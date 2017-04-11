mREIT Preferreds - A Look At Optional Redemption

I highlight those that could cause investors the most pain / worst return.

I was recently discussing mREIT preferreds and the subject of optional redemption came up. After the conversation, I thought it might be helpful to give folks some information on the subject, no-fluff style.

What follows is the information on which preferreds are at/past their optional redemption date (if past, the optional redemption date will show as a date 30 days from now).

First, the number of mREIT preferreds that are redeemable by month for the rest of the year:

A billion dollars in preferreds that could be redeemed is no small amount. The following table (from my less than weekly mREIT preferred update) is sorted by redemption date. Note that I have highlighted those issues with negative yields-to-call. These are those securities that could cause investors to have the worst return (from this point, from cost could be significantly different):

The table above (and chart below) identify the five preferred stocks with the worst potential return. I have also included Apollo Commercial's (NYSE:ARI) Series A as a 43bp yield-to-call is below the return on cash.

Of course, just listing those securities at risk of ugly returns is nice, but doesn't offer a solution. The following table lists alternative preferred stocks within the REITs that present the risk:

With the exception of the Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) Series C, there is a "cost" in terms of stripped yield to buying a positive yield to call:

Obviously, there are numerous choices for investors, and I have listed alternatives within the affected REITs in case investors want to remain in these REITs. Please note that the MFA swap is from a senior unsecured into a preferred, so it is going lower in the capital structure.

Bottom Line

It is difficult to assess which REITs will have the financing to redeem their preferreds at the optional redemption date, but investors must be cognizant of the potential risks and determine if the cost is worth the protection. Speaking for myself, I try to make sure I do not have negative yields-to-call whenever possible (and depending on cost/tax impact).

Hope this helps.

Other securities mentioned: American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC), MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA), Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.