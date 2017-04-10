GeoPark: 1Q2017 Results Confirm Long Thesis

Overall, we are very pleased with the operation, and hence keep our stance on the stock.

We found that the progress made in the 1Q2017 by the company is largely in line with the hyper growth it has exhibited over the past decade.

Introduction

In a recent article of micro-cap GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK), we pointed out that the oil company had every necessary quality to grow into mid/large-cap through multi-year compounding. We based our investment thesis on the observations that it operates country franchises consisting of cash flow generating fields and exploration blocks with huge upside potential, each delivering internal tax efficiency, all risk-balanced by following the barbell strategy, that it had a long runway for years of durable value-adding growth, protected by sustainable competitive advantage, including first-mover, exclusive rights to acreage, high quality reserves and low cost production. We also like the management who has substantial skin in the game, and is capable of low-cost friendly capital raising, prudent capital allocation, holistic risk management and nearly perfect execution of strategy. We stated that, at the time of writing, the company, offering >47-81% margin of safety, deserved to be bought with high conviction.

GeoPark announced on April 10, 2017 its operational update for the first quarter of 2017. It would be interesting to examine whether new light can be shed on our investment thesis.

First quarter updates

According to the 1Q2017 update, consolidated oil and gas production was up 12% to 25,180 boe/d as compared with one year ago, and up 6% compared to 4Q2016, mainly resultant from new production from the Jacana and Tigana oil fields, where three new wells were drilled and put into production during 1Q2017. Oil production rose 25% to 20,487 bo/d, while gas production was down 24% to 28.2 MMcf/d. On a consolidated basis, oil production growth in Colombia was offset by lower production in Chile due to the natural decline of the fields and Brazil which is still being impacted by limited gas consumption in northeast Brazil. Brazilian Finance Minister Meirelles recently pointed to the beginning of an economic recovery in Brazil, which could potentially lead to higher gas demand later this year (Table 1; Fig. 1).

Table 1. Source: GeoPark 1Q2017 operational update.

Fig. 1. GeoPark quarterly production. Source: GeoPark quarterly operational updates.

In the 45%-WI operated Llanos 34 Block, Colombia, the company confirmed the discovery of the new Chiricoca oil field with the completion of wildcat Chiricoca 1, which is currently producing 950 bo/d gross. In the Jacana field, appraisal well Jacana 11 helped extend the south-western limits of field and is currently producing 2,200 bo/d gross; appraisal well Jacana Sur 2 and development wells Jacana 7 and Jacana 8 were reached TD but are waiting for completion/testing, which is expected in April to May 2017. In the Tigana field, the Tigana Sur 6 development well encountered thicker Guadalupe pay and is currently producing 1,700 bo/d gross.

Fig. 2. Source: GeoPark presentation

In Chile, GeoPark entered advanced negotiations with Methanex to extend gas supply agreement to December 2026.

Second quarter outlook

In the second quarter, GeoPark expects to drill 10 wells (Table 2), using four drilling rigs, including 2 in Colombia, 1 in Argentina, and 1 in Chile. These ten wells include:

four wildcats in Colombia, two located in the west and two in the east fault trend parallel to the Tigana/Jacana fault trend in Llanos 34 Block, as well as two development wells,

wildcat Rio Grande Oeste 1 in the 50%-WI and operated CN-V Block, Neuquen Basin, Argentina,

in the 50%-WI and operated CN-V Block, Neuquen Basin, Argentina, one exploratory well on new shallow gas play prospect and two development wells in the wholly owned Fell Block, Chile.

Table 2. Source: GeoPark 1Q2017 operational update.

Discussion and conclusion

Although natural gas production in the Manati field has been in a decline since 1Q2016 due to weak macro economic environment in the country, and gas output has been in a natural decline in Chile, the healthy oil production growth in Colombia more than compensate the gas production in those two countries (Fig. 1).

The first quarter total hydrocarbon output was 12% higher than one year ago, however the company exited 1Q2017 with a production of approximately 26,100 boe/d, and is poised to hit the target of over 30,000 boe/d by year-end 2017. Such a yearly goal reflects a 34% increase relative the 2016 full-year average production of 22,394 boe/d, which is in line with the 32% CAGR between 2006 and 2016. It seems, therefore, the company looks to continue the remarkable production growth rate.

The company used extra cash from operation for repayment of $10 million on the Itau term loan, which now has $40 million in principal remaining. Such an aversion to debt has always been part of the financial discipline as demonstrated by the firm (see here).

Overall, we are very pleased with the progress that GeoPark made in the first quarter of 2017. Therefore, we maintain our long investment thesis on this oil play.

