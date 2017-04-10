Micron Technology Pushing All-Time Highs

Hello, in this article, we will review Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from the perspective of pricing the company based on its ability to earn money for shareholders. MU is priced too high. Here's why.

10-year Result: 5.5% Of Revenues Have Converted To Liquid & Liquidatable Assets

A stock is valuable because you can trade it to a greater fool and because its underlying company is able to return capital in the form of dividends. In the case of MU, the valuation is elevated, and this is an ideal greater fool stock.

MU's pricing power has shown high variability, as annual gross profits have ranged from -1% to 33% over the trailing ten years. This makes sense in the context of the reports of semiconductor product distributors such as Dataram Corp. (NASDAQ:DRAM) that have on several occasions reported 10%+ period-over-period price declines in the memory products they deal in. MU's products experience similar price drops.

The high variability in gross profit is a result of competition in their business. Often depreciation and amortization expenses continue to be charged even though product prices are being forced down by competitive pressures and technological obsolescence. These are primary factors influencing MU's periods of very high earnings, offset by periods reporting negative earnings.

20-Year Revenue Growth Of 8%

Since the '90s, when revenue topped out at $3.5B in 1997, the company set a new annual sales record of $16.3B during 2014, making for 8% peak-to-peak compounded annual revenue growth.

This is a great figure. MU has survived in its growing sector and even expanded its sales relationships. It has come at the cost of $35.35B worth of cash spent on expanding its technological portfolio and manufacturing facilities. The business the company is in requires it constantly improve its products and facilities. What this means is it is very expensive for MU to run its business. Necessarily, higher expenses depress the profitability of the business.

The high degree of variability in gross profits and ultimately net earnings the company has displayed pushes the stock market for its shares into manias. Frenzies occur as the company releases new products at top-of-the-line price tags, and depressive manias take place as the sector's participants look for the incremental sale and enter into price wars in order to maintain cash flows while investing into the next hot-tech.

Smart investors like you and I want to buy when the market is depressed and sell when the market is in a frenzy. Although this sounds a bit like trading, even legendary long-term value investor Warren Buffett participates in this type of buy and sell market activity. For a recent example, review these facts: Warren Buffett bought Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and sold WMT during the same millennia.

In Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) 2016 annual report, Mr. Buffett wrote in his letter to shareholders a strong reiteration of his position that all of the company's investments in public equity are considered marketable by the investment team. They're willing to flip the stocks back into the market when the price is favorable due to a frenzied market.

Is MU's Market In A Frenzy Or Depressive Mania?

MU traded in the $10 range at this time last year. Today's price of $27.64 indicates a substantial amount of net buying activity has taken place in the stock's market. The trailing one-year period spans a time as the company has released new technologies and achieved top-of-the-line profits for a period. So earnings are hitting the books at all-time highs. The circumstances are such that the company's stock market is likely in a frenzy phase and the valuation is too great.

In my analysis, I detected a real earnings power of 5.5% sales. This is the amount of tangible assets the company has created relative to total sales over the last 10 years. This smoothing technique indicates that on its recent peak of $16.3B annual sales (2014), the company's real accumulation of net asset value was 5.5% of that. Roughly $900M for the year.

I input this $900M per year and grew it by the company's long-term annual sales growth of 8% per year. The result indicates the discounted value of this earnings power on a per-share basis is $18.06 per share:

Final Word

MU is in a sector requiring substantial reinvestment into its operations in order to remain competitive and continue achieving sales at acceptable profit margins. The sector is very competitive. The company's ability to give money to its investors is hampered by the price of continuing to remain in business.

The marketplace has brought this company substantially above my long-term forecasted earnings power based on the facts delivered in this article. I have found the stock to be overpriced. At this price, MU is not suitable for long-term investment horizons because returns on investment will be diminished due to entry at such a high price point.

From a trading point of view, I believe MU has more room to run as it appears there are a few more periods of elevated gross margins to come. A long position in this company at these prices is highly speculative and a greater fool based trade.

