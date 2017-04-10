Utilities ETF Joins Energy ETF On The Podium - Change Is Brewing

A week ago, I penned some thoughts about the likelihood of a rebound from the energy and telecom sectors. Using the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) and the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (NYSEARCA:IYZ) as my proxies, I noted both groups were oversold, but testing the waters of a turnaround.

I was at least half right. Though the jury is still out on telecom as a sector, as of Friday afternoon, IYZ (which hasn't tracked the sector all that well of late) has done well, and energy stocks as well as IYE were up 1.04% for the week. That makes them the top dogs for the time frame.

More of the same appears to be on the way too, and not just because of the new unrest in Syria. See, oil prices, and therefore, oil stocks were already on the mend before anyone knew anything of the United States missile attack on strategic targets in Syria. That didn't happen until Thursday afternoon.

What I should have noted at the time - particularly since I noticed it - was the oddly persistent strength of the utilities names, as evidenced by the continued rise of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU). While everything else was hot and cold during that time, IDU was and still is lukewarm... a smoldering burn that can make for a nice place to park some of your money when everything else is giving mixed signals. I won't make that same error of omission two weeks in a row.

The daily comparison chart below tells part of the tale. Going back to the end of last year, the energy ETF and the telecom ETF were clearly the worst performers. Yet, both looked like they were starting to "curl" higher a week ago, meaning they made higher highs and higher lows this week, following through on the upstroke of a V-shaped reversal. No other key sector managed to make higher highs this past week, save the aforementioned utilities.



Chart from TradeNavigator

Buried in the middle of the pack was (and still is) the utilities sector, represented by the aforementioned IDU. It was the fourth best performing sector of eleven this week, up 0.5%. It only trailed energy, real estate, and basic materials (and by some measures, telecom).

This isn't atypical of investors' mindsets when the foreseeable future looks like it could be rough going. We generally would see this kind of migration out of riskier arenas like technology and finance and into the seemingly better founded areas like food, utilities, and telecom.

The weekly performance comparison chart of the same sector ETFs going back exactly 12 months offers even more perspective. It's in this time frame you can see how poorly the iShares U.S. Energy ETF, the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, and the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF have done since the beginning of the year. It's also on this weekly version of the chart, however, we can see how well the utilities stocks are recovering from a disastrous first three quarters of 2016.



Chart from TradeNavigator

The energy and telecom rebounds from IYE and IDU are also evident from this view, though less so; their turns are obscured by a bunch of other performance tracks. They are there though.

This is all part of a bigger but not unusual shift in risk-aversion.

The premise is, while a consumer may not buy a new car in a tough economic environment, they won't stop paying their electricity or water bills either. Their dividends are dependable when growth from more aggressive stocks isn't. Though this shake-up isn't apt to be long-lived, many investors treat it as if it will be.

This shift is evident with a longer, broader and more holistic look at both charts above. Growth and aggressive sectors were leading through February, with some groups up more than 20% and even up more than 30% since April of last year. Now they're deteriorating, and their big run-ups could lead to equally big pullbacks... on the order of double digits. Value and conservative stocks, conversely, were lagging, with some of the worst of the worst losing ground for the better part of 2016 as traders sought out higher-risk opportunities. Now those safer plays are starting to lead and could rise nicely as investors redirect their proceeds to more reliable companies.

To that end, Morningstar agrees that utility stocks have wiggled their way into becoming one of the market's better prospects at this time, defying the conventional thinking that rising interest rates necessarily have to pressure the sector lower. CFRA Research recently offered a similarly optimistic opinion on telecom names despite their dividend orientation.

Most noteworthy, however, is how this transition was starting to take shape well before any of the current political turmoil surfaced. The political head-butting may just be the excuse needed to put this short-term sector rotation into a higher gear.

As for the underlying fundamentals, in this particular scenario, they just don't matter.

That's not always the case though.

The longer-term (weekly) chart is often a reflection of fundamentals, and even more often than that it's a reflection of progress through the economic cycle. Subtle changes in the regulatory environment or consumer preferences can affect a group's relative long-term performance.

This isn't what's in play with this near-term rebound move from utilities and energy, and to a lesser degree, telecom. This proverbial changing of the guard is largely a sentiment driven one in response to headlines and the subsequent uncertainty they create even though it's being justified with fundamental arguments. That underlying sentiment will fade before earnings have a chance to actually be impacted.

Regardless, it's one of those brewing short-term shifts that even long-term investors will want to be aware of. Former leaders could fall by double digits simply because they performed so well last year and early this year and traders continue to unwind those trades. Former laggards are positioned to rally at the expense of those soon-to-be-former leaders, as that money finds a new, safer home.

By the way, I intend to publish these performance comparison charts of the major sector ETFs once per week... more if necessary, or less if merited. Though not based entirely on fundamentals, this overarching view is a powerful tool for spotting changes that would otherwise go unnoticed. Hit the "Follow" button to get the updates looks as they're posted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.