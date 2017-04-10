25%-40% On Genworth Deal Uncertainty

Thesis: Substantial pessimism of the completion of the Genworth (NYSE:GNW) deal to be acquired by China Oceanwide presents an opportunity for the smart investor.

The Deal

As we see, the shares have never traded anywhere near the "deal price" of $5.43. The market has been consistently skeptical.

Market has its doubts on Genworth buyout

(October 2016)

What appears to be a hastily arranged weekend sale to China's Oceanwide Holdings Group for $5.43 per share in cash isn't getting much respect from investors, who have driven Genworth (GNW -8.1%) down to $4.89 in morning action today. Alongside the sale were more troubles at Genworth's long-term care unit, with the company saying it would increase LTC claim reserves by $400M-$450M after an annual review, resulting in an after-tax Q3 charge of $260M-$300M. The company will also book a non-cash charge of $275M-$325M related to deferred tax assets that are now not expected to be used prior to expiration. As part of the deal, China Oceanwide has agreed to pump in more than $1B into Genworth to address maturing debt and the LTC business.

Possibel re-negotitation

Analysts have speculated that a re-negotiated deal could happen below $4 a share.

Skeptical analysts: Wells Fargo: China Oceanwide likely to cut Genworth offer to $3.43/share

China Oceanwide: Even assuming this article overstates the actual net worth of the company, it still seems a small transaction based on the reported size of this company. That is a very positive sign for Genworth shareholders.

Who is China Oceanwide:

Property developer-turned conglomerate Founded in 1985 by Lu Zhiqiang, China Oceanwide started as a property developer in Mr. Lu's native Shandong province in eastern China. It has since grown into a nationwide conglomerate with investments in banking, insurance, energy, media and technology. It has moved its headquarters to Beijing as its reach has grown. Its assets now are worth more than $20 billion.

Budding U.S. real-estate empire China Oceanwide has put big money into the U.S. real-estate market by funding developments from New York to Hawaii. Those include Oceanwide Plaza, a mixed-use project in downtown Los Angeles that will host a new luxury Park Hyatt hotel. Founding shareholder of major Chinese lender In 1996, China Oceanwide was a founding shareholder in China's first commercial bank backed by private-sector capital: China Minsheng Banking Corp. Stake in the world's biggest PC maker China Oceanwide is the third-largest shareholder in Legend Holdings Corp., the controlling shareholder of the world's biggest personal-computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd. Oceanwide's Wealthy Founder Mr. Lu and his family's holdings make him the ninth-richest person in China, with a $13 billion fortune, according to a Chinese list called the Hurun Report. Despite his growing holdings in the U.S., Mr. Lu, 64, has kept a lower profile abroad than many other Chinese tycoons, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Jack Ma or Dalian Wanda Group Co.'s Wang Jianlin.

Virtually No deal arbitrage

In a normal deal situation, the shares would be trading at a much closer value to the proposed deal price. Genworth shares trade at $4 and the offer price is $5.43. Obviously, there is substantial skepticism that the deal will go through at that level, or possibly at all. Analysts have already voiced their opinions that the deal will be re-negotitated. This is already known. And the share price and options reflect this uncertainty.

No other bidders

The other reason the shares should be higher is the possibility of another offer emerging. The share price and lack of option premium tells you that this is not a real possibility either.

Valuation: Real world vs. theoretical

Analysts have frequently tried to explain how Genworth is "undervalued." And have been doing so for nearly a decade. One bullish analyst has a $9 "sum of the parts" valuation on the shares. Another analyst sees the sum of the parts value of the shares at $4.23 but warns the shares could trade below $1 if this deal falls apart.

Bullish analysts usually point to the low price to book value (between .60-.13) which is very low, but hides serious problems with the businesses. Bearish analysts point to the problems with the businesses, earnings, and the potential liabilities.

GNW Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

History: Problem Businesses

Huge liabilities in the LTC business, low earnings, strange mix of businesses, chargeoffs, liquidity issues.

Continuing problems at the business:

more troubles at Genworth's long-term care unit, with the company saying it would increase LTC claim reserves by $400M-$450M after an annual review, resulting in an after-tax Q3 charge of $260M-$300M. The company will also book a non-cash charge of $275M-$325M related to deferred tax assets that are now not expected to be used prior to expiration.

The shares have lagged the overall market by a huge margin as hopeful investors hope for any transaction to unlock value.

GNW data by YCharts

As such, I see minimal upside in the shares.

Genworth: So Much Risk, So Little Upside

However, I still see opportunities to make substantial profits in Genworth.

Sell Deal Risk

Sell the Sept. 15 $3.50 Puts at .45

At $3.50, a return of 14.75% return for 162 days and better than 25.6% annually.

If the deal is re-negotiated

If the deal is renegotiated and the shares trade below $3.50, the investor would own the shares at a cost of $3.05.

The investor could then sell the $4 call for January expiration against the shares for .35 (my estimate assuming a new deal price ~$3.75). (But ONLY if the shares were put to the investor)

(Assumes shares put to investor at $3.50 and Jan call sold)

$3.75 Deal - End of year: If the shares end the year at $3.75, the investor makes .70 on the shares plus the call premium of .35 or $1.05 on a $3.05 investment or a 34.4% return and even more on an annualized return.

$4 Deal - End of Year: If the shares are at $4 in January, the shares would gain .95 plus the option premium of .35 or $1.30 on a $3.05 cost basis. The return would be 40.9% and annualized returns even higher.

And of course, if the stock ends at $4 or $3.75 at year-end, current shareholders would receive either a return of 0% or a loss of 6.25% from today's price.

Less Risk for Shareholders:

An investor who acquires 100 shares via selling a put at a cost basis of $3.05 has less risk than a shareholder who owns 100 shares at $4. So, selling a put entails less risk.

The upside from here for shareholders in the best case scenario is only $1.43 or 35%. Based on the delta for the January $5 calls, the options market gives a share price above $5 only a 32% probability

Downside for shareholders: The downside of a deal being renegotiated and the shares trading to $3.50 is a loss of .50 for current shareholders or a 12.5% loss from current levels.

Who does this make sense for:

Current shareholders who realize the risk/reward for the current deal is unattractive.

Investors who like Genworth and would be happy to own it at $3.05 or below.

Or as a conservative speculation, since the strategy assumes that a deal is re-negotiated.

Risk

The risk is that a deal is definitively called off. And there is no ongoing negotiation. Genworth is left with a struggling business and must try to collect a breakup fee with a company based in China. I see this as only a 10% probability, as China Oceanwide has already invested a large amount of time to making this transaction happen. The most-likely scenario is a renegotiation.

Conclusion

Deal risk in Genworth presents an opportunity for investors and traders to profit via an approach of selling the deal risk. This is much less risky than owning the shares at $4 and gives the bullish investor a chance to profit in multiple scenarios.

