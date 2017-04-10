Bellerophon Therapeutics: 2017 Could Prove An Inflection Point In Valuation With 3 Clinical Readouts

The company expects to announce three clinical-data readouts in 2017. Two Phase 2 in mid-July and a Phase 3 readout in 4Q 2017.

A recent report forecasts that the PAH market will increae from $7B in 2017 to $9B by 2025. The other two related markets are also significant with far less competition.

In January 2017, Bellerophon received a favorable FDA ruling whereby the company's Phase 3 PAH clinical trial would be shortened by at least two years.

The company's will report three clinical redouts in 2017. One for its INOPulse Phase 3 study for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and two Phase 2 trials targeting pulmonary-hypertension related conditions.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) is a clinical stage medical device and pharmacetutical company addressing significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently conducting three clinical trials using its proprietary and patented INOpulse nitric-oxide delivery system. Its current focus is to become a player in the $7B/year pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) refers to abnormally high blood pressure in pulmonary arteries. The pulmonary artery carries blood from the right heart ventricle to the lungs. When the smallest of these vessels become narrower in diameter, due to PHA, this increases resistance to blood flow through these vessels. This in turn increases the pressure inside these vessels as well as the right ventricle. Because the right ventricle has to pump harder and harder to move blood into the pulmonary artery, it becomes so weakened over time, that it can no longer pump blood. In extreme, or unmanaged cases, this process can lead to heart failure.

This process is explained very simply in this video. The video also shows that to alleviate this problem, nitric oxide is one of the three recognized pathways to do so.

Inhaled nitric oxide (INO) is a rapid and potent vasodilator that can be delivered through a ventilator because of its low molecular weight. Nitric oxide also has other potential applications in cystic fibrosis, pneumonia and other respiratory infections, transplantation, heart failure and other cardiovascular indications.

The INOpulse drug-delivery and treatment platform is an extension of the technology that is used in hospitals to deliver continuous-flow inhaled nitric oxide. Use of inhaled nitric oxide is approved by the FDA and other regulatory authorities across the world to treat persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

The company filed an IND in 2010 for the use of INOpulse on PAH patients. A second IND for INOpulse for the treatment of patients suffering of the PH-COPD conditions was filed in 2012.

The company has exclusive worldwide rights for INOpulse and related intellectual property. This consists in over 80 patents, and patent applications, in both the United States and globally. Most of the patents will expire as late as 2033.

2016 - A year of significant accomplishments for Bellerophon

The company accomplished the following key milestones during 2016:

On February 9, 2016, Bellerophon announced positive Phase 2 results for its PAH clinical trials.

The company initiated its Phase 3 PAH clinical trials, known as INOvation-1. Interim read is expected in 4Q 2017 and topline results by mid-2018.

Named former CFO Fabian Tenenbaum as CEO. Former CEO Jonathan Peacock will retain his position as Chairman of the Board.

The company started Phase 2 clinical trials for the PH-COPD and the PH-IPF programs. Results for both trials are expected in mid-2017.

Bellerophon optimized its cost structure by eliminating non-core, cash-burning programs. Will concentrate resources to accelerate its advanced PHA clinical programs.

The company raised $12M 4Q 2016. Participating in the offering were four leading healthcare funds, major shareholders, including New Mountain Capital, LLC and Linde North America, and several BOD and management members.

At December 31, 2016, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $20.5M.

The 4Q and FY 2016 financial release and corporate update stated: "The Company believes that as of December 31, 2016 it has sufficient funds, together with funds available under its ATM program and along with alternatives available to the Company, to satisfy its operating cash needs for at least the next 12 months."

2017 - A potential inflection year with three significant material catalysts

The company expects to announce the following clinical-data readouts in 2017:

1H 2017 - Topline results of open label Phase 2 clinical trials for INOpulse in PH-COPD

1H 2017 - Topline results from the pilot Phase 2 clinical trial for INOpulse in PH-IPF

4Q 2017 - Interim analysis of the Phase 3 INOvation trial in PAH using INOpulse.

2017 began with significant positive news on the clinical front. The company announced on January 4, 2017, that the FDA accepted modifications proposed by the company to accelerate execution and completion of its Phase 3 PHA program.

CEO Tenenbaum commented on his first major accomplishment as the company's CEO:

"We are gratified that the FDA has agreed with the proposed modifications to our PAH Phase 3 program, which have the potential to make INOpulse available to PAH patients approximately two years earlier than otherwise would have been possible under the original Phase 3 program."

"PAH is a rare disease and many patients continue to suffer from poor outcomes with currently available treatments. We believe INOpulse has the potential, if approved, to be an effective and well-tolerated treatment alternative for these patients. The modification of our Phase 3 program will also substantially reduce Bellerophon's clinical development costs."

The timing for a potential commercial launch of INOpulse is ideal because several PAH FDA-approved drugs will have their patents expire in the next two to four years. Brands like Tracleer, Remodulin, Adcirca, Ventavis, Tyvaso, and Letairis will loose market exclusivity.

A November 2016 industry-research report estimated that the market size for PAH will approach $9 billion/year by 2025, up from an estimated $7B in 2017. This is a huge market obviously, and if Bellerophon is only able to capture a fraction of it upon successful commercialization of its technology, its market cap would increase several-fold.

The pulmonary hypertension with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (PH-COPD) market is also significant with an estimated patient population of 700,000. This patient population is expected to increase at double-digit rates in the future as the US and global population grows older. Unlike PAH, there are no approved therapies for this indication. The company is conducting a 10-patient Phase 2 open label trial to study the efficacy of INOpulse in PH-COPD patients on long-term oxygen therapy (LTOT).

The pulmonary hypertension associated with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (PH-IPF) market is smaller in size, but there is also no approved therapy for this indication. This condition affects a bout 30,000 patients in the US. The company is currently performing a randomized, open-label, placebo controlled, Phase 2a trial to assess the efficacy of INOpulse in PH-IPF compared to placebo.

My take on the negative market reaction to April 7, 2017 clinical study news

The negative reaction to clinical results reported on Friday, April 7 , 2017 was very surprising. I believe the share price should have gone up instead of down, but I think I know the reason(s) for it.

The graph below, which was not included in the press release, shows a significant reduction in pulmonary arterial pressure ((PAP)) and an improved cardiac index (CI), both at rest and during exercise. These results contradict the PR's poor choice of words describing the study results that caused investors' obvious confusion and concern. This is what the press release stated:

"Significant increases with exercise were seen on the following parameters: pulmonary arterial pressure ((PAP)), cardiac index, and RV stroke work index (RVSWI)." The statement "significant increases" probably was meant to say "significant improvements." A significant increase in PAP is the total opposite of what INOpulse is designed to do, and goes against one of the current INOpulse clinical trails main objectives, which is to lower PAP.

Notice that in the two sets of INOpulse bars to the right of the graph, all three key parameters being measured (RVSWI, CI, and PAP) improved vs. the comparison. The beneficial effect of inhaled nitric oxide was more pronounced during exercise with cardiac index being significantly up, while pulmonary arterial pressure significantly lower than the baseline.

The graphic results are in line with the study conclusions as stated by Lead Investigator Dr. Raymond L. Benza of the Cardiovascular Institute at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA:

"This study reinforces existing knowledge and provides real-world information that suggests pulsed inhaled nitric oxide, as delivered by the iNOpulse device, may have a role in blunting pulmonary pressures both with and without exercise in PAH patients. PAH continues to be a life-threatening, progressive disorder, despite the availability of several approved treatments. The use of the INOpulse therapy may allow for increases in exercise capacity and may have a role in the long term treatment of these patients."

Immediately after the results were published, the stock price increased to $2, up from $1.47, but it quickly collapsed to near $1 in pre-market hours. A flurry of sensationalist articles with headlines such as "Bellerophon Dips on Underwhelming INOpulse Data," were published during the sell-off, creating even more fear amongst BLPH investors. The stock recovered throughout the day to close at $1.35, down 8% for the day. As it is often the case, these articles lacked responsible data-analysis and interpretation to back-up their conclusions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional ownership has increased significantly during 4Q 2016, reaching almost 50% at December 31, 2016. Insiders have also been persistent buyers of common stock. In the last 12 months insiders purchased 1.8M shares and only 70K shares were sold.

Analyst opinion

Three months ago there were no analysts having opinion on the stock. Since then one analyst rated the stock a Buy and assigned a $5/share price target.

Risks and Uncertainties

1) Like most clinical-stage biotechs, failure to meet top-line results in any of the clinical programs underway would be a major setback.

2) Although the company claims that it's well-capitalized into 2018 following the 4Q 2016 equity offering, biotechs can surprise with an unexpected equity offering.

3) Nitric oxide could be harmful in very high concentrations. I don't know what types of checks and balances provided in the company's INOpulse devices, but I would expect automatic shut-offs that are triggered if certain situations arise.

4) Lack of focus on drug development strategies that could end up being costly and would turn away investors.

Conclusions

The company started 2017 re-energized after having accomplished several major goals in 2016. Bellerophon announced on January 4, 2017, that the FDA accepted modifications proposed by the company to accelerate execution and completion of its Phase 3 PHA program. This will enable the company to bring its treatments for PAH patients to market two years earlier than originally anticipated. This will save the company over $40M based on historical cash-burn rates.

The timing could not be better for the company as several major competitive drugs being used by PAH patients will have their patent protection run out by the time the company enters commercial stage. The PAH market is expected to reach $9B by 2025, up from about $7B in 2017. This is significant market potential that could lift the company's market cap to significantly higher level if their plans are successfully executed.

The PH-COPD market opportunity is also significant with a 700,000 addressable patient population. Unlike the case of PAH, there are currently no approved therapies to address this growing health concern. The PH-IPF opportunity is similar although the patient population is significantly smaller with roughly 30,000 patients.

The company's technology is based on well-proven nitric oxide therapeutic agent and has the right type of equipment to deliver to PAH patients reliably and effectively. The light-weight (less than 3 lb.), and small-size INOpulse makes it an attractive treatment for those patients willing and able to enjoy a more active lifestyle.

The stock price has recovered nicely since it reached an all-time low of 43c/share on December 1, 2016 following an equity offering. I believe institutions buying stock to reach an all-time high at 50% ownership, was a key reason for the pps recovery. Insiders have also been buying common stock consistently and persistently.

As I explained above, the clinical data from a poster presented at the 37th Annual Meeting for the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) in San Diego, CA on April 6, was positive, but the press release announcing the results was worded incorrectly. This caused a significant sell-off in the pre-market hours. However, the stock price recovered nicely throughout the day to close at $1.35, only down 8% for the day.

The three clinical trial readouts expected in 2017 could cause a significant infection point in valuation. The first two will be announced by mid-2017, and the third before the end of the year.

Investors interested in Bellerophon stock should evaluate the risks and uncertainties as detailed in the company's recent filings with the SEC.

