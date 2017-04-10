Progress Acquires DataRPM For Cognitive Business Software

The acquisition promises to bolster Progress' Cognitive Apps offering, which assists enterprises to develop smarter and more capable applications.

DataRPM has developed predictive, machine learning-based technologies that help industrial companies better manage their operations.

Progress has acquired DataRPM for $30 million in total consideration.

Quick Take

Business software firm Progress (PRGS) has completed the acquisition of DataRPM for $30 million total consideration.

DataRPM has developed predictive, machine learning technologies that help industrial IoT (Internet of Things) companies create applications more efficiently.

The purchase price appears reasonable and assuming quick integration of the technology, should result in a more robust product offering to the Industrial IoT market.

Target Company

Redwood City, California-based DataRPM was founded in 2012 by CEO Sundeep Sanghavi, CTO Gautam Shyamantak and CPO Ruban Phukan to create a ‘Cognitive Data Science’ platform that assists enterprises in building predictive- and recommendation-based data products.

Use cases across numerous industry verticals include:

Predictive Maintenance

Product Recommendations

Content Recommendations

Churn Predictions

Conversion Predictions

CEO Sanghavi was previously founder of Razorsight, which developed a cloud-based analytics solution of communications service providers.

Below is a brief explainer video about the company’s Smart Machine Analytics technology:

(Source: DataRPM)

The company raised about $6 million in funding from investors including InterWest Partners (Khaled Nasr was the partner involved), CIT GAP Funds and 20K Industries.

DataRPM had developed a number of industry partnerships in the following categories:

Infrastructure

Cloud Services

Data Preparation

Systems Integrators

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Process acquired DataRPM for $30 million comprised of $28.3 million in cash and $1.7 million to DataRPM founders in restricted Progress stock.

Progress’s $207 million in cash as of November 30, 2016, provided ample financial resources to complete the acquisition.

For major investor InterWest Partners, the deal was likely a small success. The firm led DataRPM’s major funding round of $5.1 million, so likely received a nice multiple of its original investment.

However, a $30 million exit is only a ‘base hit’ for venture capital firms who seek companies who can achieve multi-hundred million dollar valuations.

Due to the relatively low purchase price, Progress likely acquired the team and technology on a ‘buy vs. build’ valuation approach, and management probably figured it could more quickly execute on its larger business goals by acquiring and integrating the technology than building it from scratch.

Progress acquired DataRPM to help build out its ‘Cognitive Apps’ offering, which promises to assist data application developers in speeding their development cycles for increasingly sophisticated systems.

As Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta stated, “With the acquisition of DataRPM, we now have leading predictive analytics capabilities to round out our cognitive apps platform.”

DataRPM’s solutions are focused on the Industrial IoT (Internet of Things) markets, where enterprises seek to gain operating efficiencies by connecting their supply chains and equipment operations activity to their information systems.

The company claimed major customers such as Jaguar, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) among its customer base.

Progress partner and cloud manufacturing software company QAD’s CTO Tony Winter praised the deal, stating, “We see the acquisition of DataRPM by Progress, and its machine learning capabilities, to align well with our vision and are excited about the opportunities this could have for our customers going forward.”

So, investors should expect to wait nine to twelve months for integration and initial results from the acquisition to show up in financial results.

If Progress can take advantage of DataRPM’s predictive, machine learning technologies and sell those capabilities to the industrial IoT market, the deal should be a winner.

