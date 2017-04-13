Sentiment Speaks: How Can Tracking Sentiment Prognosticate Movements In Stocks Like Apple And Amazon?

What do we need for an accurate analysis of sentiment?

Back in the 1930s, R.N. Elliott postulated that public sentiment and mass psychology move in five waves within a primary trend, and three waves in a counter-trend. Once a five-wave move in public sentiment is completed, then it is time for the subconscious sentiment of the public to shift in the opposite direction, which is simply a natural cause of events in the human psyche, and not the operative effect from some form of "news."

In an essay published by Elliot on October 1, 1940, he opened with:

"Civilization rests upon change. This change is cyclical in origin and characteristics. A rhythmic series of extreme changes constitutes a cycle. When a cycle has been completed, another cycle is started. The rhythm of the new cycle will be the same as that of the previous cycle, although the extent and duration may vary. The cycle progresses in accordance with the natural law of movement."

The first chapter of The Wave Principle (by Frost & Prechter) summarized Elliott's perspective as follows:

"No truth meets more general acceptance than that the universe is ruled by law. Without law, it is self-evident there would be chaos, and where chaos is, nothing is ... Man is no less a natural object than the sun or the moon, and his actions, too, in their metrical occurrence, are subject to analysis ... Very extensive research in connection with ... human activities indicates that practically all developments which result from our social-economic processes follow a law that causes them to repeat themselves in similar and constantly recurring serials of waves or impulses of definite number and pattern... The stock market illustrates the wave impulse common to social-economic activity ... It has its law, just as is true of other things throughout the universe."

So, Elliott recognized that life, as we know it, is cyclical, and constantly rhymes, if not repeats. But Elliott went so far as to question the causes of these cycles, and has actually turned the common conception of "causation" on its head:

"The causes of these cyclical changes seem clearly to have their origin in the immutable natural law that governs all things, including the various moods of human behavior. Causes, therefore, tend to become relatively unimportant in the long term progress of the cycle. This fundamental law cannot be subverted or set aside by statutes or restrictions. Current news and political developments are of only incidental important, soon forgotten; their presumed influence on market trends is not as weighty as is commonly believed."

In fact, Elliott even went so far as to state that "[a]t best, news is the target recognition of forces that have already been at work for some time, and is startling only to those unaware of the trend." In effect, what Elliott is saying is that news does not "cause" the cycles, as most believe. Rather, news falls within the cycles. While this clearly challenges the common perceptions of what moves markets, I would suggest that all those reading my words at least open their minds to this possibility, and it may very well change the way you invest forever.

The mass form of progression and regression identified by Elliott seems to be hard wired deep within the psyche of all living creatures. This is what we have come to know today as the "herding principle," and the herd seems to turn at Fibonacci ratios, as supported by the studies I have mentioned before in prior articles.

Humans are hard wired for herding within their basal ganglia and limbic system within their brain, which is a biological response they share with all animals. In fact, in a study performed by Dr. Joseph LeDoux, a psychologist at the Center for Neural Science at NYU, he noted that emotion and the reaction caused by such emotion occur independent and prior to the ability of the brain to reason. This is why so many people react to moves in the market emotionally, and then rationalize their actions, after the fact, based upon some form of news or fundamental perspective. Based upon various studies, it is clear that investors act out of emotion, and rationalize those actions later.

As Dr. Ben Franklin once noted:

"So convenient a thing is it is to be a reasonable creature, since it enables one to find or to make a reason for everything one has a mind to do."

In a paper entitled "Large Financial Crashes," published in 1997 in Physica A., a publication of the European Physical Society, the authors within their conclusions present a nice summation for the overall herding phenomena within financial markets:

"Stock markets are fascinating structures with analogies to what is arguably the most complex dynamical system found in natural sciences, i.e., the human mind. Instead of the usual interpretation of the Efficient Market Hypothesis in which traders extract and incorporate consciously (by their action) all information contained in market prices, we propose that the market as a whole can exhibit an 'emergent' behavior not shared by any of its constituents. In other words, we have in mind the process of the emergence of intelligent behavior at a macroscopic scale that individuals at the microscopic scales have no idea of. This process has been discussed in biology for instance in the animal populations such as ant colonies or in connection with the emergence of consciousness."

So, clearly, when we deal with the market as a whole, there is much evidence to suggest that there is something that is directing the market which is based in biology rather than an exogenous driver. But remember that the key to being able to use this information for prognostication purposes is that we need mass sentiment to be represented within the price action. This is why the stock market is the best chart to use to track the mass sentiment or the general mood of society, as it presents us with inputs from society as a whole.

However, if one wishes to track a small stock, which does not have much in the way of relative investor participation, activity or volume, then we are not able to appropriately track mass sentiment since there is no true mass which can be tracked. Therefore, while we can attempt to use Elliott Wave analysis to track potential movements in such a stock, our analysis will not be anywhere near as accurate as it would when tracking the sentiment of a much larger "mass."

Also, please recognize that there is no black or white perspective one can take on the size of a particular stock. There is no absolute cut off. Rather, one should view this as part of a larger continuum. The greater mass participation in a particular stock, the more accurate an assessment and prognostication we can derive based upon an analysis of mass sentiment.

Example of stock for which sentiment analysis is less accurate

Let's say you were tracking a small biotech stock with one product in development. And after that product had a successful phase 1 trial, it would be likely that the stock would rally. If it then failed its phase 2 trial, it is likely it would tank. Clearly, there is no mass sentiment to track in this stock, as it is a quite limited universe of investors you are tracking. There is truly not much "mass" of which to speak. So, fundamental factors within this company may drive the price action, as mass sentiment would not be the primary driver.

Example of stocks for which sentiment analysis is highly accurate

Apple

Now, let's look at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and let's go back to 2012 for our first example. That was the time period before the stock split, and AAPL was peaking at the time just over the 700 region. For those that remember that period of time, the fundamentals of the company were hitting the most bullish they have been during their history. As the market was going into its earnings announcement, AAPL was seen as being unable to do anything wrong. The ONLY argument we were hearing from fundamentalists was about how long it would take to get to 800 before it eventually went to 1,000.

However, since AAPL was one of the most widely-held stocks, it was quite clear that it was providing us with appropriately large enough mass sentiment to provide for an accurate Elliott Wave reading. In fact, it was providing us with such a clear reading of the sentiment on the stock that we were one of the only analysts that were calling for AAPL to top just over the 700 region before it began a correction. And not only did we appropriately identify the top, but we also even noted that AAPL would fall quickly to the 500 region, followed by a rally back to 600, before heading to its final lows before the next bull run began. If you go back and look at what Apple did from September of 2012 into the middle of 2013, you will see how tracking market sentiment called each and every turn in AAPL almost to the penny.

And, again, remember that this correction occurred when the fundamentals in AAPL were the best in its history.

Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is another great example of a stock that has deviated drastically over the years from what fundamentals would seem dictate. Historically, AMZN has always had a very high price-to-earnings ratio, averaging over 640 for the past five years. Compared to an average price to earnings ratio of only 16 for the S&P 500 over the same period, it is no wonder that the valuation of this stock has left many investors and analysts scratching their heads. AMZN has even earned the nickname of "Widow Maker" in the investment world, based on how many short sellers it has devastated over the years as the price continues to climb.

Now many would argue that there are other metrics such as revenue growth that justify AMZN having such a high price-to-earnings ratio, but considering that it sits at an industry percentile of 70 in that category, there is still quite a disconnect that can't seem to be explained by traditional fundamental analysis. The bottom line is that AMZN has been a fundamentalist's nightmare for many years, and is a constant example of how "irrational" our financial markets can be.

In November of 2014, Garrett Patten, one of our lead analysts in our StockWaves service on ElliottWaveTrader.net, presented a room full of investors at the MoneyShow in Las Vegas an Elliott Wave count on AMZN that showed the stock heading to ~900 over the next 2-3 years, at a time when the stock was trading in the low 300s. As expected, this prediction was met with heavy disbelief and even criticism, considering that its price-to-earnings ratio was near 1,000 at the time. Well, needless to say, AMZN reached that price target earlier this month despite all the fundamental obstacles that seemed to suggest that this was impossible.

Now that AMZN has almost tripled over the past two years, we are beginning to see the same conditions that AAPL experienced in 2012. Today, there is only a signal research firm that has a sell rating for the stock, and the 1,000+ price targets are beginning to show up in droves. While AMZN does not have quite the same institutional ownership numbers that AAPL did back in 2012, the extreme optimism is still undeniable. Just in time for another significant top based on our Elliott Wave counts.

Conclusion

Often, when I present the basis behind my analysis, I am confronted by those who seek to disprove my analysis by using examples of stocks that react to "fundamental" perspectives in major ways. I hope this gives you some deeper understanding as to "why." Smaller capitalized stocks can be moved by major fundamental factors since mass sentiment is not the primary driver of those stocks. However, the larger the capitalization of a stock, the stronger the effect of sentiment is on its price direction, whereas fundamentals will only be coincidental factors in such stocks rather than driving ones.

So, while we have been extraordinarily successful in being able to identify movements in widely-held stocks, much smaller holdings do not adhere to sentiment analysis anywhere near as well as much larger capitalized stocks due to the fact that there is not enough of a "mass" of investors in order to obtain a highly accurate sentiment reading.

