think could adversely affect some of our guidance on revenue, but we think will also help on exceeding on subscriptions. So many, many of you have noticed things like promotions in Q1. I think, you will see promotions in Q1 around our new model businesses. I think you'll see the same thing in Q3. It would not be out of the question for us to do stuff like that. So, a number of things, but our bias is we had already used up the end of sale date by six months, and now we are using all the knobs and levers we have to continue to put pressure on the system to move to the new model as quickly as possible.

The biggest takeaway is that despite a difficult sales model transition, ADSK is forecasting free cash flow of $6 per share in FY 2020 and $11 per share in FY 2023.

Short Thesis

Having indicated reasons why the stock is currently sitting near 52-week highs, let me now summarize my short thesis which I will explore in detail below.

While it's true that a sales model transition is inherently "messy", the company and its analysts are not being held to any meaningful metrics during the transition, all we hear is that whatever the numbers happen to be, the company is "pleased" with them. Despite being so delighted, the company just launched a massive discount program to move perpetual license holders who are on a paid maintenance program over to the new subscription model. But if everything were proceeding so smoothly, why the need to do this so long after the model transition began? First year ARR results don't trend well for projected 2020 or 2023 numbers. Reliance on non-GAAP costs hides the real costs of stock-based compensation. Valuations of ADSK and ADBE are not comparable, hence forecasts based on ADBE's (or other similar companies') stock performance aren't relevant.

Item one is difficult to summarize since the company does offer some revenue and other guidance, but when one reads through all the earnings transcripts, they see that there's really very little given in terms of specific subscription numbers or costs and timelines to transition customers from one model to the other. Instead, the company simply emphasizes how the numbers are consistent with its internal forecasts and it is always "pleased" with its "strong" results. As we'll see shortly, the one number upon which it says the whole transition depends is not tracking particularly well, so I personally am skeptical of the company's other non-quantitative assurances that everything is going as well or better than expected.

My skepticism was further confirmed when, as part of the most recent earnings call, the company announced a huge discounting program to move maintenance customers over to the new model:

So let me get into the information that you've been asking for since we talked about this in Investor Day. Information we just communicated to our customers and channel partners this morning. Beginning in June, maintenance customers can move to product subscription for a loyalty discount of 60% less than the cost of a new product subscription. This discount will decrease by 5% for each of the following two years, so the earlier the customer switches the more they'll safe. This discount allows the maintenance customers to move to subscription at a 5% increase over their current price and lock that price in for three years in exchange for turning in their perpetual license. A maintenance customer can choose the stay on maintenance, but they will be subject to a 5% increase this year, a 10% increase in FY2019 and a 20% increase in FY2020.

The model change began in early calendar 2014, yet three years later, the company is offering 60% discounts to migrate customers over to the new model! It's hard to believe that this is all part of the original plan.

As to point three, the one number the company has given (see above) is a CAGR on ARR of 24% anchored on FY 2016. Here are the actual numbers versus a smooth projected value:

So far, the company is lagging projections substantially. Of course, it will protest that the transition is "messy", so there will be a lot of scatter in the data, but the counter argument is that the easiest time to make large percentage gains in ARR is when the baseline comparable number is small, and while there is still low-hanging fruit in terms of easy customers available to transition. If you can't hit the projections in those circumstances, why think you can do it (and catch up for lost time) on bigger numbers and with fewer easy-to-transition customers available? I personally remain very skeptical. Indeed the huge discounting discussed in point two above is much more understandable in light of the current ARR trajectory versus the projections.

The next point in the short thesis is ADSK's reliance on non-GAAP numbers, in particular the omission of stock-based compensation. I've written on this topic in detail for several other companies (NOW, PFPT, WDAY, etc.), so I'll simply refer readers to those articles for my arguments on why dismissing stock-based compensation is highly problematic. Here I'll content myself with presenting the absolute and relative amounts of stock-based compensation used by ADSK over time:

ADSK Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

These trends aren't friendly to real (i.e. GAAP) profit margins.

Finally, a word about valuations. During ADSK's sales model transition, all of the typical valuation metrics (P/S, P/E, P/CF, etc.) have risen to stratospheric levels, but as we've discussed, this may be attributable to the sales model transition exclusively. I personally think that the metrics have ballooned too high even accounting for the transition, but rather than make that more difficult argument, let's use the heuristic presented in the bullish SA article cited above. How does ADSK compare to ADBE which underwent a similar sales model transition?

The answer, as the graphs below attest, is that ADBE never saw the types of valuations (and losses) that ADSK is now exhibiting. Indeed looking at the graphs suggests that ADSK can't hope to achieve the stock gains that ADBE did given the two companies' relative valuations.

ADBE PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

ADSK PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Moreover ADBE never saw the negative profit margins and ensuing balance sheet destruction that ADSK is now undergoing:

ADBE Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

ADBE Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Trading Plan

Given the information above, I'm currently short ADSK. I will be monitoring the actual vs. projected ARR to modify my price targets going forward, but at this point, I'm setting my price target by using a P/S value of 4 (which would be in line with the average P/S ratio that ADSK sported prior to its sales model transition), giving a current target of $36.5. As with most of my positions, I will/hope to gradually scale out as the stock moves towards my price target, and I may add to the short if the stock bounces from here.

