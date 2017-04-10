Twilio: Friend Or Foe?

To end last week, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) got a big upgrade. The cloud communications provider jumped nearly 5% as JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy turned bullish on the beaten down tech stock.

The stock traded up to $28 on the upgrade, but Twilio is still down substantially after topping $70 back in September after the IPO. My investment thesis was that the stock was turning interesting around $30 begging the question of whether now is the time to load up on Twilio.

JPMorgan Call

The most important part of the call is that Mark Murphy thinks the stock that was trading below $27 is worth $36. A great price for new investors, but a horrible realization of how much investors overpaid back in 2016.

The analyst suggests seven reasons Twilio is underappreciated by the market. The main thrust of the upgrade is that work with customers found that the service is viewed as a best-in-class toolbox for communications.

The other keys were finally some signs of a reasonable valuation based on forward revenues and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) becoming more of a partner than a competitor. The valuation equation is something to debate while Amazon as a partner is always a high risk/reward scenario.

The biggest issue with the stock was a stretched valuation combined with the risk that Twilio lacked a moat with key customers and partners that tend to prefer development of internal products. With over 100 million diluted shares outstanding, the stock was worth $7 billion at the peak and now slightly less than $3 billion.

As JPMorgan points out, the EV/FTM multiple has dipped to 4.7x his estimates. The 2018 average analyst revenue target is now $487 million and the company has roughly $300 million in cash placing the 2018 EV/Sales multiple of 5.1x.

The one part of the bullish thesis that doesn't make sense is the discussion of the history of consecutive quarters with 70% revenue growth. The market is forward looking and the discussion surrounding a valuation based on forward revenues should bring into the discussion the forecast for revenue growth dipping to 30% next year. The market isn't very fond of decelerating growth and part of the reason that Twilio now trades at the lows.

As noted in my last article, the guidance for flat sequential revenues for Q1 completely eliminates the argument regarding the massive growth of the past. As Twilio passes the $300 million threshold in 2017, the growth rates are going to normalize at more sustainable levels in the 30% range.

Amazon: Friend or Foe

Shifting back to Amazon, according to Trip Chowdhry Amazon Connect is a major threat to Twilio. The product offers a cheaper rate and a simpler interface or so he says from discussions with developers.

Mark Murphy sees Amazon as a partner in this process with integrations with the likes of Twilio and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) that allow customers to connect best of breed system providers. A lot of doubts have to exist with how Twilio maintains a better and more economical communications platform for AWS customers over the long term.

For its part, Twilio always has suggested that Amazon is a valued partner. The company suggests the new contact center service enables new capabilities when integrated with the programmable APIs of Twilio.

Canaccord probably has the best take on the situation with Amazon. If Twilio executes, AWS will remain a friend. If Twilio slips up and fails to execute on new innovations, AWS becomes a foe. At the end of the day, no company can create the best solutions for all customer solutions.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the lack of follow through from a bullish upgrade on Friday speaks volumes of where the market is on Twilio. The transition to a lower revenue growth and the market fears surrounding Amazon are likely to constrain the stock in the short run. Some execution around Q1 results and strong guidance for the rest of 2017 could signal a bottom in the stock as an attractive valuation comes into the picture as the calendar heads towards 2018.