Exxon Mobil - Hold Or Fold?

You are a long-term holder, but have valuation concerns. What is more important to know whether to hold: a current valuation, or the potential valuation range in the years ahead?

If we drill from top down into the S&P 500, is this gloomy scenario true for Exxon Mobil and other companies in the top decile of the S&P 500?

According to SA author Eric Parnell: "Corporations were doing effectively no better in late 2016 than they were in 2011. Yet stock prices have now more than doubled since that time."

"The Beginning Of The End," "The 'Inevitable' Sell-Off," and "How Scary Is This Valuation Chart" are just a few headlines of late.

The concerns expressed by Seeking Alpha author Eric Parnell in his recent article, "The Beginning Of The End," essentially centered around:

excessive and unsustainable borrowings for share buybacks, as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must soon come to an end;

a doubling of share prices over the last 5 years while company earnings remained flat, also as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must come to an end; and

when these ends were reached, the current lofty share prices could be in peril.

In my articles "The End Of The Beginning" and "The End Of The Beginning - Part 2: Buffett Is Right About Buybacks," I set out to analyze the financials of the 11 companies comprising the top 20% of the S&P 500 by market cap to see if borrowing for share buybacks was in fact a matter for concern at the individual company level. For those top 20%, the answer is a very definite: No! While that is a very important fact about the financial strength of these companies, it does not mean shareholders are not affected by overly high share prices.

This article is the third in a similar series to the share buyback series, reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics. Again, I am conducting these reviews at the individual company level starting with the four companies comprising the top decile range of the S&P 500 by market cap. The first three of these four companies to be analyzed were Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). This article looks at Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

A Review of Exxon Mobil - Looking Back and Looking Ahead

The first question raised by S&P 500 statistics is whether Exxon Mobil's share price has increased disproportionately to its earnings over the last 5 years. Table 1 below includes comparative EPS, share prices and P/E ratios for Exxon Mobil over the last 9 years. Details of share buybacks are also included.

Table 1

If we compare earnings growth to share price growth for the five-year period December 2011 to December 2016, we find that share price has increased by 7.2% from $84.76 to $90.89, while EPS has decreased by 78.2% from $8.67 to $1.89. On this basis, the S&P 500 statistics have a great deal of relevance to Exxon Mobil, because the share price has increased despite a dramatic fall in EPS. Fast forward to the present, and share price has fallen to $82.76, a reduction of 2.4% from 2011 compared to the 78.2% fall in EPS. But, that is not the end of the story, because current share price takes into account future earnings expectations and, particularly with a resource company like Exxon Mobil there can be large swings in profitability with oil and gas price fluctuations. I need to look ahead.

Net Income Projections

Take a look at Table 1 and you will see significant ups and downs in yearly earnings. So, what is the underlying growth trend? I need to do some more work to better understand.

In order to get an idea of how earnings are trending, I find it useful to get away from arbitrary one-year measurements of earnings and combine into three-year earnings periods for comparison purposes. Taking selected data from Table 1 above, I have constructed Table 2 below. I have also felt compelled to show comparative data from my similar articles, reviewing Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.com (see here, here and here).

Table 2

Overall company earnings for the S&P 500 in the five-year period 2011 to 2016 have been flat, and the earnings performance for Exxon Mobil has been worse. Exxon Mobil earnings shrank by an average of 8.29% per year for the period 2014 to 2016 compared to the period 2008 to 2010, and yet share price fell by only 2.4% between 2011 and April 7, 2017. In comparison, Amazon.com and Microsoft had flat earnings growth while Apple grew earnings at 30.26% over a similar period. Yet, Amazon.com's share price grew by a massively higher 406.5% compared to ~150% increase for Apple and Microsoft in the period from FYE 2011 to April 7, 2017. This is precisely why, while I agree with Eric Parnell's warnings based on the overall S&P 500 statistics, it is absolutely necessary to carry out detailed analysis by individual company.

The next task is to determine appropriate projections for net income and EPS growth rates for Exxon Mobil to see if future growth in EPS justifies the present high P/E ratio. Table 3 below includes analysts' forecasts for Exxon Mobil from Nasdaq's website.

Table 3

The above analysts' forecasts are helpful as a guide by presumed experts on the future income growth prospects for Exxon Mobil. In my similar articles on Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.com, I expressed concerns about transparency of assumptions underlying these analysts' forecasts (for an excellent discussion on transparency, see the following Seeking Alpha Author Experience articles: "#112 Modeling Discounted Cash Flows" and "#113 Using Discounted Cash Flows - Context").

The main problem with the forecasts is data is processed and presented in a one size fits all approach that is not suitable for each and every company. To adjust for this, it is firstly necessary to understand how the various base data and forecast statistics are calculated. Similarly, some P/E and market cap calculations are based on the closing share price for the current day, while others utilize the previous day's closing share price, possibly due to time constraints. It's not clear whether projected earnings growth rates, and projected EPS growth rates, use the same percentages, or if EPS growth rates are after adjustment for share buybacks. To clarify, detailed basis of calculations of relevant data items appear in Table 4 below.

Table 4

Using Table 4 to Understand and Modify Nasdaq Analysts' Forecasts

It is useful to understand from Table 4 how closing share prices at different dates, and different measures of shares on issue are used in the various calculations of current and projected EPS and P/E ratios. I can find no items of note in the data presented for Exxon Mobil, except for an adjustment to 2016 earnings as a basis for applying growth rates. Exxon Mobil reported 2016 net income of $7,840bn on a U.S. GAAP basis, and an adjusted net income of $9,900bn after adding back impairment charges. This add back inherently assumes the impairment charge is of a non recurring nature.

Unlike with Microsoft, where an amount related to a timing difference was incorrectly added back (see here), I can accept this change to 2016 results for the purpose of projecting future years' results. I will continue to prepare a Table 4 for all companies in this article series to avoid traps such as those where Microsoft forecast EPS are based on an incorrect forecast base.

To get a better idea of growth expectations, I need to make similar three-year period calculations to those in Table 2 above. I have also included in Table 5 below comparative figures for the "High" and "Low" growth rates included in the last section of Table 3 above.

Table 5

Analysts' Projections for Earnings Per Share Require Modification for Share Repurchases

As can be seen in Table 1, Exxon Mobil has been regularly repurchasing shares. Management has described their approach to share repurchases as a "flywheel" approach. If there is excess liquidity after capital expenditures and dividend commitments are met, then further share repurchases are considered. Share repurchases as a percentage of net income have ranged from 54% in 2011 to 12% in 2016. For the full period 2011 to 2016, share repurchases have averaged 44% of net income. For the 3 years 2014 to 2016 share repurchases averaged 32% of net income. For the 3 years 2017 to 2019 I will assume share repurchases average 30% of net income.

Dividend Projections

Projected dividends are shown in Table 6 below.

Earnings, Share Price and Rate of Return Projections - 3 Years, 2017 to 2019

Having detailed various key assumptions above, is it now time to bring all of the data together in Table 7 below, to determine potential share price growth and total returns in the years ahead? Three scenarios are provided based on consensus, high, and low, forecasts of percentage growth rates per Table 5 above.

Table 7

One of the major concerns for Exxon Mobil investors has to be the current P/E ratio will not be sustained leading to a fall in share price. In Table 7 above, I have assumed the current Exxon Mobil share price of $82.76 grows by 3% per year cumulative over the next 3 years to $90.43 per share, and dividends paid yield between 3.7% and 4%. That level of share price growth together with dividends would provide an investor a total return of 6.7% to 7% per year. At the same time the forecast growth in earnings per share would result in a reduction in the P/E ratio for the "High" case to 13.31, for the "Consensus" case to 16.68, and for the "Low" case to 19.75. Given a high dividend yield for this financially solid company, those future P/E ratio levels are likely to be quite sustainable.

Summary and Conclusions

As explained at the outset, this article is the second in a series reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics (the "Hold Or Fold" series). This series is running in parallel to another series, (the "Excessive Borrowings For Buybacks" series) examining concerns at excessive borrowings for share buybacks, also according to S&P 500 statistics.

For Exxon Mobil, based on analysts' consensus net income growth projections, the current P/E ratio of 40.2 is projected to reduce over the next 3 years to 16.68 for the consensus case, even if the share price grows at 3% per year. I expect investors' will concentrate on a safe and growing dividend, projected to yield 3.7% to 4%. A P/E ratio of 16.68 in 3 years time would likely be considered attractive.

The next article in this series will be in relation to the first of the companies in the ninth decile range of the S&P 500, and I propose to follow a similar format to that developed for this article. If you wish to receive this and other articles in the dual series promptly, please press the "follow" button.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.