Under Armour: DCF Model Indicates 44% Upside

I will use a dcf model to show why I believe that the stock is currently undervalued.

A while ago I wrote an article about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA). In that article, I discussed the current headwinds the company is facing and how this could change in the future. Back then I did not give a specific price target, which I will try to do now. In order to do this I will build a discounted cash flow model to show how much upside potential this stock has.

Under Armour's current troubles

Although this company has been (and still is) seeing strong revenue growth numbers, the growth of their top line has been losing its momentum. According to management's expectations this will go on until at least next year, as it guided for a revenue growth-rate of 12%.

So far it looks as if investors believe that this growth-rate of the top-line will keep declining for the next few years as the shares have been put under severe pressure. But while an investment in Under Armour might be risky, management is taking steps to drive growth once again.

Temporary headwinds

In my previous article I outlined why I believed that the headwinds faced in North America are merely temporary:

"The biggest source of revenue is North America, where Under Armour scored 85% of the total revenue in the most recent FY. This came on the back of a 16% revenue growth yoy in this region. The whole North American retail industry has had a rough year with bankruptcies, channel dislocation and destocking. Keeping this in mind, and knowing how much other retailers have struggled during this time, a growth rate of 16% is not as bad as it might seem."

The difficult industry conditions will improve over time, and with this Under Armour's results will improve as well.

Investing in growth

While Under Armour has already seen tremendous growth in North America, it is still in its early days in other parts of the world. Therefore management aims to invest in growing its presence around the world. Just last year revenue from abroad grew 63% yoy. Again, I discussed this topic in my previous article as well:

And it is currently heavily investing in making sure it lays the foundation for future profitability here. Of course it costs money to lay the infrastructure for a $10 bln business. Which is why this was part of the reason SG&A expenses grew 9% yoy and CAPEX over 30% yoy. Management acknowledges that its growth plan has a negative effect on its income, but adds that it believes that it has to do so in order to drive further strong revenue growth.

Effect on future cash flows

As mentioned above, management's upcoming goal is to grow its business to a $10 bln business. Since there are plenty of growth opportunities, I do not believe that this will be a problem. But this goal will have a short-term effect on the company's bottom-line and cash flows. Regular costs will be higher, while CAPEX will have an additional negative effect on fcf as well.

That being said, after a few years this will result in stronger revenue growth. And since the company will no longer have to put in extra effort to drive growth, CAPEX will start to come down. Ultimately this means higher fcf margins in the future.

Discounted cash flow model

I will now make an attempt in predicting future cash flows in a somewhat conservative way. The model will contain revenue (growth) + a fcf % of revenue. I will try to do this by trying to predict the trends which I have discussed earlier in the article. This means:

Negative fcf short-term, which will improve over time to a conservative 5% yield. Lower revenue growth with an uptrend for a few years. After this, I will steadily lower revenue growth until it reaches 3% (average GDP %) for the terminal value. The discount rate will be 6.5%.

As you can see the model implies that Under Armour has an upside potential of about 44% from current levels.

Concluding remarks

It is very important to understand that this is a highly speculative discounted cash flow model. The company is in the midst of positioning itself for future growth. If it is able to succeed, then chances of the stock skyrocketing are big. However, there is always a small chance that the company will face other headwinds in the future or perhaps even fails to make its plan work. Although I believe that my growth numbers can be viewed as conservative, others might disagree.

That being said, Under Armour has plenty of growth opportunities ahead as I have discussed in this article. The price target I have given is not an unlikely one. But as mentioned before and in my previous article: investing in Under Armour's shares comes with risk. You have to be comfortable in taking risks if you choose to invest in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.