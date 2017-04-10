Volatility Levels Set To Rise

The early months of 2017 have not been kind for traders long volatility in the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX). But there is growing reason for these trends to change, as the market uncertainty generated by changing geopolitical scenarios should bring additional rounds of profit-taking in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) as investors flock to safety and lock-in gains while there is still a strong opportunity to do so.

With VXX trading at sluggish levels, investors can now gain access to potential rallies that could unfold in volatility instruments if current market conditions continue.

Chart activity in VXX has been dismal but as the peripheral impact of last week's military strikes begins to unfold, these low levels will start to look much more attractive for long positions. Most of the market is focused on how these events will impact energy markets and oil prices but the reality is that the changing political agenda within the Trump administration will ultimately influence many more areas in the global economy.

Statements from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have been met with hostile responses from the Kremlin in Russia, and this has sent the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) to new lows. These types of ETF declines might not seem directly relevant to activity in the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 but it is clear that market uncertainty is strengthening and the eventual ripple effects have not yet been factored into the equation for the majority of the investment community.

At the very least, rallies in oil prices will make it more difficult for companies many sectors to generate positive earnings surprises over the next few quarters. This will help drive negative sentiment and send many investors to move into other areas of the market that are not as overbought as equities.

Perhaps the best indicator of whether or not this forecast will turn out to be correct will be seen if markets push through support levels at 230 in the SPY ETF. This area was a short-term breakout level and if we do see prices fall through here it will indicate that a top is in place at the recent highs.

The combined impact of growing geopolitical uncertainties and still-elevated stock markets suggests that the most likely scenario is a major round of profit-taking in the central equities benchmarks. This should have the opposite effect on the VIX and VXX, which could start generating new opportunities for long investors. This will continue to be the case until we see some more clarity from the Trump administration that will delineate the true reach and scope of the changing policy agenda. Sell stocks positions, and move into VXX.

