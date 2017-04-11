EUR/USD: Will ECB Add Stimulus?

The European Central Bank (ECB) is one of the most important financial entities in the world - but this would not seem to be the case when looking at the recent media headlines. Most of the attention has been centered elsewhere, but there are still some key questions that must be answered in order to gauge the next best direction for the EUR/USD currency pair. Until questions are answered, it might be best to remain on the sidelines.

When dealing with the broader strength or weakness of the euro, one of the best indicators is the recent performance of the CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE). The ETF tracks the euro's performance against a basket of currencies, and this can help to clarify the trends in areas that are not completely influenced by the US dollar. The FXE ETF recently failed at the previous resistance level 104.80, which was the high from January 31, and this event has now created a double-top in that price area.

This does not bode well for FXE or the EUR/USD, and the markets will now be looking to the ECB in order to confirm or deny the validity of these latest moves. The real question going forward is whether or not the ECB will elect to add new stimulus packages in order to strengthen the fragmented economic region. There are clear proponents here on both sides, as ECB President Mario Draghi has expressed a need for more stimulus on several different occasions.

This has been balanced by comments made by several officials within the German finance ministry, who have expressed concerns over these ideas by suggesting that the broader impact in consumer inflation levels could damage growth. It is not entirely surprising to see these types of comments out of Germany, given the fact that it is not being hurt by excessive debt levels. But when we look at the overall GDP performance within the country over the last few years, we can see their cause for concern, given the erratic results that have been seen during the period.

All of this is yet another example of how fragmented the eurozone has become, and currency traders will need to see more clarification in these areas because substantial positions should be taken in euro-related assets. On balance, all of these factors suggest the need for a bearish outlook in the EUR/USD and FXE. The most prudent approach would be to wait on the sidelines until we see which ideology prevails (adding stimulus or letting the eurozone economy recover on its own).

If bearish positions must be structured, the use of options strategies might actually be the best choice, as this will limit losses that could be generated by any possible rallies in the euro. The outlook will change if FXE is able to rally above the clear double-top resistance levels that can now be found at 104.80.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.