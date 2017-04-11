Baby Steps To Giant Steps: Retirement, One Dividend At A Time

AT&T will be examined to explore future prospects for earnings and dividend growth and how we can apply data to reach our income goals with this company.

We’ll discuss ways to focus on our goals to grow income for retirement using these principles.

We can harness salient features of positive feedback, positive reinforcement and interim goal setting to reach our goals to grow income.

Baby Steps Become Giant Steps On Our Journey To Retirement

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive instant text message trade alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

In a recent article, "You've Accumulated $1 Million For Retirement", we touched briefly on the concept of setting small, interim, achievable goals. Over 72,000 readers read this piece and near 1,000 shared their opinions in the very lively comment section. Behavioral economics has borrowed and studied some essential psychological concepts to examine behaviors and how they relate to investors' behavior in their financial lives.

The importance of positive feedback and positive reinforcement should not be minimized. Behavioral economics gives great credence to these concepts, and we'd be wise to incorporate these principles into our retirement investment plans.

Those interested in a good introduction to behavioral economics can read more about this interesting topic here.

Know Thyself

"In operant conditioning, positive reinforcement involves the addition of a reinforcing stimulus following a behavior that makes it more likely that the behavior will occur again in the future. When a favorable outcome, event, or reward occurs after an action, that particular response or behavior will be strengthened." - Source: VeryWell

How Operant Conditioning Works

Think of when you train your dog to lift its paw to shake your hand. First, you say "Give me your paw". You lift its paw with your own hand to give him an idea of what you're looking for him to do. You then immediately reinforce that behavior by telling him "good boy" and feeding him a little treat.

You then say, "Give me your paw". If he lifts his paw on his own, even the slightest bit, you verbally reinforce that movement and reward him with another small treat. Before you know it, your little puppy is placing his little paw in your hand at the slightest suggestion. Eventually, tasty treats are no longer necessary as your good dog will be happy to be rewarded with your verbal praise alone for doing a good job.

Well, we're not dogs, but we certainly are from the animal kingdom. And this means we respond to positive reinforcement as all animals do, perhaps more so. When our behaviors are reinforced with positive rewards, either by others or by our own selves, those behaviors are much more likely to be repeated.

We simply need to learn to apply and master these principles to forward our own aims for good.

Weight Loss: Positive Reinforcement In Action

Try putting on your pants after a good Thanksgiving meal

Every few years, I have a tendency to cast discipline aside and put on a few extra pounds. The most useful method I devised to help me reach my goal of weight loss was to go public about my mission to lose some weight. The idea was that publicly proclaiming my goal made me more accountable than if I had simply decided in my own mind to lose weight. Public support and public shame can work wonders and make it easier to reach a goal.

Prominently displayed on my refrigerator was a chart, organized by date and weight. Each morning I weighed in and then charted the result on my customized graph.

My Weight Loss Chart

In this way, I and my family could daily gauge my progress or lack of it as I connected each daily dot to the previous day's dot, denoting a clear trend. Because it gave immediate feedback and instant gratification with each tick lower on the weight scale, I had constructed a mechanism for positive feedback.

This instant feedback provided continual positive reinforcement on a daily basis, each time I came closer to my ultimate goal. Within a matter of four weeks, those 10 pounds melted away. Given another few months, I was able to lose 25 pounds.

In addition to the daily feedback I received, publicly declaring my dedication to the goal of losing weight put the onus upon me to succeed. Surely, I did not wish to fail at my goal and be shamed and ridiculed by my own family.

Can Instant Gratification Fail To Move The Needle?

In the very beginning, instant gratification, or the lack of large, measurable progress, can work against a young investor beginning to save for retirement. He may be deterred by the tiny amounts accumulating in his bank or brokerage accounts when first beginning. The small sums may not appear to be worth the effort.

He might be tempted to give up on the effort early on. After all, if he's only able to see dividends as small as a couple hundred dollars at the start, saving and investing for retirement may seem like a daunting task. He might think all the effort is a complete waste of time.

I touched on this subject in "Are You Risk Averse Near Market Highs? This Can Help".

But this predilection for instant gratification can be turned to the good by using a tool designed to give us instant feedback and instant gratification with the payment of each dividend. I use the Dividend Growth Monitor for these purposes.

Dividend Growth Monitor

The layout by ticker symbol, share count and month makes it very easy for me to locate the cell where data needs to be input. The frequency with which I enter data is completely up to me, whether it be on a monthly schedule when the brokerage statement arrives, or weekly. My preference is to navigate to my online brokerage account daily and take note of any dividends paid each day. I'll then enter that data into the Dividend Growth Monitor. Doing so on a frequent basis keeps me on top of developments in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio provides frequent feedback and positive reinforcement that I am reaching my goals.

In the graphic above, I've highlighted AT&T (NYSE:T), circled in red. In the top portion relating to dividends received in 2016, you can see that T paid a quarterly dividend of $.48 throughout the year. In the pink column on the right, annual totals for each ticker are automatically summed for us. We can see that T paid $1.92 for the year, and in the next column, our dollar dividend income based on the 200 shares held in the account shows we earned $384 in annual dividends from T last year.

At the bottom of the blue annual income column, the total dividend income earned on all of our tickers is automatically summed for us and shows it was $1,630.80.

Monthly dividend totals running at the bottom of each year in green show us actual dividends automatically added for us. Here is where I can begin to use monthly comparisons from one year to the next to begin to mine data important to dividend growth investors.

Notice that in January, 2017, AT&T increased its dividend paid to us. From $.48 paid in 2016, it raised the quarterly payout to $.49. This represented an increase of 2.08%. Because this increase was greater than inflation, I immediately get the feedback that this stock is fulfilling the goal set for it.

Now, let's compare the month of February. In 2016, Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), a high-end hotel REIT, paid a monthly dividend of $.10. The following month, the company raised the dividend to $.11 per month giving us a 10% raise. As we follow the money into 2017 to compare payouts, we can see that the company has continued to pay this increased $.11 monthly dividend.

Glancing again at February 2016, we glean that Realty Income (NYSE:O), another widely held REIT, paid us a monthly dividend of $.1999. In February 2017, we learn from the data we've collected that the company not only increased the dividend several times in 2016, but in 2017 it was also now paying $.211. This represents a year-over-year increase of 5.55%. This analysis gives us more feedback that we are on track on the mission to grow retirement income.

Comparing monthly totals from February 2016 of $.299 to the monthly total in February 2017 of $.321 clues us into our year-over-year dividend increase:

$.321 - $.299 = $.022

$.022/$.299 = 7.36%

Mining the data presented to me allows me to see clearly that year over year, from 2016 to 2017, we have managed to receive 7.36% more in dividend income. Since this is way above reported inflation of less than 2%, the positive feedback received from this data assures me I am accomplishing my goal.

March Comparisons

Further confirmation that I continue to grow income comes from an analysis of March's numbers. In March 2017, the portfolio shows we received two dividend increases from the previous year. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) increased its dividend from $565 quarterly to $.61. This was a whopping increase of 8%. In the same month, we can see that Realty Income paid a $.211 dividend compared to 2016's dividend of $.199 for a 6% increase YOY.

Monthly total comparisons reveal that in 2017 we received $1.311 in dividends compared to 2016's total of just $1.254. Further analyzing this data we are again reinforced with very positive feedback.

$1.311 - $1.254= $.057

$.057/$1.254 = 4.55%

This data confirms for me that year over year, for the month of March, we have managed to grow income for the portfolio by 4.55%.

If we wished to make another observation to gain even further confirmation of the trend, we can take the total dollar dividend income earned so far in 2017 of $419.90 in the blue total column and annualize it. Not even allowing for several further, very probable increases in 2017, the annualization would show:

$419.90 X 4 quarters = $1679.6

If we then compare this to 2016's annual dividend income received of $1630.80, we get this result:

$1,679.60 - $1,630.80 = $48.80

$48.80/ $1630.80 = 3%

It is now apparent that on a quarterly basis we are increasing income by 3%, we are beating inflation and continuing to grow income of the overall portfolio. Should several dividend increases occur in 2017 (and the probability of this is great), the increase in annual income will be much greater.

Because this tool works on PC, Mac, tablets and smart phones that have Excel installed, or the free Open Office spreadsheet called Calc, available at openoffice.org, it is always available to use on all of my devices any time I want to use it.

Strategy Session: AT&T Still On My Radar For Further Accumulation

AT&T is a dividend aristocrat, one of few companies in the S&P 500 that has raised its dividend for 25 years or more. In fact, it's raised it consistently for 32 years.

T is a highly profitable company that continues to grow earnings. In 2016, it had net income of $13.3 billion.

T 2016 Financial Summary

Source: Company presentation

Free cash flow of $16.9 billion was up 6.8% from the prior year.

Full-Year Guidance

Revenue showed double-digit growth of 11.6%, adjusted earnings per share grew almost 5%, and margins increased by 60 basis points. The dividend payout ratio was only 70% of free cash flow, leaving plenty of room for the company to increase the dividend going forward.

Future Prospects

AT&T cannot be accused of sitting on its laurels. It is a stalwart that has been evolving with the economy and technology. From a stodgy phone company of yesteryear, it evolved into a powerhouse of a wireless phone company, and an entertainment company with its acquisition of DirecTV last year, and now its pending merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). These entertainment properties along with their business enterprise systems will continue to grow revenue and earnings and contribute to a growing and sustainable dividend income stream for income investors.

With a jump in debt due to these acquisitions expected to grow from $117 billion to around $183 billion and an increase in borrowing costs due to rising interest rates, this may be a concern going forward. However, because I think that revenues will be growing at a fast clip and earnings should be accretive soon after, the additional debt should be able to be manageable.

In yet another new development, AT&T agreed to an all-stock deal on Monday morning to take over Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP). It will acquire this wireless technology company for about $1.25 billion in stock, securing a swath of spectrum to help its high-speed wireless push.

AT&T, 30-Year Dividend Picture

I've drawn red lines to highlight the channel that AT&T's dividend yield has traveled within over the last 30 years. It has mostly been in this 4.5% to 5.5% range for a good long time. It is presently yielding 4.77% at Monday morning's price.

Because it is hovering near the low end of this channel range, I prefer to wait for a lower stock price to achieve a higher yield, closer to the 5% dividend yield level.

To aid our process of choosing entry prices to get the yield we're seeking, and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio, we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We monitor our original buy price of AT&T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day, and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next target purchase, should it occur at $39 per share, will yield us 5.03%, as shown in column L, higher than the current 4.71%, and will contribute yet another $492 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

We've set our first target entry price at $39, which is now a 3.8% discount from pricing as of Monday morning's trade. The next target we've chosen is $38.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 6.3% discount, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is show in column L as 5.16%. Since we put T on our watch list for further share accumulation, the stock's price has moved more than halfway down to our target price.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

It has been my goal to share with readers over more than two years how to build a portfolio of dividend growers like AT&T to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T, Inc., Altria Group, Inc., Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation, Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust.

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.60% since launch on November 1, 2015.

FTG Portfolio Annual Income

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, April 7, 2017

Your Takeaway

Whether you are aware of it or not, certain behavioral principles are at work in our everyday lives. Of course, this includes our financial and investing lives.

When we become cognizant of the forces for good, that we can harness these principles to help forward our aims to grow income for retirement, we begin to take a more active role in our retirement planning. Using digital tools is but one method that can be employed to distill discipline and continuing interest in the enterprise at hand.

Using methods to give us constant feedback lets us know if we are on track to fulfill our goals or if adjustments and mid-course corrections need to be made. Positive reinforcement contributes in a powerful way to our success, especially if we make it work for us.

We demonstrated how a company like AT&T can be used to reach interim goals and track our progress of increasing portfolio income all the while keeping ahead of inflation and preserving buying power for the future.

Every journey, including our path towards a comfortable retirement, begins with that first baby step. As we are rewarded by each and every dividend that accrues to our accounts, it give us the encouragement to stay on the right path. It guides us to continue contributing income in our working years and begs us to reinvest our dividends so that we benefit from compounding our dividends. Earning money on our earned money is the essence of this compounding. Baby steps to giant steps, one dividend at a time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.