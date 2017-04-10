UnitedHealth's Almost Unbelievable Buyback Story

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) has been one of the best large cap dividend growth stories in the market for some time now and the fact that its stock has gone up in a straight line for years isn't hurting, either. UNH has been a tremendous long for those that have held it but apart from its torrid price appreciation and dividend growth, UNH has been doing something else right for many years; buying back stock. In this article, I'll take a look at UNH's other capital return method and try and quantify how much shareholder value has been created as a result of it.

I'll be using data from Morningstar and company filings.

We'll begin by taking a look at UNH's share count outstanding at each of the past six year-end periods to get a baseline of where it's come from.

We can see here that UNH's share reductions haven't been all that huge and in fact, in the past two years, there haven't even really been any at all. UNH's buyback has been rather inconsistent in that way but as we'll see in a few moments, there is good cause for that. Still, over the past five years UNH has managed to reduce the float by 94M shares, or about 9% of the starting amount from the end of 2011. That's just under 2% per year on average and while that's certainly not top tier material, 9% is still a worthy improvement.

If we look at this another way, we can see each year's change in the float, highlighting where UNH did most of its good work.

The buyback has been very heavily loaded into prior years as UNH severely decreased the amount of money it has allocated for buybacks in the past two years. We saw a 2% reduction in the float in 2012 followed by rather much nicer 3.5% reductions in both 2013 and 2014. That's really quite tremendous but as you can also see, UNH has done virtually nothing for the past two years despite continuing to spend on buybacks. So what gives?

There are a couple of things in play here, which we shall take a look at now. First, let's have a look at UNH's overall spending on the buyback to figure out how much it has had to spend to achieve these results. This chart shows us the company's gross and net repurchases, with the latter amount representing the former with new issuance proceeds added back in. After all, since we're looking at the total picture for the buyback, it is only fair to add back in money that was collected as a result of issuing new stock, thus effectively reducing the amount UNH has spent on its buyback program.

The interesting thing here is that UNH spent far more heavily from 2012 to 2014 but also issued more stock as well. For instance, 2012 had just over $3B in gross repurchases but $1.1B in new issuances. You'll recall that 2012's float reduction was much smaller than 2013's but as we see here, the gross amounts spent on buybacks were virtually identical. The difference is owed to UNH's high issuances for 2012 but as we'll see now, as UNH has become better at issuing lower amounts of stock, its buyback has been tremendously successful.

In this period, UNH has spent a total of $12.7B on buying back stock and has received proceeds of almost $3B from new issuances. The net number of $9.8B is what we'll work with as that is the total amount, net of issuances, UNH has spent buying back stock during this time frame. We know that it has reduced the float by 94M shares, or about 9%, since YE2011 and it has spent about $9.8B to do so. That works out to about $104 per share and against today's share price of $166, that is tremendously favorable. In other words, UNH has spent, on average, just $104 per share to retire stock in the past five years against its current share price that is 59% higher.

That means that the 94M shares UNH has reduced its float by would be worth something like $15.6B today but UNH paid only $9.8B for them on a net basis, netting a "profit" for shareholders of $5.8B. Thus, UNH has been able to create $1.46 in value for shareholders as of right now in the past five years for every $1 it has spent on a net basis on the buyback during that time frame. Given that many large companies have a value that is much smaller than $1, the fact that UNH's is $1.46 is almost unbelievable.

So what makes it so good? The two main components of a buyback's success are timing and new issuances. We already know that UNH has, in the past, issued a bunch of stock. But to its credit that has slowed down somewhat. Either way, new issuances make it difficult to reduce the float because you've obviously got to buy back those new shares before you can begin to make an impact on the float.

Where UNH has shined, however, is with timing. It loaded its buyback dollars into 2012 through 2014 when the stock was in the $50 to $70 area, a mere fraction of where it trades today. That superb timing has made UNH's buyback one of the most successful in the large cap space that I know of and the only criticism I can find is that shareholders probably wish it were more significant in size. UNH clearly crushed it in terms of opportunistically buying and it has served shareholders extremely well.

Management seems a bit more interested these days in boosting the dividend and there is certainly nothing wrong with that. In addition, the simple fact that the stock is much more highly valued than it was a few years ago means that new buyback money has no shot at being as impactful as it was in the past few years. Thus, if you're long, you cannot reasonably expect this sort of thing to reoccur over the next five years because the stock has roughly tripled against five years ago. Will it triple again by 2022? Maybe, but given the valuation, betting on dividend growth seems a better horse to back going forward. Management seems to feel that way as well as 2015 was the first year the dividend was allocated more money than the buyback and it happened again in 2016; UNH is going to be more of a dividend story going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.