TechTarget Should Have More Upside

But the story actually seems rather reasonable, and the new IT Deal Alert product looks like a catalyst.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is one of the more interesting, and least followed, plays in tech. TechTarget operates over 140 websites, each of which focuses on a particular IT niche. It seems like it would be an awful business at the moment, given pressures on online media from ad blocking and the shift to mobile. Nor does it seem like TechTarget properties like BrianMadden.com or online library BitPipe would have much of a moat, or much potential for non-advertising monetization.

That's not the case, however. TechTarget's reach and specialization are such that it can provide highly qualified leads to technology vendors. In fact, TechTarget's penetration into IT has led to a new product, IT Deal Alert, which management expects to be a growth catalyst going forward. TechTarget gets enough visits from IT departments that it can actually tell when a specific company is looking to make a purchase - and what they're looking to buy. That is hugely valuable information for vendors - and a key differentiator for TechTarget.

The story isn't perfect: growth has been choppy, particularly of late, and valuation doesn't look compelling on its face. But I do think TechTarget has carved out an interesting niche, and even the low end of management targets suggests current fair value around $14. At $9, I'm happy to bet that management is right - or close.

Revenue Growth Opportunities

The primary catalyst for TTGT is the company's relatively new "IT Deal Alert" product:

Source: TechTarget March presentation

Again, TechTarget can suss out major products simply through content patterns from various IP departments. That creates extremely valuable leads, which TTGT sells in about 80 specific segments, per the 10-K. TechTarget also uses the data for a subscription service which can be integrated into the salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Marketo (NASDAQ:MKTO) platforms, and as the basis for quarterly and annual research reports.

Deal Alert has been a pretty solid success so far, with revenue increasing from $4 million in 2013 to $31 million in 2016. After 36% growth in 2016, management guided for an acceleration to "at least 40%" this year in the Q4 release [pdf]. There's still opportunity for penetration overseas, where revenue was under $6 million in 2016, per the 10-K, even after growing 50% in each of the last two years. With guidance suggesting that IT Deal Alert will represent roughly 40% of 2017 revenue, TechTarget's overall sales growth should improve going forward.

The other growth opportunity is expanding the 'core' business overseas. International growth did stall out in 2016, with revenue down 5% overall and 11% ex-Deal Alert, per the 10-K. But ex-US sales have improved from ~5% of total revenue in 2009 to 31% last year. Some of that growth has come from acquisitions (primarily in Western Europe), but TTGT still has whitespace to further drive penetration outside the U.S.

Overall, there should be an opportunity here. Half of 2016 revenue - IT Deal Alert and international 'core,' as the company calls it - seems like it should have a growth runway in front of it. Continuing questions about direct online marketing - whether the problems with Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube, 'click fraud,' and continuing ROI concerns - should make TechTarget's products more valuable. The IT market as a whole has been weak of late, which has hurt TechTarget, particularly in the legacy lead generation business. But there's still room for revenue growth, and high incremental EBITDA margins (40%+, per management) will add leverage as sales grow.

How This Goes Wrong

The biggest risk to TechTarget is that the legacy business will erode in a way that offsets much, if not all, of the opportunities in IT Deal Alert, in particular. That business has struggled, admittedly. North America core online revenue was ~flat in 2014, fell 2% in 2015, and then dropped 16% in 2016.

Management has blamed the 2016 weakness on four key customers going through major transactions, which disrupted marketing spend. Per the 10-K, online revenue from those customers declined $5.6 million - which would account for nearly half of the YOY decline in worldwide core online (i.e., non-Deal Alert) sales last year. That was a 42% decline, which accelerated to 50% in Q4, per the Q4 release. General weakness in IT spend overall certainly contributed as well.

The concern has to be that there's further weakness ahead in core, particularly in North America after three consecutive years of declines, with a fourth guided in 2017. TechTarget management on the Q4 call said it expected an improvement in large accounts in the second half of 2017. As such, it expects further declines in 1H, with growth in the back half not quite enough to offset those losses on a full-year basis. Post-2017, however, TechTarget still is projecting growth, with a 3-5 year target of $80 to $120 million in revenue from core, up from a guided ~$67 million in 2017. If TTGT management is wrong on that front, that puts a significant damper on the bull case for the stock.

For now, I'm willing to give TechTarget the benefit of the doubt. For one, it does look like ad spend weakness is a market-wide problem. QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) highlighted B2B tech weakness in citing a 7% decline in 2016 sales (p.33 of its 10-K) to its "other client verticals," with the discussion implying a likely double-digit decline in tech. j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) attributed most of the growth (p.52 of its 10-K) in its Digital Media segment to acquisitions. Privately held competitor Madison Logic does appear to be growing quickly, and recently sold out to private equity, but hard numbers there are limited. And that aside it's hard to argue that TechTarget is seeing market share erosion. The overall themes of disruption from M&A and general weakness, meanwhile, have been echoed by commentary from IT distributors and other members of the value chain.

Still, it's likely worth keeping some skepticism at this point. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of ~$23 million or so for 2017 represents a sub-3% CAGR over five years. Guided online revenue of ~$112 million puts revenue just 6% above 2013 levels, though the divestiture of the declining events business has added some top-line pressure. There are some margin concerns as well: Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26% back in 2008, but is guided to just over 20% in 2017. Overall, there's a "well, where's the growth been so far?" type of question for TTGT, which still is down ~25% from early 2015 peaks.

But at the moment, there's enough to see both revenue and profits expanding going forward. There should be some normalization in IT spend. TechTarget's niche and moat seem reasonably solid. And the valuation remains at a level where TechTarget doesn't have to perform to targets to support current fair value. And if it does, there's a lot of upside ahead.

Valuation

Source: TechTarget March presentation

The bull case for TTGT is reasonably simple. Core starts to rebound in the second half of 2017, and driven by international penetration, growth resumes in 2018 and beyond. (A weaker dollar would help on this front: currency hurts not only on a translation basis, but because it hurts IT vendor profits, which in turn leads to cost-cutting on overseas spend.) IT Deal Alert continues to grow, albeit at a more moderate rate. 50-60% incremental margins drive substantial overall margin expansion and leverage. And TechTarget (at least from my standpoint) should look for a sale, with JCOM the most likely acquirer. j2 paid ~10x EBITDA for Everyday Health, which has a very similar model to that of TechTarget.

And it doesn't take a home run relative to these targets to drive upside from $9. Assuming it takes five years to get to the low end of revenue targets in both Core and Deal Alert, at 50% incremental margin (it too the low end of management projections), 2022 EBITDA would be ~$47 million. (2017 guidance implies ~$45 million in Deal Alert revenue and ~$67 million in Core.) That's a 12% CAGR in Deal Alert sales and sub-4% in Core.

At 10x EBITDA plus what should be at least $30 million in net cash (up from $1 million-plus in current net debt), TTGT is worth $500 million. Cash flow figures support a similar valuation, with normalized FCF in this scenario probably close to $30 million, and synergies likely enough to make that an acquirer's cash flow multiple somewhere in the 15x range.

Assuming a 2% annual increase in share count (TechTarget does have a buyback authorization with $12 million left on it, enough to repurchase ~5% of the float), TTGT is worth $16. Discounted back at 8%, current fair value is $11; at 10%, TTGT still is worth just under $10, about 10% above current levels. That's a nice gain in a scenario that management likely would consider disappointing, and one that doesn't assume any major inflection in the business, just reasonable success in Deal Alert and modestly healthier IT vendors. Meanwhile, something closer to the middle of management targets could get TTGT toward $25 in four years, suggesting a value of $15-16 discounted back.

This isn't quite a "heads I win, tails I don't lose" scenario, but it does seem like the market is pricing in a continuation of recent trends, and not fully appreciating the value of Deal Alert, in particular. TechTarget management argued on the Q4 call that an extensive customer review didn't show cannibalization of core spend by Deal Alert products, a major concern. It doesn't look like advertisers are leaving TechTarget for alternatives; rather, short-term disruption and a cyclical low in some key areas of IT have hurt demand. That demand should normalize, benefiting core revenue as well.

Overall, it does seem like upside far outweighs downside at current levels. TechTarget as a company doesn't have to be perfect to drive TTGT into the double-digits. Between Deal Alert and a second-half rebound in core, there should be enough to get TTGT past $10 - at least - this year, and further growth in 2018 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.