Market Challenge: Whole Foods And Jana Partners

And your thoughts on Whole Foods as an investment?

Is that good or bad for the shares?

Update: Poll results are in.

Buy - Jana recognizes Whole Foods is undervalued - 46.5%

Hold - Better days ahead for Whole Foods - 27.7%

Avoid - The grocery space is very competitive - 10.9%

Sell - With Monday's 10% gain, time to take profits - 14.9%

Shares in Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) are on the move after Jana Partners took a nearly 9% stake in the grocer. The activist investor, suggesting Whole Foods shares appear undervalued, said it wants to engage with management about the direction for the natural foods retailer.

Your thoughts on the move? And what about Whole Foods as an investment?

