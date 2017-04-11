Nvidia Teeters On The Edge

Enters A Consolidation Range

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has entered a topping consolidation range which will provide investors with the opportunity to maximize their position equity by exiting at the highs of that range, as the stock is predicted to ultimately fall substantially. To profit from that major downturn, traders may enter a short at those same range highs for asymmetrically low risk.

At the height of a three-year climb, Nvidia achieved a high of $120.92 in early February 2017. The stock then suffered the biggest one-day fall in its history and, thereafter, entered a lateral consolidation range. Share price has so far conformed to the projected parameters of that range described in a previous Seeking Alpha article:

(Source: NASDAQ)

Nvidia's drop was arrested by support around the $95 level. That support, however, is now weaker than before, and the company is increasingly at the mercy of fundamentals which threaten a significant downward correction. With downward influences not yet reflected in stock price, a short opportunity is developing for traders as a substantial retracement lies ahead.

At this point in time, Nvidia exhibits market nullification, where the strength of positive sentiment approximately equals that of negative sentiment, engendering a narrow trading range. No mean directional momentum in stock price, either higher or lower, has been achieved in two months and counting.

Developing Opportunity For A Short

This temporary market nullification gives rise to the opportunity for a short with reduced proportional risk, as the eventual downturn should be considerable. As the consolidation range is playing out, it is possible that price will briefly return to, or rise above, its previous highs, giving a profitable exit for existing holders and a good entry to traders wishing to enter a short.

In exemplifying positive views of the stock, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) recently cited pending introduction of the 12 nm Volta processor, existing demand for the top-end Tesla GPU, and SoC sales for the Nintendo Company Ltd. (ADR) (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch as reasons for its buy rating. It is considerations such as these that may temporarily push Nvidia back towards its range highs.

Yet for every positive, there is a countervailing negative. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has just presented a paper which implicitly threatens Nvidia with disruptive innovation. A thorough comparison of an Alphabet Tensor Processing Unit's performance against Intel's Haswell CPUs and Nvidia's Tesla K80 GPUs was undertaken. Alphabet's TPU is claimed to be 15 to 30 times faster than these server GPUs and CPUs through using domain-specific processing architecture.

AMD Claws Market Share From Nvidia

Competition mounts. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) wrested 8% of market share in discrete GPUs from Nvidia in the last year, according to John Peddie Research. AMD's Vega looms in June 2017. Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is developing its FPGA platform. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) competes in the AI space for the data center market and will launch two AI chips in coming months.

A further negative factor is that the U.S. dollar has strengthened, depressing Nvidia's prices in the largest gaming market of all, Asia. Additionally, the stock market is transitioning into a substantial correction, and in the process may be expected to militate against the tech sector more than most other segments, further dragging on Nvidia's stock price as it does so.

Expiration of Nvidia's cross licensing agreement with Intel will cut Nvidia's annual profits by 10% at current levels, with the prospect of AMD being strengthened if Intel strikes a comparable deal with Nvidia's competitor.

Trigger Metric To Issue Sell Order

A strong argument may be made that autos and AI have been overweighted in Nvidia's share price as they currently contribute just 7% and 12% of revenue, respectively. With regard to autos, substantial revenue increase is unlikely before mid-2019, the earliest that major automakers are likely to gear up for autonomous vehicle manufacture.

Nvidia stock has closed below its 50-day moving average twice since February 22, 2017, and this is a major trigger metric in many technical trading strategies to issue a sell order.

There is a real possibility that the stock will return to its previous highs or beyond before it embarks on a major downturn. Current holders should look for opportunities to exit at those levels or risk an eye-watering retracement. Nvidia is anticipated to report earnings on May 9, 2017, for the three months ending April 2017.

Conclusion

A substantial retracement awaits as macroeconomic and competition factors play on Nvidia's stock price. For best advantage, current holders may use high points in the present trading range to exit their long positions to maximize their trade equity.

Traders, on the other hand, may choose to use those same range highs to initiate a short position to benefit from the coming substantial downturn, as prevailing fundamentals take the stock lower. These considerations are not yet priced in, and so that short offers asymmetrically reduced risk.

