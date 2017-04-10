Buy AMD Despite Goldman's Downgrade As Concerns Over Risk Are Overblown

Furthermore, we believe there’s meaningful upside to 1H’17 results, which should sustain stock price momentum (absent of broad market correction/volatility).

Notwithstanding, we acknowledge there are risks to owning AMD, but given the risk/reward profile, we’re maintaining our stance on AMD.

Furthermore, we’re not convinced by the cited risk factors mentioned in Goldman’s report, as we believe both operational/balance sheet risks were already addressed by AMD’s management.

Clearly, we take on the opposing view, given compelling channel commentary, which suggests heightened GPU market share gains for AMD.

I'm maintaining my positive stance on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) despite the negative research note by Toshiya Hari over at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), as the underlying assumptions made by the analyst disregards the technical/financial hurdles AMD has overcome to reach this point.

Keep in mind, AMD's historical financial results leave much to be desired, and is trading strictly on implied upside scenarios. Notwithstanding, we still like the risk/reward, as it seems best positioned to capture share in the GPU/MPU market in FY'17 and FY'18, which contributes meaningfully to our projected revenue/earnings ramp, and diminishes risk to valuation in the next 12-month time frame.

Due to compelling evidence that suggests upside to consensus estimates, we would be buyers ahead of AMD's earnings report, and would suggest investors/traders take advantage of the recent pullback in light of recent news.

The stock falls on Goldman downgrade

The stock fell by 6% on Thursday's trading session, following Goldman's downgrade. The recent commentary does little to change the fundamental investment thesis, though it poses some risk of Goldman selling AMD shares following the share lock-up period. However, we believe the underlying reasoning for owning AMD remains sound regardless of Goldman's equity position or recommendation.

Source: TC 2000

Furthermore, the recent pullback bounced from the support area at $13.50, i.e. the 50-Day Moving Average. We believe AMD's earnings results will deliver above outlook for Q1'17, with forward guidance suggesting meaningful y/y and q/q momentum in comps, which reasserts the upside scenario, though many are cautious (for good reason).

Notwithstanding, we believe investors/traders can capitalize on this recent pullback, as we're anticipating share price momentum, a path towards sustained operating cash flows, and increased retained earnings on the balance sheet.

Debt rating trends higher, cost of capital trends lower, multiple/FCF discount a follow-on corollary

Moody's re-rated AMD's debt upwards from Caa1 to B3, which reflects the improved financial outlook of AMD's corporate debt securities, and unsecured senior notes. This was mostly attributed to a better cash liquidity profile, as cash increased from $785 million (Q4'15) to $1.26 billion (Q4'16).

The net increase in cash came as a result of the ATMP transaction with Tianjin Haiguang Advanced Technology Investment [THATIC]. Hence, the $342 million in proceeds contributed to the cash position of AMD, which reduces the scope of balance sheet risk.

This remains pertinent to the discussion, because we believe Moody's and the remaining credit rating agencies will conduct another forensic balance sheet analysis in the next couple of quarters, that reasserts a positively trending debt profile, which will reduce the cost of capital in the long run. This would improve AMD's forward discount rate from its current 21.26% WACC (weighted average cost of capital) to a level more comparable to peers, over the long haul.

Upon sustaining revenue/operating income ramp, we expect AMD to finance a debt restructuring event that buys back the outstanding float of debt securities, and is swapped with a new issuance of debt securities that's much cheaper. Hence, the discount rate trends lower on interest rate reductions, which will contribute meaningfully to the "conventional" valuation discrepancy among analyst consensus as we move through FY'18 and onwards.

Hence, we expect multiple expansion, and DCF discount rates to trend lower, thus substantiating the value case over the long run. Furthermore, we expect AMD's rating profile to improve, given improved visibility on competitive threats, and reduction of OpEx as a percentage of total revenue, paired with gross margin percentage increase correspondent with ASP expansion and economies of scale from securing a ramping WSA (wafer supply agreement) with GlobalFoundries (GloFo).

The Wafer Supply Agreement, fraught with risks or upside?

However, the WSA with GloFo introduces some risks to the financial model, but not to the extent that it would diminish AMD's credit profile, as the WSA requires AMD to purchase the wafers regardless of process tech ramp/yield.

We believe GloFo has a distinct possibility of meeting AMD's late 2018 timeline in anticipation of next-generation console release, and enhanced Zen-architecture that comes with the added benefits of transistor density, and IPC performance enhancements from process node shrink.

Though, we do anticipate the DUV-transition (deep ultraviolet lithography) absent of EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) to decrease wafer yields, thus substantiating a more neutral scenario on GM expansion, hence we won't model GM ramp beyond 40% given AMD's more limited pricing levers, and diminished wafer yields from a DUV process.

Here's what was stated in AMD's 2016 Annual Report (page 25):

The WSA governs the terms by which we purchase products manufactured by GF. The WSA is in place until 2024. Pursuant to the WSA, we are required to purchase all of our microprocessor and APU product requirements, and a portion of our GPU product requirements from GF with limited exceptions. Moreover, if GF is unable to satisfy our manufacturing requirements and we are unable to secure from GF additional exceptions allowing us to contract with another wafer foundry to satisfy those requirements, then our business could be materially adversely affected.

Of course, we acknowledge that there's some execution risk with regards to GlobalFoundries. Though we subscribe to the notion of diminished CapEx returns from moving to next-generation process nodes given more advanced patterning techniques is contingent on transitioning fab equipment towards EUV lithography over a 2018 to 2020 time frame.

However, DUV remains a plausible short-term fix given AMD's need for more advanced process-tech despite diminished gross margins. AMD's emphasis on moving to a more advanced node, even with gross margin pressure, suggests a growth-at-all-cost strategy, which is indicative of management's willingness to sacrifice profitability in favor of revenue growth/market share gains.

We perceive this positively, though Toshiya Hari cites risks pertaining to the "Sixth Amendment" of the revised WSA with GlobalFoundries:

Note also that a) the two companies agreed to annual wafer purchase targets that increase from 2016 through 2020, and b) AMD will be required to pay GF a portion of the delta between actual wafer purchases and targets embedded in the Sixth Amendment - the latter suggesting AMD's incentive to partner with GF where possible.

We believe AMD's need for additional wafers corresponds with volume ramp, as a result of market share gains from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is already implied in recent channel checks. As such, we believe AMD's revised WSA provides a cushion for GlobalFoundries so it can commit the necessary CapEx to reach the 7nm node using a DUV process.

Hence, AMD's ramping purchase targets gives a reasonable baseline for GlobalFoundries to transition towards the 7nm node by a 2018 timeline, which is faster than Intel's 7nm node transition by 2020 (given a reasonable scenario from its Chandler, AZ 7nm fab construction). We anticipate Intel to reach volume production and channel sell-in by 2H'20.

The scenario in which AMD does not meet the 2018 timeline is contingent on AMD's ability to meet end-market demand, upon selling-in more MPUs/GPUs than what was originally agreed to in the Sixth Amendment of the WSA. Hence, we anticipate GloFo's CapEx ramp is contingent on AMD's ability to gain market share over the next two years, so GloFo can accrue the necessary sales/earnings to justify the node transition over a two-year time frame.

Comparing Intel's fab leadership, and whether it's sustainable

Source: Goldman Sachs

Keep in mind GloFo's CapEx trended lower in FY'16. We believe this occurred as a result of volume ramp from the 14nm facility, and we do not anticipate re-tooling until 1H'18. Keep in mind, the cyclical nature of CapEx ramp, as it tends to contract upon a successful node transition, with investment into 7nm more likely to ramp in 1H'18 to correspond with an 2H'18 completion date, which is more contingent on re-tooling, as opposed to a full-facility buildout.

Hence, gross margins among fabs fluctuates over a two-year period. As a result of Intel harvesting 14nm profits, the timeline for 10nm ramp protracted by an additional year. This came as a result of Intel's dividend policy/share buybacks and $5.5 billion Dalian Fab for 3D NAND, which is where Intel is expected to ramp Optane (3D cross-point) and next-generation SSDs.

Hence, Intel appeases shareholders, and diversifies revenue, but it hasn't sustained Moore's Law. As the number of integrated circuits is supposed to double at half the cost every two years. Of course, AMD isn't adhering to Moore's Law either, because wafer yields drop with the DUV process, making it less cost effective.

No one's adhering to Moore's Law with their current CapEx roadmap, and quite frankly, it has become more expensive to sustain.

Furthermore, when referring to the prior CapEx comparisons, Intel's figures are more inflated because they're ramping fab investment for both storage and MPUs. And is expected to operate as a third-party fab, or contracted fab similar to TSM (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)). Hence, Intel's strategy has shifted quite considerably over the years. Hence Moore's Law is dead for the foreseeable three-year investment time frame.

Competitive risks reasonable or overstated?

We're not anticipating meaningful competition on a price/performance basis, as Intel's gross margin would contract considerably if ASPs were to hover in-line with AMD's MPU/GPU ASPs. Furthermore, Intel's cost/performance curve isn't expected to improve by much when transitioning to 10nm, which implies AMD can compete on price/performance at the mid/low end even in the most adverse scenario.

We believe AMD can sustain MPU volume growth, given our estimates of AMD's market share improving by 462 basis percentage points, or 6.48% to 11.10% between FY'16 and FY'17. We anticipate 620 basis percentage points of market share gain in FY'18, or 17.30% by the end of FY'18.

We forecast these assumptions, because of volume ramp/timing, as AMD is currently supply constrained in 1H'17, which diminishes market share gains. But, upon full-utilization of GloFo's facility, we anticipate AMD's market position to improve, as it would sell-in a higher number of MPUs upon supply/demand balance in FY'18.

We anticipate AMD's gross margin to expand to 34.49% and 37.59% in FY'17 and FY'18, respectively. We expect gross margin expansion due to volume ramp, as fabs operate on available capacity relative to fixed capital costs. i.e., the higher GloFo's fab utilization rate, the more likely GloFo retools by a FY'18 timeline. This also corresponds with AMD's pre-existing WSA, as purchase orders above the minimum commitment increases the possibility of a volume discount on wafers. Hence, we anticipate AMD's gross margin to improve on ASP/SKU mix and pass on savings from GloFo upon meeting reasonable yields/volume.

Keep in mind there are numerous benchmarks on AMD's MPU/GPU line-up for the current year, which substantiates significant perf/cost advantages to Intel's high-end SKUs. We also anticipate Raven Ridge APUs to take share in the Notebook segment, as APUs optimize TDP/performance. Hence, Intel's competitive advantage has diminished due to efficiency gains, and we believe AMD's competitive disadvantages can be bridged with cache/memory improvements and heightened power draw from selling Black Edition Ryzen-Series CPUs by 2018.

Hence, we take a more optimistic stance on competition when compared to sell-side commentary. We generally believe there are enough short-term fixes to keep AMD relevant up until its 2018 node transition, which corresponds with console gaming/Notebook cyclicality. We believe AMD set this aggressive date to sustain its supplier relationships with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Sony (NYSE:SNE) as it derives approximately 60% of its revenue from semi-custom and high-end OEM GPU sales. We arrive at this conclusion upon reviewing AMD's 2016 10-K financial disclosures, and estimating high-end iMac/MacBook revenue contribution to AMD.

But, what about AMD's cost trajectory/risk profile?

We believe AMD can grow into a more sustainable fabless model, though some have questioned the spin-off of GlobalFoundries. Furthermore, the fabless model gives AMD more flexibility with its operating cost lines as free cash flow doesn't correspond with immediate CapEx needs as the cost of wafers is already reflected in current COGS as opposed to a more conventional depreciation/amortization schedule for PP&E pertaining to fab facilities and equipment.

Therefore, we're more convinced in the OpEx trajectory, because we believe SG&A and R&D will ramp at a much slower pace than revenue given the diminished availability of qualified hardware engineers, and heightened competition for recent computer science graduates (in the current environment everyone is employed out of college). Therefore, we anticipate a more gradual OpEx ramp, and expect retained earnings to diminish the credit risk profile, which results in lower interest expense, improved credit outlook, and long-term debt reductions as well.

As a result, we've modeled a scenario that's inclusive of better operating margin ramp than what the current consensus projects. Furthermore, the consensus estimates seem conservative in light of recent channel checks, which suggests a substantial uptick in AMD's relative market share to Nvidia, given AMD's pre-existing supplier relationship with Apple. Therefore, we expect Nvidia's market position to erode over time, because it has not secured Apple in the PC OEM segment, where Apple's desktop/notebook market share at ASPs above $1,200 fluctuates between 80% to 90% depending on model year.

Apple refreshed its high-end MacBook Pro in 2016; therefore, we anticipate positive flow-through to AMD's sales/earnings in the immediate two-year time frame. PC market cyclicality likely swings positive in the high-end of the PC market where GPU attach rates are much higher.

Hence, we expect AMD to deliver above the high-end of the consensus estimate range, as we expect the Apple super-cycle to be more inclusive of an iPhone/Mac refresh as opposed to iPad. This is driven by relevant feature additions for the MacBook in the past year paired with an aged installed base that's more likely to adopt new features and abandon older peripheral ports.

We expect the 2016 MacBook model year to decline in pricing to remain competitive with high-end Windows Notebook variants. To be more specific, we expect Apple to introduce a couple of additional tiers that have more storage, or memory, which pushes down entry-level MacBook Pro 15" pricing to more reasonable levels.

We don't anticipate a meaningful refresh to the MacBook Pro this year, but would be optimistic of the 2018 MacBook Pro, as we anticipate Apple to transition desktops/notebooks towards OLED upon demand/supply balance for iPhone OLED manufacturing by Q4'CY'18. Therefore, the MacBook/iMac installed base refresh contributes meaningfully to our AMD investment thesis, though we would not speculate on Apple's adoption of Raven Ridge given Intel's custom CPUs for MacBook Pros, which have higher-TDPs (45W). This is only feasible given Apple's emphasis on OS-level optimization when pertaining to power draw, which they mention every year at WWDC.

Putting this in perspective

Keep in mind, sell-side analysts are generally more conservative than buyside managers/analysts. This is mostly driven by expectation risk, as conservatism in financial estimates increases the likelihood of a company delivering in-line or above consensus figures.

We've seen cases where the consensus was completely wrong going into a company's quarterly earnings report (most notably Apple). Keep in mind, the research departments for Apple research alone is better funded than any other stock on planet earth. So, what happened following Apple's Q1'16 earnings call? The stock fell off a building, and in the next quarter it submerged like a submarine. Channel analysis was too optimistic, and expectations were too elevated going into both quarters.

So, there's very little incentive for analysts to move AMD estimates much higher, given AMD's recent inflection point in sales/earnings trends, and the difficulty of modeling estimates following a sustained period of sales/earnings deceleration due to weakness in market positioning, diminished scale, and so forth.

Even the contrarian/bullish analysts are conservative on AMD's multi-year revenue/margin ramp when compared to some buyside models. Furthermore, Toshiya Hari's estimate on FY'17 sales/earnings is above consensus on revenue, and below consensus estimates on dil. EPS. As such, Hari estimates $4.873 billion/($0.07) versus consensus estimates of $4.73 billion and dil. EPS of $0.08, for FY'17 respectively.

He's a full $0.15 below consensus on earnings, which is not surprising. This contributes to his $11 price target, because his dil. EPS ramp doesn't add up to a significant value premium. It's more a function of him doing his job. His price target/coverage initiation was likely conservative, in light of Goldman's recent acquisition of 45 million shares, which amounts to 4.78% of AMD's current share outstanding.

The big investment banks are investigated quite frequently by the SEC, which contributes to their litigation cost reserves. Hence, the motivations of Goldman Sachs' investment bank is to be conservative on financial estimates, make price target suggestions based on consistently applied criteria, and provide research that adds depth to the understanding of business fundamentals.

Whereas Goldman Sachs' asset management unit focuses more on precision in financial modeling, and making investments that are likely to yield higher returns, assuming the firm is not over-exposed to regulated CET 1 ratios, and maintains enough HQLA (high quality liquid assets) relative to RWA (risk-weighted-asset).

Given RWA weightings are much higher for owning direct equity in a company, and is subject to Basel's FRTB (fundamental review of the trading book), GS's direct equity investments must provide substantial yields, to justify the relative equity risk weighting to the firm's total liquid asset reserve. Hence, SIFI (systematically important financial institutions) tend to invest more aggressively to sustain higher ROTCE (return on average tangible shareholder common equity).

Hence, investment bankers/IPO underwriters are extremely selective, because the shares they acquire prior to IPO must have significant upside, as there's less firm capital to invest with (following the implementation of phased-in Dodd Frank capital requirements), which is a whole different subject unto itself.

If you're a retail investor, it's worth noting that Goldman Sachs is super overweight AMD, given the capital requirements for a SIFI as opposed to a regional investment bank. Basically, the investors/traders at Goldman Sachs perceive risk/reward differently from the investment bank, because the big IBs are trying to curtail litigation expense, and maximize efficiency in research coverage these days.

The best way to avoid this risk is by reducing the mutual alignment of financial incentives between the IB and buyside desk at the firm, i.e., firewall. That way, the SEC doesn't conduct a formal investigation into the bank (which happens regularly at every financial institution).

So, don't listen to Goldman's sell-side analyst. In fact, just buy AMD, and stick with the firm's direct capital exposure to AMD. Goldman Sachs's trading revenues remained flat in equities in Q4'16, as they reported $1.027 billion in equities trading/investing revenue, which was a 3% y/y improvement.

Given Goldman's cost basis is $13.63, the firm is expecting significant upside, as my suggested two-year price target implies the stock is worth $32.64… Basically, if my price target is hit, GS itself would report $844 million in mark-to-market gains, and when that's distributed over 6 quarters, it would impact the trading/investment segment substantially.

So, given the significant scope of this transaction, and how it may impact Goldman's financial results in FY'17, I believe it's much wiser to stick with GS's trading/investment division, and not the recommendations made by the investment bank. The transaction nets a huge contribution for Goldman's own managed capital, if it works, whereas the investment bank is trying to curtail litigation risk.

Final thoughts

In light of recent price volatility, investors/traders have a more attractive re-entry into AMD. The implied upside from AMD gaining more share in the OEM/enthusiast categories paired with the compelling product line-up/roadmap suggests upside above AMD's financial outlook. Though, we have yet to fully quantify channel commentary, we generally believe AMD's sell-in was much better than expected, which diminishes any likelihood of AMD falling below annual purchase targets when pertaining to the WSA (wafer supply agreement) with GlobalFoundries.

Furthermore, we believe the stock is undervalued, and will likely appreciate by a meaningful amount following the announcement of Q1'17 earnings. We will revise our price target higher, upon quantifying the impact on Q2'17 results from recent supply chain checks, which will factor a higher growth premium, diminished WACC, and increases to FY'17 revenue/margins.

As such, we reiterate our $22.29 price target, and high conviction buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.