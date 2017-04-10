Chesapeake Energy: Rising Towards $7?

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) will keep its bullish trend in the short-term. The stock price is going to show the positive developments in the industry. Also, the buildup in short interest in the last one and a half month was a key reason in keeping the stock price down. As the industry positives are priced in, we might see a short squeeze which should give it further momentum. I am expecting the stock price to breach $7 in the next few days and my 12-18 months target of over $10 is still intact.

I stressed in my previous articles that the pressure on oil and Chesapeake stock price was artificial and it should be short-term. One reason was too much focus on US inventories, which were building further due to the seasonal maintenance at refineries. Another reason was dumping of oil inventories in the open market by traders due to the flattening price curve and expiration of leases. I highlighted that the oil markets always tend to react to the US data. US inventory figures were going up which spooked the market and the oil prices came under pressure.

While the market was too focused on the US data, global oil inventories were coming down. I talked about this in the last article but now we have data to back it up. According to Financial Times (You might need a premium account to read the article), crude shipments over oceans and stored on supertankers is down by 16% this year. Global oil inventories are down by more than 42 million barrels in the last four weeks while the floating storage has also come down by more than 12 million barrels. The spike in oil prices in the last few days is mainly due to the political unrest in the Middle East. US air strike in Syria and a Libyan oilfield being shut has played a part in pushing Brent prices over $56 per barrel. However, the main indicators are positive and I am expecting the oil prices to remain strong.

The issue of US inventories should also be resolved. Consumption of US crude will increase as the refineries start to operate near their normal levels after the maintenance breaks. Also, the summer season is going to drive the gasoline consumption which will give refineries an incentive to process more crude oil. Even with the increase in rigs, US inventories should come down. One of the key developments is the decrease in exports by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members. Saudi exports to the US declined by 300,000 barrels during March. This is going to further increase as the production cuts will force these changes in exports. There is also an incentive for Saudi Arabia to export less to the US. It will allow for the US inventories to come down which should have a positive impact on oil prices. It is expected that these export cuts from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait will further intensify in the future.

Saudi Arabia is also increasing its light-crude production which is fetching a better price in export markets. The kingdom is also offering discounts to some of its buyers in Asia for the first time. Arab light has always been a premium product for Saudi Arabia. They will use most of the heavy crude for their domestic energy needs as most of the domestic refineries need heavy crude and the consumption increases during summer due to the increased need to generate electricity. Oil markets are becoming interesting and I believe the trend will be bullish. Demand is picking up, oil market balance is in sight, and the decline in exports to US should also bring down US inventories.

Natural gas futures are also on a bullish trend and summers should further push them higher due to the increased demand for power generation. We are also going to see a full year of LNG exports which will consume substantial domestic inventories. Both components of Chesapeake's product portfolio are seeing a bullish trend and this should translate into stock price. Current short interest is at around 33.6% of the total float. This number was for March 15. This means that these numbers are for the period when the stock was under pressure from traders. As these positive developments in the oil market push the stock price higher, we might see some panic from short sellers and a short squeeze. I am seeing Chesapeake Energy going up over $7 in the near future.

