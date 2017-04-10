Revenue Initiatives And Valuation Provide Upside For Kohl's

With macro headwinds in the Retail sector highlighted in part by store closings and job losses, department stores have not been spared from growing pains in the continual shift to e-commerce. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is one example, with comparable sales falling 2.2% y/y in Q4, driven by declines in brick-and-mortar traffic. The number of transactions fell 6% y/y in Q4 augmenting the decline, and for full-year 2016, comparable sales were down 2.4%, with management guiding for -2% to flat comp sales growth in 2017. Despite pressure on the top line, Kohl's generated $1.26 billion in free cash flow during 2016, equivalent to an 18.5% trailing free cash flow yield. Additionally, with multiple strategies in place to augment revenue growth from the Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) partnership, traffic driving initiatives, speeding up the supply chain, continued tech investment into omnichannel platforms, and a strengthened balance sheet to capitalize on opportunities as they arise, Kohl's offers solid upside at these levels despite broader Retail pressure.

Management acknowledged on the Q4 call the challenges it's faced in growing the top line, which I believe is one of the key arguments the bears have on both Kohl's and the department store sector in general. However, the recent partnership with Under Armour could serve as a catalyst to revenue growth. For 2017, KSS expects the launch could add 75 to 100 basis points to overall company comp sales. With brand exposure to the likes of Under Armour, I believe sales contributions will come within management's guidance, and for full-year 2017, I forecast flattish sales of -0.2% y/y. Management noted on the Q4 call that the Under Armour fixtures did not come cheap, and that it represents a "massive opportunity" in categories like women's apparel, children's apparel, and footwear. If the partnership bears fruit, I believe it serves as the lynchpin for Kohl's to strike similar deals and get the top line moving in the right direction.

Reinvigorating traffic is also on management's agenda with three different options at hand, as referenced on the Q4 call. First, it has launched a "standard to small" initiative focused on remerchandising and refixturing full-sized but lower volume stores to improve profitability. The company has pointed to an impact to a positive impact to gross margins due to lower inventory and more efficient use of space. It is expanding the effort to 200 stores this year, and while no revenue contribution has been made yet, I believe the top-line effect will be felt longer term, with a more immediate margin impact. Its second option is rightsizing or relocating existing stores into smaller footprints via 55,000 and 35,000 square foot stores, and closing stores where it's economically viable. Management closed 18 stores in 2016 and has kept 90% of online traffic in those areas, but only a third of store traffic. The company has indicated it is looking to bring in other retailers to take the square footage it's been able to carve out to drive additional traffic which may improve the store traffic retention rate.

Shortening the lead times for proprietary brands is also a key initiative, as management announced on the Q4 call it is targeting the percentage of proprietary brand business impacted by the speed initiative will move to 40% in 2017 from 25% at the end of 2016. A top goal for the company outside of improving top-line growth is to lower inventory per store by roughly 3% at cost. Increasing the speed to customer is of heightened vitality, given that management intends to aggressively market the "Buy Online Pick Up In Store" option during the year to further increase its penetration. One third of digital sales were either shipped from stores or picked up in stores in Q4. As Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to grow in an increasingly e-commerce driven environment, having the technology in place to compete is key, given that Kohl's online demand was up in the low-teens for both Q4 and the year and will likely increase its share going forward.

Management highlighted the importance of keeping a strong balance sheet as opportunities arise. Nine retailers have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy through the end of March, the total number for all of 2016. With half of the filings year to date coming from retailers who were purchased by private equity firms, this may bode well for strategic buyers with the flexibility to move when opportunity strikes. I forecast $2.4 billion in Adjusted EBITDAR for Kohl's in 2017, and adding in 2017 capital leasing obligations to existing long-term debt for a pro-forma long-term debt total of $4.4 billion equates to a leverage ratio of roughly 1.8x. Kohl's is well positioned given its profitability to acquire any valuable property selling at an attractive discount, and given the company opening its fifth fulfillment center later this year, I wouldn't rule out Kohl's being interested if it finds the right asset as it looks to continually position itself for the migration to omnichannel.

2017 and 2018 will likely be years of investment as Kohl's looks to speed up inventory and invest on the technology front. A nearly 19% trailing free cash flow yield in an out-of-favor sector combined with top-line initiatives and a strong balance sheet I believe will reward investors from these levels. I model flattish 2017 revenue growth of $18.6 billion, down 0.2% y/y, and Adjusted EBITDAR of $2.4 billion, down 5.2% y/y. Assigning a 2017 13x multiple to Adjusted EPS, a 6x FCF multiple and a 4.5x EBITDAR multiple results in a blended price target of $47 per share, implying 19.3% upside.

Risks

Per the 2016 10-K, Kohl's operates 1,154 department stores as more consumers turn online to shop. Failure to right size or close failing stores could lead to a decline in sales. Additionally, failure to develop the right e-commerce strategy and speed along the process of inventory may further alienate shoppers. Consumers' tastes quickly change, and failure to partner with the right brands or featuring a selection out of favor may cause decelerating traffic.

Kohl's is exposed to consumer spending, and a slowdown in consumer confidence and/or spending may result in slowing sales. As Kohl's tax rate is close to the top US corporate tax rate, a failure on corporate tax reform may cause investor appetite to dampen.

Valuation

