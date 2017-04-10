Bullish Fundamentals Meet Bullish Hedge Fund Positioning - Natural Gas Daily

We see a potential correction in the making, but natural gas fundamentals throughout this summer remain bullish.

We are always wary of our bullish natural gas view especially if the consensus becomes overly bullish. We were one of the few to go bullish back in April 2016 when the market was worrying about storage capacity constraints. We wrote in the piece at that time, "Natural Gas - The Perfect Storm is Coming."

Natural gas prices did go on to recovery quite nicely over the last 12 months.

But with the recent money manager positioning hitting records not seen since 2014, where does that leave our thesis going forward?

Fundamentals are overwhelmingly bullish especially for the next six months. Despite power burn being lower y-o-y of 3 Bcf/d, the market tightness continues to keep injection projections below average going forward. As a result of the market tightness, consensus expects US natural gas storage to end November 2017 below the five-year average. This level of optimism is meaningful given that we just ended withdrawal season above the five-year average at 2.05 Tcf.

There are now two sell-side firms that are taking the opposite stance on the consensus bullish natural gas thesis - Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF). These two firms are calling for overall supply growth over 5 Bcf/d in 2018. Both attribute a good portion of the supply growth to associated gas production from the Permian. We analyzed both bear thesis closely and found glaring errors which we wrote in our flagship premium report posted yesterday.

We are always mindful of taking the opposing view into our analysis, and the bullish hedge fund positioning in natural gas is one of the counter arguments to being bullish natural gas here. Looking across the consensus estimates, we see that the structural deficit isn't an unknown variant perception any longer, an important part of our investment process. Rather, the consensus has now verified the long natural gas thesis we harped on since May of 2016.

Going forward, we are cautiously optimistic on the natural gas market. It's important to understand the fundamental drivers that set prices, but it's also important to understand where the market is positioned relative to the underlying bullish thesis.

While we continue to be very bullish the overall US natural gas market, we see a potential short-term correction in the making as hedge fund positioning gets a bit extended. Fundamentals remain bullish, but positioning is not a favorable backdrop.

