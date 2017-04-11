Nvidia Is A Sell

NVDA's legitimate earnings growth is to be lauded, and if it were all distributed to owners its worth an annual dividend of 2.6%, not impressive.

Take gains in NVDA as the valuation has exceeded all cool heads' ability to rationalize its trading at 9x price to annual sales compared to the wider S&P 500's 2x PS.

Nvidia (NVDA)

I rate NVDA a sell based on a highly elevated valuation relative to sales and earnings.

NVDA's Many Virtues

This is a great company in the graphics card market dominated by two main contenders, itself and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). In the world of PC graphics card, a hybrid professional-consumer industry, NVDA completely took over the reins and AMD is hardly considered a contender by hardcore performance users and gamers. NVDA chips outperform, outlast, and are more reliable than AMD's offering.

This business exists in a graphics card duopoly after the firms' direct competitors dropped off the map completely with 3dfx's Voodoo brand ceasing development as the company entered a liquidating bankruptcy during the year 2000. NVDA has, therefore, enjoyed strong pricing power and better support of long-term profit margins throughout the graphics card market from the low to the high-end products. This is evidenced by the firm's long-term history of turning over 90% of cash earned through operations into free cash flow.

More competitive technology sectors with a manufacturing component typically invest a greater proportion of earnings back into their manufacturing facilities. That NVDA retains most of its cash from operations in the form of cash distributable to shareholders is evidence of the pricing power it enjoys, thanks to weak and nonexistent competition.

Price For A Dollar Of Earnings

NVDA's business grew to a market capitalization of $18B by mid-2016 from its modest $400M capitalization during the dot-com era, delivering a solid return to many long-term investors. Since March of last year, the company has tripled to a true mega-capitalization of $57B while simultaneously growing share count by 15%.

Lately, valuation metrics have gone off the charts. Prior to 2016, the company never traded for more than 4x price to sales and rarely exceeded a 20x price to earnings ratio. Today, the last 12-month's free cash flow at the company is priced at $38 for every $1 of distributable earnings, implying at 2.6% dividend rate is possible if this level of earnings is maintained.

It's just plain ole expensive. This is a situation where market expectations have far outpaced the demonstrated earnings power of the business.

Today's valuation of NVDA is based on a very optimistic speculation of future earnings power, which is difficult to justify considering the firm's performance in its long-term markets has delivered sideways net earnings. The growing data center business is being priced as if it is already a given this company will enjoy complete market domination, high profit margins, and minimal competitive pressures. What a gamble!

I rate NVDA a sell; shorting here on a nine-month timeline covered by calls (to limit losses) is the first move I'm considering here.

