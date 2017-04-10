Abbott Halts Absorb Sales In Europe, But Effects Will Be Delayed

Taking its bioresorbable drug-eluting stent Absorb off the commercial market in Europe after the alarming adverse event rates seen in a recent trial could seem like a damaging move by Abbott (NYSE:ABT), but the company is unlikely to take too great a hit - at least initially.

The lion's share of the lost Absorb sales will be picked up by Abbott's other drug-eluting stent, Xience, insulating the company from the commercial disappointment. But Absorb was a means of extending Abbott's domination of the drug-eluting stent segment - Xience brings in nearly $1bn a year - and it is not clear how the group will eventually replace the device.

Starting in June, Absorb will only be available in Europe for patients enrolled in clinical registries assessing its long-term performance. This is in response to data from the US approval trial, Absorb III, showing rates of events including heart attack and thrombosis at two years, high enough to prompt the US FDA to issue a warning (Snippet roundup, March 24, 2017).

Preliminary data from a 1,845-patient European trial, Aida, also showed a significantly higher rate of thrombosis than Xience at two years. Aida was halted early on safety concerns.

Absorb was approved in the US last July based on one-year data from Absorb III - at that time point the event rates were acceptable. The FDA's letter did not recommend pulling the product off the market, and Absorb remains on sale in the US.

Reviewing the situation

Not so in Europe. A letter Abbott sent to doctors last month says Absorb will be restricted to registries until next summer, at which point "the situation will be reviewed". Until then no further Absorb devices will be provided to non-registry sites, which were instructed to cease implantation and return any spare devices they had.

And so Absorb sales will slump. EvaluateMedtech's consensus forecasts from mid-March suggested that Absorb sales were to grow from $247m in 2016 to $657m in 2022. Wells Fargo, which even before the two-year Absorb III data and FDA warning pitched more conservative revenue forecasts for Absorb ($115m in 2017 rising to $123m in 2021) said sales would now "significantly decline".

The good news for Abbott is that it will catch most of the dropped sales with Xience, which elutes the same drug as Absorb and is safer and cheaper. The bad news is that, for precisely these same reasons, the case for using Absorb has been badly damaged if not entirely demolished.

Scientific opinion seems to have swung against bioresorbable technology, with an editorial in the NEJM accompanying the Aida results stating that "there is little rationale to use bioresorbable vascular scaffolds at this time".

For now Xience remains king, but the crunch will come eventually, if only when the patents covering the stent's design, drug coating and polymer expire. According to EvaluateMedtech consensus dating from before the recent ructions, Xience sales were set to slide 8% per year, from $975m in 2016 to $605m in 2022.

With things as they are these will not slide so fast, but they will slide. Absorb was intended to make up the shortfall, and Abbott now has no obvious means of compensating.

