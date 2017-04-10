Good Company For A Cheap Price - DHI Group

This article began by searching for stocks hitting their 52-week low. DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) reached its 52-week low on Monday, April 3, 2017. At $3.90 it offered investors value. Then the stock moved up over the next few days as I prepared this article. DHX closed Friday, April 7, 2017, at $4.50.

DHI Group is a micro-cap with historical and impressive, consistent high FCF margins that the market forgot. Revenue growth challenges from a difficult specialized job market and increased competition (mostly perceived) chased away the original shareholder base of magic formula growth investors. This overlooked investment has an asset light business model that consistently generates the staffing industry's highest FCF yields. Coupled with its aggressive, opportunistic share buybacks, debt reduction and activist interest, the stock offers longer-term value investors a tempting opportunity.

Profile

DHI Group offers employment related professional connections through several specialized job recruitment websites. Additionally, their software services access, search and analyze their proprietary resume databases. These targeted professionals work within technology, financial services, energy, healthcare and the hospitality industries. Above all, the goal is to allow professionals and organizations to access proprietary data to compete for employment connections. Employers and recruiters use their websites and services to find the most qualified professionals within their skilled occupations. Individual professionals use their websites and services to find the best jobs, industry news, detailed salary information, and expand networking opportunities.

Their online recruitment packages target the difficult to fill employment categories experiencing a scarcity of skilled professionals relative to market demand. These online marketplaces are where employers and recruiters find employees. Professionals use the services to find job postings, news, career development and recruiting services. It's DHI Group's of recognized websites, quality and size of its database of industry candidates that creates a competitive advantage. Last, DHI has been in the recruiting and career development business for over 26 years.

Based on FASB accounting rules, DHI has three reportable segments; Tech and Clearance (Dice, Dice Europe and ClearanceJobs); Global Industry Group (eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers and BioSpace); and Healthcare (Health eCareers). The remaining other services and activities individually are less than 10% of consolidated revenues, operating income or total assets. Most of the revenues come from employers and recruiters who pay a monthly or longer-term contractual agreements for recruitment packages. These packages offer a combination of website job postings and access to their database of resumes on Dice, Rigzone, eFinancialCareers, ClearanceJobs, Health eCareers, BioSpace and Hcareers.

This article is not an operational deep dive, or an analysis of the recruitment industry. Instead, I will use DHI's historical and competitors' financial results for my investment case to justify its deep relative and historical valuation discount.

Current valuation per Yahoo Finance as of April 7, 2017:

Market Cap= 272.67M

Enterprise Value = 272.67M

EV/EBITDA = 5.79

52-week change = -45.30%

YoY revenue change = -15.60%

Gross Profit Per Share = 3.92

Price Per Share on April 7, 2017 = $4.50

Noteworthy comments on the below historical valuation table:

A consistent high FCF margin, current gross profit per share near its current market price.

An aggressive share count and long term debt reduction compares favorably to a mean reverting attribute, an unjustified enterprise value drop of 44% from 2013.

Historical low valuation for EV/GP at 1.36 vs. the average of 2.42 over 2013 to 2016. EV/Revenue also at historical low valuation.

DHI Group Vs. 15 Staffing Industry Peers

Price Performance: The annualized 3-year stock return is -14.78% vs. the +2.13% for the comparable 15 staffing peers, and YTD% stock return is negative -29.60% vs. the industry average of positive +2.78%. The enterprise value dropped -44.89% from 2013 vs. the industry's positive +19.55% over the same three-year period.

DHI Group's FCF and gross margins trounce its industry peers. TTM GM% is +85.85% vs. the industry +36.61%, FCF margins for the TTM is 14.19% vs. the industry TTM average of 3.17%, three-year (2013 to MRQ) average FCF margins is 16.68% vs. the three-year industry average of 4.16%.

Vigorous capital structure improvements with reduction in shares outstanding and debt from 2013 to the MRQ. Long-term debt per share for 2013 to the MRQ reduced by 16.67% vs. the industry increasing long-term debt by 46.22%. Over the same three-year period 2013 to MRQ shares outstanding reduced by 7.74% vs. the industry .79% (see table below).

Industry Analysis

Risks

LinkedIn's (NYSE:LNKD) increased entry into the recruitment market is an industry concern. This, along with other competitors, will impact pricing and growth.

Another risk is a recession or weak economic growth.

There could be an ill-conceived or poorly integrated acquisition pressured by the need for growth.

And subscriber decline will impact the brands' value and pricing power.

There's also been recent insider selling.

Opportunities

The company has an attractive absolute and relative valuation. It's a mean reverting candidate with a valuation gap and the industry's worst performing stock price. The valuation is at a five-year low for P/B,P/S, and stock price returns.

DHX has a history of sound capital allocation with management correctly weighing the benefits of acquisitions, technology improvements, debt reduction or share buybacks. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the company announced a decision to explore strategic alternatives. And a financial advisor has been retained to aid its exploration of strategic alternatives.

Disclosure: Long DHX.