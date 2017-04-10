Oil Production Isn't As High As You Think

In one of my recent articles, a reader of mine pointed out that some weekly oil data I had published may not be correct. This is not due to any fault of my own but is based, instead on the methodology of said data. Rather, he or she pointed to some monthly oil data released by the EIA that shows the numbers I reported may be too bearish for oil investors and could require some revision. In what follows, I decided to look at all of this data and more and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

A look at the EIA

Every week, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) releases a report that covers, among other things, oil production from the prior week. The purpose here is to relay to investors and other interested parties information that is recent so that the market can understand what is happening as quickly as possible. The great thing about the weekly data for production is that it gives us a first glance at what is transpiring in the market but the downside is that, while some of the number is based on data collected by the EIA, it is also based on a model created by the organization.

Sadly, models are almost never correct (the purpose is to show a roundabout measure of where a number should be and/or a trend, not the exact number since it cannot be known through a model where the variables are impossible to fully comprehend). That said, to account for this, the EIA does report, once per month, what the official production figures were two months earlier. These numbers are based on as much collected data (hard numbers) as the organization can gather and give a more comprehensive picture of the oil market.

In times when the industry isn't changing all that much, there shouldn't be too much of a difference between what the weekly estimates say and what the monthly figures come out to be but when we see major shifts, this is bound to change. Realistically, if a massive drop in drilling takes place, the weekly figures should come in lower than the actual monthly figures, while if we see drilling activity grow meaningfully, the opposite could be true. That said, the trend should almost always be correct.

Monthly data is showing an encouraging sign

Knowing what I know about these differences, I decided to look into the situation, pursuant to my reader's remark, and see how things are shaping up in the oil space. What I found was rather exciting if you are an oil bull. In the graph below, I took monthly data and weekly data provided by the EIA starting in January of 2016 and extending through January of this year (no more recent data is available).

*Created by Author

Since weeks overlap with months, I had to make the executive decision to give a pro rata production figure to each month. As an example, one week covered by the EIA looks at the period of Nov. 25th, 2016, for the end of the prior week and ends itself on Dec. 2nd, 2017. What I did while calculating average monthly figures from weekly ones was to take the production from the week ending Dec. 2nd, which was 8.697 million barrels per day, and assign 5/7 of it to November and 2/7 of it to December. I then divided the sum of the production figures by the number of full weeks plus the number of pro rata days to arrive at adjusted monthly output figures taken from the weekly numbers.

Using this, and comparing the data to the monthly figures provided by the EIA, you can see that, for most of 2016, monthly data showed a far more bearish (but still with a bullish trend) picture than the weekly data showed. This was due to the lack of flexibility in the EIA's model and the sensitivity limitations of it. This did, however, begin to change toward the end of last year. In December, for instance, monthly figures actually came in lower at 8.775 million barrels per day compared to the 8.780 million barrels per day estimated by the weekly approach.

This may not seem all that material and if this were all of it, I wouldn't have found this topic particularly exciting. However, if you look at January, the divergence is significant. Based on the monthly figures, production in the US for January averaged 8.835 million barrels per day. This represents a 0.111 million barrel-per-day shortfall compared to the 8.946 million barrels per day seen through the weekly estimates. Over the course of a month, this totals 3.44 million barrels. To put all of this in perspective, the increase in production from December to January using the weekly estimates was about 2.8 times larger than the increase shown by the monthly figures. That is, in my opinion, quite significant.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though the same forces that were driving a divergence in a bearish way (if we assume that monthly figures are a "fact" while weekly figures are an "estimate") for oil production estimates are now working in reverse in a bullish way. Realistically, we will continue to see US production climb so long as the rig count continues higher, but I believe that, moving forward, investors should keep the disparity between the weekly numbers and the monthly numbers in perspective. This does not mean that the weekly estimates are no longer useful, by the way, only that the trend will likely be more pronounced in a bearish manner than it has been in the past. During this time, the actual reality of the situation will be better than markets perceive, which could be setting us up for further oil price gains in the months to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, AREX, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY