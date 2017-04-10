Oil Price Recovery Continues

SEB estimates that global crude inventory dropped by 42 million bbls over the last 4 weeks with floating storage dropping 12.1 million bbls.

Welcome to the recovery edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil prices are moving higher again today with WTI settling above $53.

Oil prices got a bump up today from another report showing Libya's Sharara field is shut-in again. The pipeline to the export terminal was blocked again, and General Haftar's Libyan National Army was engaged with the UN-backed government again today.

The conflict in Libya in recent months will likely put a stop to the country's ambition of returning to 1 million b/d+ of production. Not only does the country lack the adequate capital to grow production from 650k b/d to 1 million b/d, but it also lacks the geopolitical stability to do so.

While the market obsesses over shale production growth and ignores the troubling geopolitical risks boiling in the Middle East, global crude stockpile has declined materially in March.

Source: SEB

According to the estimates we've seen, Q1 global crude stockpile is set to decline between 50k b/d to 250k b/d. Estimates for Q2 varies from firm to firm, but the global deficit is set to be around 1 million b/d. The amount of stockpile draw we expect will be very material in the coming weeks, and the positive sentiment surrounding storage normalizing will push WTI above $55 and into the high $50s. Once investors realize that the global oil markets are rebalancing, we see energy equities following suit the oil rally.

Despite many of the factual evidence pointing to a more bullish outlook for the global oil market, many of the sell-side firms we read still point to a potential boom in shale oil production that could tip over the supply and demand equation. The most vocal of them all is Goldman Sachs calling for a potential oversupply again in 2018 and 2019 primarily based on the premise that US shale oil will offset declines in global conventional production.

We noted in our premium write-ups how that's unlikely going to happen. We think the consensus's premise that US shale oil will somehow offset global conventional production is very foolish.

We remain very bullish on oil prices for the rest of this year. We are primarily positioned through energy equities. If you are interested in the names we are investing in, please take a look here.

