Sears And The Hidden 50% Yield

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) is a candidate for bankruptcy. The shares are falling hard and the current situation is insane. The "buy and hold" crowd is getting screwed. Since computers can trade options with reasonable effectiveness, larger companies usually have at least a moderately decent option market. The option market tells a striking tale about SHLD.

Below is the most recent option table (note: from 04/06/2017). At the time I retrieved this, shares of SHLD had closed trading at $11.68.

You might notice that the puts (right side) are more expensive than the calls (left side) even at a strike or $11.00. That should seem very messed up, since shares closed $.68 above that price. The option market says investors are willing to bet very hard on Sears going down.

How Much Cheaper is Sears Through Options?

The following table shows the cost to own SHLD in June if the investor crosses both bid-ask spreads. Given computers involved in trading, the investor may be able to use a two-leg trade to get better execution.

Cost to Own if You Cross Both Spreads Sell Put $2.26 Buy Call ($1.56) Execute at $11 ($11.00) Cost to Own ($10.30) Recent Price $11.68 Savings $1.38

Compared to paying $11.68 today, an investor would pay only $10.30 if they crossed both spreads while going through the options market (excluding transaction costs).

How Is That Even Possible?

Shares of SHLD are so desirable for shorting that the latest numbers I pulled were showing fees running over 100% per year. For brokerages that offer to pay investors a cut of the money they receive from shorting (around 50% in the programs I looked into, though one offered 60% based off a standardized rate), we are looking at investors potentially receive an annualized rate of around 50% per year. If that rate holds, the investor lending out their shares could earn around 12% in a quarter. Oh hey, what do you think 12% on $11.68 is? It comes out to $1.40.

The simple situation is this. If investors want to own SHLD, it should be done while loaning the shares out or it should be done through options. Simply holding shares of SHLD and receiving nothing is getting kicked in the teeth for free.

If You Wanted to Short

It would appear that shorting through options would be a material improvement to simply shorting. The shorting investor is stuck paying the much higher rate. The investor loaning out shares is only receiving around 50% of the fee.

My Outlook on Sears

I haven't looked into the company much. The volatility is far too high for my risk tolerance anyway. I did this research because I saw the high fees for shorting and wondered if I could create a viable opportunity to own the shares, lend them out at the high interest rate, and hedge off the position by owning offsetting option positions. The answer is: no. The options market here appears to be providing at least a rough approximation of the forward value of loaning the shares out.

Given how much cheaper it is to own through options, I'll go with a sell rating on Sears. That isn't brilliant analysis of the underlying fundamentals. It is simply reading the implied price movement from the options and the rate to short. If an investor wants to own it and is collecting the 50% rate from their broker or using options to capture somewhere near a 50% rate to offset price movements, that makes sense. Simply owning the shares and missing out on the 50% rate looks like a terrible plan.

I've spoken to Schwab, Interactive Brokers, and Fidelity. Each of them has a program like this, though I can't predict which rate each will be paying and how much demand that individual broker will be showing. In my research, it appeared 100% was a normal borrowing cost and the cut was usually around 50-50 between the broker and the shareholder.

