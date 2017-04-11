AT&T: A Wicked Sell Off This Way Comes

My largest position is AT&T. In the following article, we will contemplate what all these developments may mean for AT&T dividend growth and income investors.

President Trump's newly minted military policy of shooting first and asking questions later may lead to a major sell off if someone decides to shoot back.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of my largest positions currently. My investment in the company is based on the fact I believe the stock represents a great long-term total return opportunity. Nevertheless, the current macro market state of affairs has my contrarian instincts keyed up. Trump's overly protectionist policies and highly aggressive military actions could negate his pro-growth agenda and bring the markets tumbling down. In the following article, we will discuss what these developments mean for long-term dividend growth and income investors in AT&T.

Stock's current status

AT&T's stock is up 10% over the past 52 weeks, yet down 2% for the past month.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

Many are pounding the table that Trump's pro-growth platform will be highly favorable to AT&T and others attempting to perform mergers and acquisitions based on his stance that business is currently over-regulated.

The bad news is Trump seems more concerned about enforcing his protectionist policies. What's more, President Trump just took military action against the sovereign nation of Syria which is backed by Russia. On top of this, Trump has ordered a U.S. aircraft carrier-led strike group to head toward the Western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula, a US defense official confirmed to CNN.

According to the report, the move of the Vinson strike group is in response to recent North Korean provocations. The bottom line is uncertainty is at all-time highs, which is never a good thing.

With uncertainty and the markets idling near all-time highs, the odds of a major correction are also at an all-time high as well I surmise. The simple fact of the matter is you can calculate risk, but not uncertainty. My choice to ride out the potential correction is AT&T. Here is why.

AT&T has stood the test of time

AT&T is one of the top high yielding dividend aristocrats with a solid 4.83% yield, making it a solid income investment. There are some signs of stress currently, though. EPS growth is below the industry average, while the payout ratio is considerably higher than the industry average or peers. Furthermore, the company has taken on a considerable amount of debt in recent weeks. Nonetheless, the yield makes the reward worth the risk. Furthermore, the stock stands to gain substantially if Trump is able to get his pro-growth tax reform and deregulation plans pushed through. Nevertheless, there are always downside risks.

Tough comparisons

The company is coming off of a banner 2016 year, making comparisons going forward tough.

Time Warner acquisition risk

Complex integrations like that of AT&T, DirecTV and potentially Time Warner are inherently risky. Often, hidden costs materialize while expected synergies vanish.

Heavy debt load

Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage. If the Time Warner acquisition doesn't turn out to be a major profit booster, the company may have a hard time achieving that goal. This will definitely raise the odds of a downgrade by Moody's.

The Bottom Line

Times of market turmoil often present the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors to buy stocks at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of panic. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. When market panic creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects, hopefully you have dry powder and take advantage.

Let me ask you this question. How many times has the stock market roared back after a correction? The answer is every time. Those are pretty good odds, wouldn't you say? So even if there is a correction of 20%, it is nothing to fear essentially. If you don't buy on margin and have a long-term outlook, you will be fine.

Finally, AT&T has successfully navigated the transition from landlines to wireless. The company is currently the second-largest wireless provider in the U.S. after Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and still the largest landline provider. What's more, AT&T has remained at the forefront regarding technological advances in the telecommunications industry. On top of all this, AT&T's stock has been remarkably consistent and AT&T's sales have improved every year since 2009.

Source: morningstar.com

I say the risk/reward equation still favors staying long AT&T at this point. Moreover, the stock's incredibly low beta of 0.4 provides a substantial margin of safety as well. When the market takes a nose dive due to some type of exogenous geopolitical or macroeconomic event, AT&T's stock holds up much better than the market as a whole.

With a current dividend yield of 4.83%, AT&T is a no-brainer buy at present if you ask me. The positives vastly outweigh the negatives. Nevertheless, there may be more volatility in front of us. A 10% to 20% drop in the market may occur in the near term if the tensions between the U.S., Russia, Syria, or North Korea spiral out of control. The market has averaged one 10% correction per year since its inception.

Nevertheless, history has proven these types of occurrences are transitory in nature. Presently, I'm keeping my powder dry and looking to add to my AT&T position on any dip. If I was looking to start a new position, I would wait for the dust to settle regarding recent geopolitical events.

Even then, I would layer in to a full position over a significant time frame to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and always consult an investment advisor prior to making any investment decisions.

Your input is wanted!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.