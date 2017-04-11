General Electric: Immelt Has An Ace Up His Sleeve

What Happened?

General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHI) recently updated investors on assumptions for the new company that will be created by merging General Electric's energy business with Baker Hughes. This gave JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa another opportunity to trash the deal. Tusa remains unimpressed and maintained his Underweight rating on General Electric.

What's more, Tusa continues to criticize the complexity of the company's accounting. He sees a difference between real EBITDA and non-GAAP EBITDA derived from the 2016 reported numbers of approximately $600 million, or $0.06 per share. Tusa states:

"This window into a key industrial business suggests to us that presentation of some of the simple adjusted non-GAAP earnings does not reflect the depth of fundamental challenges and therefore the fair value of related businesses, a tangible hurdle to bulls' hopes of potentially 'unlocking upside' from a further breakup."

I'm going to have to take the other side of this trade. I believe General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt has a few Aces up his sleeve. Furthermore, I believe Tusa is not giving enough credit for the potential windfall of President Trump's pro-growth policies. What's more, the massive increase in geopolitical tensions may lead to the return of a significant risk premium in oil. Furthermore, it seems oil already is in a solid uptrend.

Oil patch outlook positive

According to the latest EIA report, total U.S. energy production fell in 2016 after six consecutive years of increases.

Source: eia.gov

According to the report, U.S. primary energy production totaled 84.1 quadrillion British thermal units (BTUs) in 2016. This is 4% below the 2015 level. This marks the first annual decline in U.S. energy production since 2009. The decline in production coincided with an increase in both total energy imports and exports.

Counterintuitively, this is good news for the price of oil. Furthermore, it may be a sign we have found a bottom in the price of oil. In fact, oil looks to be in a long-term uptrend at this point if you ask me.

Source: cnbc.com

Oil prices are cyclical in nature, constantly transitioning from boom to bust. In the midst of the bust phase, excess oil supply and waning demand results in lower oil prices. What's more, with oil trading at depressed levels, under-investment occurs due to capital expenditure cuts. The oil industry is a highly capital-intense business with multi-year lag times regarding project execution. Over time lower oil prices stimulate demand while under-investment decreases supply. These dynamics form the impetus for the next boom cycle. I expect General Electric to be well positioned for the next boom cycle. Here is why.

Bull case for GE/BHI merger

General Electric went all in on oil and gas in 2015, opening a new $125 million Oil and Gas Technology Center in Oklahoma City. This is the company's first research facility in the U.S. devoted specifically to the Oil and Gas industry. Global oil and gas reserves are flourishing, but the petrochemicals are stowed away in the most challenging environments on the planet. This is where the General Electric/Baker Hughes deal comes into play. General Electric has the brains, Baker Hughes has the brawn.

The master plan

General Electric's laser focus on solving the perplexing issue of retrieving deposits cost effectively has borne fruit. General Electric Global Research scientists have spent the last few years developing breakthrough technologies in four specific areas that have cracked the profitability code for these expensive endeavors. The thought is General Electric can apply these technologies to Baker Hughes' operations and improve the company's profit margin, which is significantly less than General Electric's. Nonetheless, there are always downside risks.

Downside Risks

- Oil prices tank

The deal only works if oil prices stay above $45 and rise to $60 in the next few years. As everyone knows, not even the best oil and gas analysts can predict where the price of oil is heading. These assumptions seem overly optimistic to me.

- Deal Unknown Unknowns

General Electric's deal with Baker Hughes has many unknowns making it hard to put your finger on the right number, in my opinion. This can cause the acquiring company to overpay, based on perceived synergies and cost savings that do not materialize.

The current state of affairs allows for substantial risk of massive unknown unknowns. Once General Electric starts digging into Baker Hughes, General Electric may find it wasn't such a great deal after all.

- The market is near all-time highs

The market is currently sitting at all-time highs. This is an extremely precarious position to be in. You could even say the market is priced for perfection right now. Any hiccup in macroeconomic indicators could bring the markets tumbling down in an instant, not to mention the potential downside created by a negative geopolitical event. It may be time to tread lightly.

Conclusion

General Electric is making all the right moves to continue as a going concern for years to come. What's more, General Electric primary focus is returning wealth to shareowners. This is most important to me as a long-term holder of the stock. Furthermore, you get paid a 3.20% dividend yield to boot.

Immelt's Aces

Moreover, nothing regarding Trump's pro growth policy is currently priced in. General Electric management has not upped the guidance based on any tax reforms or regulatory relief. This is General Electric's first Ace in the hole.

The second Ace in the hole is Immelt's impending departure. Immelt's stated goal of hitting $2 EPS in 2018 on 3-5% organic growth is a very high bar. If General Electric does not meet these expectations, I believe Immelt will step down. In fact, I believe Immelt is going to step down regardless once the Baker Hughes deal is completed. It is simply time. My 18-month price target is $40 for the stock. That implies 33% in capital appreciation. Couple this with a 3.2% dividend yield and you have a 36% total return opportunity.

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and always consult a financial advisor prior to making any investment decisions.

Your input is required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think General Electric's venture into the oil and gas segment will eventually pan out? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.