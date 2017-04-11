DSW: A Solid Retailer Taking Ambitious Risks

Finding a traditional retailer worth buying these days is a daunting task. All you hear about is how Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is killing brick-and-mortar retail. Shopping habits are changing. It's so easy to compare prices from one retailer to the next, then simply have the one with the best price deliver right to your door. Millennials hardly ever see the inside of a store, or so you'd think by listening to the pundits on the financial news shows.

The shift in consumer habits has many retailers scrambling to stay relevant, or in fact solvent. 2017 is on track to be the worst year for retailer chapter 11 bankruptcies since 2009. Many retailers are closing locations in order to focus on more profitable stores and online businesses. The retail sector is changing, and change brings opportunity. I believe one such opportunity is DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

Designer Shoe Warehouse has been largely out of favor since peaking in November of 2013 at $47.55. Shares now trade around $19, near multi-year lows. Take a look at a five-year chart:

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

DSW currently yields a little over 4%, with a 52% payout ratio. An aggressive buyback program was initiated in 2013, and since then, the company has bought back 12.7 million shares, representing 14% of shares outstanding. In fiscal 2015, the company paid out nearly $70 million in dividends, but bought back over $170 million worth of stock. This retailer is committed to shareholder value, and continues to maintain a very attractive balance sheet. Fiscal 2016 saw a record-setting $2.7 billion in revenue. So why is a company with such solid financials being punished by the market?

One reason is declining same-store sales, always an important metric in retail. DSW is seeing less traffic per store, but has been growing revenue by opening new stores. In fact, two new stores are opening this month. One located in Kildeer, IL, and one in Cedar Park, TX. There are 500 DSW stores in 43 states, and counting. This does not include its investments in Town Shoes, The Shoe Company, and Shoe Warehouse. So while the trend in retail is to close stores, DSW is expanding. The company plans on opening 12 to 15 net new stores this year. Many investors see this as a risky strategy given the current retail environment, and rightly so. If things don't go according to plan, expansion could waste a massive amount of capital and leave the company over-stored. I believe the risks are somewhat mitigated by DSW's current online efforts.

In February of 2016, DSW announced the purchase of Ebuys, Inc., an online shoe and accessory retailer. DSW is in the process of revamping its online presence, and utilizing its brick-and-mortar locations in conjunction with that online presence. The 500 DSW stores are within 20 minutes of 70% of the United States population. That's huge. Many people buy shoes online despite the obvious reasons not to. My wife buys a large portion of her shoes online, and there's always a good chance they won't fit, or she won't like them for some other reason I am incapable of understanding. Usually she just puts them in the closet, never to be seen again, or just wears them anyway. Returns are a hassle when dealing with many online retailers. Not only does DSW offer ship-to-store pickup, it also accepts returns for online items at its stores. Ok, not revolutionary in and of itself, but we're talking about shoes here.

Even for someone who buys every stitch of clothing online and has it shipped directly to their home, think of the convenience. The shoes don't fit? The color looked different on the screen? White after Labor Day, what was I thinking? Just take the shoes to your local DSW and return them. That puts a customer in the market for shoes in the middle of a shoe store. Sounds simple to me.

Another potential growth area is DSW Kids. The company is aggressively going after the kids' shoe business. The roll-out has gone into roughly half of the stores so far. I visited the store here in Reno, NV, and the kids section looks nice and colorful, not overcrowded. There's even a height-measuring flagpole.

True to the name, DSW is a warehouse-like experience. You won't have employees hovering over you, selling you shoes. You won't have to point to a shoe you like and have someone search for your size in the back room. The shoes are all on the sales floor, and you are free to peruse and try on at your convenience. This isn't your typical department store experience. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) is beginning to see the value of this approach. Customer tastes are shifting away from the employee-dependent department store experience toward a more self-serve style of shopping. It also takes fewer employees to pull off.

Conclusion

I started a position in DSW in March, last month, around where it's trading now. I did not buy as much as I wanted. DSW is a great company with very sound financials. The thing is it is in a beaten-down sector, trying to grow when others are contracting. The "retail is dead" narrative probably has some room to run, and a company taking risks in this environment could get punished further. Also, with a string of store closings, retail bankruptcies, including Payless ShoeSource, there will probably be a lot of discounted shoes out there for a while. This could potentially hurt sales at DSW in the short term. In the long term, I believe DSW to be a winner that will take market share and grow dividends for years to come. I am happy to own the shares that I do at the price I paid for them. I will be happier to accumulate shares at lower prices in the future if Mr. Market continues to be nervous about the company's prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSW, M, SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.