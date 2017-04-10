Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Acquires Vtesse For $200 Million Plus Royalties

Sucampo's stock has dropped post-announcement, but I believe this is short term, and is a buying opportunity after the share lockup expires in mid-July 2017.

While trial results won't be fully known until mid-2018, it is likely Sucampo and Vtesse management are seeing positive initial trial results.

Vtesse is in pivotal trials for its treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare and fatal disease.

Quick Take

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) has acquired Vtesse, Inc. for upfront consideration of $200 million plus contingent consideration in the form of potential future royalty payments.

Vtesse is in late-stage trials for its treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a deadly orphan disease, for which there is no approved treatment in the U.S.

The company expects pivotal trial results in mid-2018, but is likely seeing positive initial results and has pulled the trigger to acquire this promising treatment.

Target Company

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Vtesse was founded in 2014 by CEO Ben Machielse to research treatment for patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and other lysosomal storage diseases.

Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 is a progressive and fatal disease that is caused by a defect in lipid transport within the cell; it affects 2,000 to 3,000 cases globally, and there are no approved treatments in the U.S.

The company’s lead candidate, VTS-270, is "a mixture of 2-hydroxypropyl-B-cyclodextrins with a specific compositional fingerprint that has been evaluated in preclinical and clinical studies at institutes within the National Institutes of Health (NIH)."

Management is headed by founder and CEO Ben Machielse, Drs, who previously was COO of Omthera, where he led the development of Epanova, a treatment for hypertriglyceridemia.

The company has collaborated with both the NIH and Cydan Development, an orphan-drug accelerator "that identifies and de-risks orphan drug products."

Investors funded $42 million to Vtesse, and include top-tier venture capital and strategic firms such as New Enterprise Associates (David Mott), Pfizer Venture Investments, Bay City Capital, Alexandria Venture, and Lundbeckfond Ventures (Mette Kirstine Agger).

Since funding began in 2014, it would appear that the firm’s private investors secured a solid return on their three-year investment time horizon.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Sucampo acquired Vtesse for $200 million in upfront cash, comprised of $170 million from cash on hand and the issuance of 2.8 million shares of its stock.

In addition, Vtesse's shareholders may receive contingent consideration "based on mid-single-digit to double-digit royalties on global net sales of the product based on increasing net sales levels."

Notably, Vtesse's shareholders are locked up from selling Sucampo’s common shares for a three-month period, after which Sucampo has agreed to register the shares for resale after lockup expiration.

As of December 31, 2016, Sucampo had $199 million in cash on hand, so the acquisition represented a very sizable use of available cash. In its most recent annual report, SCMP generated $8.3 million in cash flow from operations, so it is CFFO positive, but not by a substantial amount.

Since the acquisition announcement on April 3, Sucampo’s stock has dropped 10%, from $11.00 to just under $10.00.

VTS-270 is currently in a Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial and has been granted "breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S. and orphan designation in both the U.S. and EU." The results from the trial are not expected until at least mid-2018.

Concurrent with the announcement, Sucampo revised its 2017 full-year guidance downward with respect to adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow.

(Source: Sucampo)

With the acquisition, Sucampo obtains a relatively late-stage promising treatment for an ultra-orphan disease, along with a development stage device that assists providers with administration of the treatment.

Pivotal stage trials are highly risky, but it is probable that Sucampo and Vtesse already have early results from the current trials and understand the potential risks and benefits from the drug candidate.

Investors in Sucampo have sold off the stock in response to the deal, but that may be shortsighted. In my view, the stock represents a potential buying opportunity, especially after the three-month acquisition share consideration lockup expires sometime in mid-July.

