GW Pharmaceuticals: Up 188%, But I'm Not Selling

The evidence is overwhelming that marijuana can relieve certain types of pain, nausea, vomiting and other symptoms caused by such illnesses as multiple sclerosis, cancer and AIDS - or by the harsh drugs sometimes used to treat them. And it can do so with remarkable safety. Indeed, marijuana is less toxic than many of the drugs that physicians prescribe every day. -Joycelyn Elders, MD, pediatrician and public health administrator

Company Overview

Welcome to the wonderful world of investing in cannabis stocks. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) is the only company in the cannabis space which I have invested in, but why? Simply put, marijuana is a wonder plant that has immense potential to make an impact on countless healthcare markets, and GWPH is lightyears ahead of everyone in unlocking the true potential of the plant.

I view GWPH as the sole owner of the most valuable aspect of the entire marijuana market, which is the ability to turn cannabis into FDA approved therapeutics. Also, I don't view companies that are pursuing synthetic compounds as real competition or even remotely similar in the value proposition that GWPH offers.

Cannabis synthetics have historically been awful for various reasons. Also, the real value of cannabis, as it relates to creating therapeutics, can only be explored by those who actually cultivate and study the plants.

I like to think of marijuana as a database rife with the genetic potential to cure and alleviate various diseases and medical conditions. Cannabinoids are a family of molecules found in cannabis plants and each cannabinoid harbors its own distinct therapeutic potential. GWPH has been studying the potential of these cannabinoids for nearly 20 years.

GWPH has been able to cultivate marijuana since 1998 due to the company being located in the United Kingdom. The ability to cultivate their own cannabis has allowed the company to seek out, explore, and manipulate different strains of marijuana in order create unique cannabis derived therapeutics.

There are hundreds of different strains of marijuana and each one has its own unique genetic make-up. No other company in the world has been able to explore marijuana strains at the level that GWPH has and that's the whole key to why they will continue to dominate as the sole company that has the ability to unlock the full genetic potential of cannabis.

For example, Sativex is used for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and is derived from two unknown Cannabis strains. GWPH is the only company in the world that could have created Sativex. Cannabis has the potential to bring about countless valuable therapeutics and GWPH virtually has a monopoly on the opportunity.

Overview of Epidiolex

Before I dive into Epidiolex, I wanted to provide an overview of what GWPH has accomplished in 2016.

Epidiolex is GW's lead cannabinoid product candidate. Epidiolex is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived CBD. It has been developed for a number of rare pediatric epilepsy disorders. GW has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for Epidiolex in the treatment of both Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Also, GW has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA and Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency for Epidiolex for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. The NDA, which is expected to be filed by mid-2017, is for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome, so I'm going to focus the rest of this section on those two neurological disorders.

However, Epidiolex is also being tested in a phase 3 for tuberous sclerosis complex and a two-part phase 3 trial in infantile spasms. These will certainly impact how valuable Epidiolex ultimately becomes. Tuberous sclerosis complex effects roughly 40,000 people in the US and around 2,500 children are diagnosed with infantile spasms each year in the US.

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

LGS is a type of epilepsy with multiple different types of seizures, mainly tonic and atonic seizures. LGS typically occurs between the ages of 3 and 5. LGS is notorious for seizures that are hard to control and individuals suffering from this syndrome will need life-long care. GWPH states that there are "approximately 14,000-18,500 patients with LGS in the United States and 23,000-31,000 patients with LGS in Europe."

GWPH demonstrated statistically significant, and clinically meaningful results in two phase 3 trials for LGS. I want to briefly highlight the second phase 3 trial. Individuals receiving 20mg of Epidiolex had a reduction of monthly seizures by 42% compared to 17% of individuals receiving the placebo. Epidiolex outperformed the placebo significantly and demonstrated that Epidiolex can deliver huge improvements to users.

The thing I find so amazing is that these results were achieved in a notoriously difficult syndrome and the trial population was averaging nearly three seizures a day. Also, the phase 3 trial consisted of individuals who have tried upwards of 10 different medications in the past, but were still experiencing approximately 90 seizures a month!

Some commentary that sheds light on how impactful these results truly are:

The Epilepsy Foundation is thrilled to learn about the recent preliminary results for an innovative new therapy from GW for LGS. LGS in so many cases is extremely difficult to treat, and is an incredible challenge for children and families. We feel a tremendous sense of urgency to stop seizures, and believe that the pursuit of new therapies offers hope to individuals who have no currently available therapy to effectively stop their seizures. The Epilepsy Foundation will continue to be a champion for GW's efforts to pursue this innovative new therapy as studies progress. We thank GW and all our partners who invest in a better tomorrow for people with epilepsy. -Philip Gattone, president and chief executive officer of the Epilepsy Foundation I very much look forward to the day when Epidiolex is available as a new prescription option for my patients. -Elizabeth Thiele, MD, PhD, director of pediatric epilepsy at the Massachusetts General Hospital, professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and principal investigator of the LGS trial

Current options for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Sufferers from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome are in need of a better option and I don't see the competition as being robust, but there are other options and I want to highlight them. Overall, the current options are either ineffective, unsafe, or both.

The go to option is often valproate, which is used because of its effectiveness against a wide range of seizures. However, this drug isn't FDA approved specifically for LGS and usually doesn't stand alone as a monotherapy, but rather is supplemented with other drugs like lamotrigine, topiramate, rufinamide or clobazam.

There are currently around 5 drugs that the FDA has approved specifically for LGS. Drugs such as Lamictal, Banzel, and Topamax, Onfi are all add-on therapies which have mixed results when it comes to efficacy. There's also the anticonvulsant drug Felbatol. The drug is effective, but it is seen as a last resort by most physicians because of rare but very serious side effects.

Furthermore, you have VNS therapy, which is essentially a pacemaker for the brain. The device is placed under the skin on the chest and it sends electrical impulses to the brain. You're looking at a 90 minute procedure and probably an overnight stay at a hospital to get the device implanted. The effectiveness of VNS therapy is hit or miss, with some people experiencing nice results and others finding it utterly useless. Lastly, there are various surgical techniques, which naturally are invasive.

Dravet Syndrome

Dravet syndrome is a rare genetic epileptic dysfunction of the brain. It begins in the first year of life in infants which are otherwise healthy. This syndrome is highly treatment resistant. The Epilepsy Foundation states that the number of individuals who suffer from this syndrome isn't exactly known:

It's not fully known how many people are affected. Reports suggest that 1 in 20,000 to 1 in 40,000 people have Dravet syndrome. Three to 8% of children who have their first seizure by 12 months old may have Dravet syndrome.

The results from the phase three trial in Dravet syndrome were also quite impressive. I selected three slides from the company's latest corporate presentation which best summarize the results.

Current options for Dravet syndrome

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments and the same treatments that I outlined for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome are also used for Dravet Syndrome. For example, valproate is the first line of defense and is often used in conjunction with other drugs.

Sales

Analyst see GW being able to deliver somewhere between 800 million and 3 billion in peak sales. Cowen & Company analyst Phil Nadeau is forecasting Epidiolex revenue, assuming approval, to be approximately $260M for 2018, $570M for 2019, $895M by 2020, and 1.1B by 2021.

Overall thoughts on Epidiolex for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome

I think Epidiolex gets approved by the FDA due to the overwhelming evidence of Epidiolex's efficacy and safety. There has been three phase 3 studies which have posted stellar results, there is extensive long term data from over 1,500 patients, there is a large need for the drug, and the meetings with the FDA have been constructive and positive.

I see the drug being a success due to Epidiolex's efficacy, safety profile, and due to the desperate need for a drug like Epidiolex. The competition is fairly weak so I think GWPH, assuming approval, should be able to drive uptake in a timely manner. There are 230 specialized epilepsy centers in the United States, which will play a big role in how fast Epidiolex is adopted. These centers set the standard of care for epileptic syndromes and Epidiolex is already know of by these centers because they are apart of the intellectual vanguard.

GW has already recruited individuals to join their commercial team, and the team is comprised of individuals who have long-standing epilepsy expertise. Also, a senior team is in place to lead the Epidiolex launch. Furthermore, the company stated:

We have almost all of the key executives in place including medical fares, compliance, marketing, business analytics and a team to handle the information technology requirements of a fully-integrated commercial organization.

GWPH should be able to deliver on sales due the company's commercial preparedness and due to the dynamics of the market.

Idiosyncratic Risks

I want to briefly go over the four largest risks that are always brought up when discussing GWPH. However, please don't underestimate the obvious risks associated with the company. For example, gaining FDA approval for Epidiolex. Also, how insurance companies view Epidiolex will be important.

Regulation

The ever present risk of dealing with a marijuana company. I try to not underestimate the stupidity of the US government, but I think the FDA is going to get it right on Epidiolex. There's simply too much evidence and too much of a need. The idea of not letting children be able to utilize Epidiolex, after all the data that has been generated, is grotesque.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will be forced to reschedule Epidiolex within 90 days of the FDA approval, which means that Epidiolex will not be consider a schedule 1 drug like marijuana.

Funding

The Company is always in need of equity due to its robust pipeline. Also, the company is forced to shell out a lot of money due to the company creating cannabis based drugs. This naturally means that the company must perform numerous robust studies in order for a therapeutic to gain FDA approval.

However, Epidiolex will be coming to market in as early as the first half of 2018 and the cash flows from the drug will, assuming everything goes as planned, mean that the company will start to be able to support itself internally as Epidiolex gains market penetration.

The company, as per the last quarter, had $444.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and plans to only spend $130 to $150 million in 2017. Furthermore, the company has demonstrated the ability to raise equity at favorable valuations if needed.

Valuation

On the surface, the company is overvalued on all metrics. The stock has already priced in quite favorable sales of Epidiolex, which leaves little room for error. This is why I sold half of my original position. I saw myself getting a good price given the weighted probability of various scenarios playing out. However, I'm still holding on to half my position because there are numerous catalysts in front of the stock and the stock will go much higher if Epidiolex turns out to be the blockbuster that I think it can be.

However, the biggest reason for me holding on to half of my original position is because GW is a unique asset that has a virtual monopoly on the ability to explore and develop cannabis based therapeutics. The company has seemingly endless opportunities to explore given the power and variety of cannabinoids.

I think that all the data coming out of GWPH over the past few years proves the validity of cannabis being utilized as a means to explore for the next "blockbuster" drug.

CBD Oils

I think CBD oils are certainly a real threat. CBD oils are constantly on the news and they seem to be delivering miraculous results. The results that GW posted are terrific, but there has been countless cases of children trying CBD oils and proceeding to go from 60 seizures a month down to one or two.

It's theorized that raw CBD oils may work better due to what's known as the "entourage effect". I think it's really difficult to estimate how powerful CBD oils are as a competitor to Epidiolex. However, regulation is such that it's very difficult for the majority of individuals to gain access to CBD oils and doctors are extremely cautious about writing medical marijuana prescriptions for kids due to the possible negative consequences.

Most parents either move to a state where marijuana is out right legal in order to obtain CBD oil or procure it illegally through tender hearted marijuana cultivators who believe in the power of their product. I still think that most parents will go with a FDA approved drug due to the fact that extensive research hasn't been done on CBD oils and the quality and potency cannot be standardized like it is with a FDA approved drug.

Furthermore, there are individuals which look at pharma companies with suspicion and would rather support natural remedies, but I think there is a much larger group of individuals who can't imagine giving their kids raw CBD oils from a head shop. I think most parents would rather go with Epidiolex, which will be viewed as the FDA approved and scientifically validated version of CBD oils.

My Bottom Line

I see GWPH as the sole owner of cannabis's therapeutic potential, which makes it a highly unique and valuable asset. There are extremely high barriers to entry in the world of medical cannabis research and GWPH has a 20 year head start with a team of world class researchers who have support from the top academic institutions in the world.

If a large pharmaceutical/biotech company believes that cannabis has the ability to cure or alleviate various medical conditions and diseases then they will have to come knocking on GWPH's door.

Lastly, the CEO cannot confirm if the company has hired Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to receive buyout offers, but I wouldn't be surprised given GWPH's extremely unique positioning at the intersection of pharmaceuticals and cannabis.

Author's note: I will be posting brief notes on my Instablog when I see interesting speculations (day trades & swing trades). I'm doing this because big winners often develop so fast that I can't write and publish a detailed article in time for readers to be able to capitalize. I've only done three posts so far, but there's already been some big winners like Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CATB), which gained over 60% the day after I mentioned it. Thanks for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.