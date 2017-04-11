Are We Reaching Peak Tesla?

When it comes to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), it seems there is no middle ground. You are either part of the bull camp or one of the bears. Recently, the stock has made new high after new high, closing over $312 on Monday. But the reason for today's rally - a very curious analyst note - makes me wonder if a herd mentality regarding the name has reached a danger point for investors.

This morning, an analyst at Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform, while also raising his price target on the stock from $223 to $368. Where was this call a few weeks ago before the huge rally? That being said, the analyst slashed his estimates for this year by more than $5 a share, which accounts to almost a billion dollars when we get to the bottom line.

In fact, the analyst said the firm is adjusting its stance because they've driven a Tesla for several months. Additionally, the analyst said investors may need to "employ a 'creative' valuation methodology" and prepare for a bumpy ride. So despite the huge estimate cuts, the analyst made a huge target raise based on what exactly? The stock soared almost $10 on the news, despite the fact that this analyst is ranked in the bottom 9% of analysts on TipRanks - one of the worst on the Street!

It's at this point that it seems bad news is basically ignored. For instance, in late February, I discussed how cobalt prices had soared from a little more than $10 to $22 in the past year. Cobalt is a key part of the batteries that go into Tesla's vehicles, and as the chart below shows, it is now over $25 a pound, soaring faster than Tesla shares at this point.

(Source: InfoMine)

I also saw an interesting article on this site on Monday that explored some myths and facts regarding Tesla. The article wasn't exactly truthful, as the company is burning through cash, and a Reuters article that was discussed did not say that Tesla has a negative gross margin. On the operating side and bottom line, the company is in the red, big time.

But the article also discussed how Tesla's acquisition of Grohmann Engineering, completed earlier this year, could be a huge positive for it moving forward. Apparently the author didn't get a chance to read the latest news regarding Grohmann, which contains several negative pieces of news:

In the past few weeks, over 100 workers have decided to unionize. About half of the 680 total are now unionized, and they are demanding pay raises. Elon Musk had committed to all existing Grohmann contracts, but now Tesla is in the process of canceling all orders. Perhaps most important, Tesla CTO JB Straubel recently told employees at a meeting that Grohmann's founder decided to retire shortly after Tesla took over.

When the deal was announced last year, Elon Musk said Klaus Grohmann was "one of the world leaders in highly automated methods of manufacturing." Well, it would seem quite important that he has left, especially since workers are worried about Tesla dumping all of Grohmann's existing clients. Since Grohmann was brought on to help with the ramp of the Model 3, it seems worrisome that the firm's founder left right after Tesla's acquisition. Will this result in a write-down at the next earnings report? I mean, if Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) were acquired and Zuckerberg soon left, wouldn't that seem quite important and be worth something?

So are we reaching peak Tesla? Well, when we get to the point where all bad news seems to be ignored and analysts just say to "be creative" regarding valuation, it sure seems that way. The two pieces of news I mentioned today are a big part of the Model 3's future, and not many seem to be noticing. The chart below shows a rallying stock, but a herd mentality can be very dangerous. As fast as Tesla shares have risen, they can reverse just as quickly.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

