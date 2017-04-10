L3 Technologies Acquires OceanServer For UUV Technologies

The acquisition promises to kick-start L3's efforts to offer underwater sensor platform solutions to the U.S. Navy and others.

Communications and security company L3 Technologies (LLL) has acquired OceanServer Technology for an undisclosed sum.

OceanServer has developed shallow water autonomous unmanned vehicles for a variety of use cases.

L3 is attempting to keep up with industry leader Boeing (NYSE:BA) and others by acquiring a ready-made underwater sensor platform to improve its offerings to the U.S. Navy, and by extension, other potential large client markets.

Target Company

Fall River, Massachusetts-based OceanServer was founded in 2003 to develop Unmanned Undersea Vehicles [UUVs] for military, commercial and international markets.

OceanServer has developed three main product lines:

Power Solutions

Digital Compasses

Iver Series AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle)

Management is headed by President Bob Anderson and Jon Crowell, Director of Engineering.

Below is a brief video demonstrating the Iver3 AUV:

The AUV products are used for survey work, security, research and environmental monitoring. They are single man-portable and are controllable via a software interface.

The company was largely self-funded but also was incubated at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in order to access the significant marine technology expert base on the UMass campus.

In June 2007, the company won a $275,000 order from the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center for three underwater research units. In March of that year, it secured a $450,000 subcontract from the U.S. Army for its battery system.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

L3 did not disclose the acquisition amount or terms, so it is likely not material to its operations.

The acquisition of OceanServer is probably a ‘team and technology’ deal, and L3 intends to rename the business L3 OceanServer and integrate it into its Sensor Systems business segment.

L3 CEO Michael Strianese stated that the “OceanServer Technology positions L3 to support the U.S. Navy’s vision for the tactical employment of UUVs. This acquisition also enhances our technological capabilities and strengthens our position in growth areas where we see compelling opportunity. As a leading innovator and developer of UUVs, OceanServer Technology provides L3 with a new growth platform that is aligned with the U.S. Navy’s priorities.”

OceanServer is not the only underwater unmanned vehicle developer eyeing the defense market. In December 2016, I wrote an article entitled, Boeing To Acquire Liquid Robotics For Marine Autonomous Technology.

Liquid Robotics was founded in 2007 and was already working with Boeing via a teaming agreement in 2014. Boeing said at the time of the deal that it would ‘enhance its autonomous seabed-to-space information services’ offerings.

So, L3 is certainly not an industry leader in this segment; rather it is a ‘fast follower’ of Boeing’s lead. But, better late than never.

OceanServer promises to provide L3 with a toehold in the burgeoning autonomous underwater vehicle markets for military, commercial, oil & gas, research and international enterprises.

In a 2016 research report by Markets and Markets, it expects that AUV market to grow from $212 million in 2016 to $498 million by 2022, representing an impressive CAGR of 15.31%.

Although the total overall market size is still relatively small, the interest by large market participants such as the U.S. Navy for shallow, medium and deep sea AUVs will likely drive innovation and capability enhancements, paving the way for more robust development of the sector for other use cases.

This is a necessary move by L3 to keep up with emerging trends in sensor-based platforms in the marine environment.

