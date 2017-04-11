Laptop Magazine Downgrades Apple

Rethink Technology business briefs for April 10, 2017.

Laptop Magazine drops Apple from 1st to 5th place

Source: Laptop Magazine

That Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) might not score particularly high in the eyes of the editors of Laptop Magazine didn't come as a particular surprise. Laptop is primarily devoted to reviewing Windows-based laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles, and doesn't highly value the things that Apple has to offer.

I was all set to pass over this as one of many inconsequential slights to the Apple brand that occur on a daily basis, when I noticed that Laptop had unexpectedly rated Apple number one since 2013. How was it that Apple could fall so far in the space of a year? The 5th place ranking seemed particularly bad given the recent introduction of the new Touch Bar equipped MacBook Pros, which have generally sold well and met with favorable reviews.

I suspected that the evaluation criteria had somehow changed this year, but I found it difficult to find last year's rankings and reviews. Fortunately, through the wonders of the Internet Archive Wayback Machine, I was able to travel all the way back to the March 24, 2016 issue of Laptop in order to uncover the differences in the evaluation criteria.

Some differences can be spotted immediately by comparing the 2016 report card with the 2017 report card, and the differences are not merely that the 2017 version is more colorful.

An important criterion that was present in 2016 was dropped for 2017: Software. In Software, Apple had scored 5/5 points. Why was Software dropped? Laptop offers no explanation. The lack of the 5 points for Software more or less accounts for the change of score from 83 to 78 this year.

There were other changes as well. Last year, Apple scored 9/10 for innovation, whereas this year Apple got 7/10. How is this justified in light of the new MacBook Pros with Touch Bar and Touch ID? In the logic of Laptop's editors, Apple simply didn't go far enough by not providing a full touch screen.

I'm inclined to be sympathetic to the criticism, but the lack of touch screens (in comparison with Windows laptops) has existed for years. Why does it suddenly become an issue this year?

In the Reviews category, Apple garnered as many points as last year, but it was out of a higher possible score of 35 points, making Apple's score effectively lower.

All told, Laptop's rating of Apple this year seems to have been designed to take Apple down a notch, and just happened to over-achieve. Laptop has the usual PC-centric complaints: not enough value or variety, no touch screens, not really sure about the Touch Bar, etc.

As has been the case since time immemorial, the Windows PC world doesn't fundamentally accept the value proposition of Apple. They don't accept the superiority of macOS, or the superior integration of macOS and Mac hardware.

I'm more surprised that Laptop ever rated Apple number 1 all those years. But the turnabout seems a little underhanded.

Now that Apple's stock is finally getting closer to the valuation it has deserved all along, Apple investors may have to brace themselves for a new wave negative takes on Apple products. I guess it goes with the territory.

Rethink Technology recommends Apple as a buy.

Google invests in LG

Reuters reports that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has offered to invest $880 million to help LG Display Co. (NYSE:LPL) boost OLED screen production. Apparently, this is in order to secure a stable supply of OLED screens for its Pixel smartphones.

Yonhap News Agency claims that the deal is to be a strategic partnership rather than a mere purchase of screens. The partnership is intended to reduce Google's dependence on Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for its Pixel smartphone screens.

This could be seen as a reaction to reports that Apple is buying OLED screens from Samsung for its forthcoming iPhone 8. I'm inclined to think that Google is concerned that Samsung is becoming too powerful in smartphones, and simply wants to offset Samsung's influence by going to the next best OLED screen source.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 smartphones are reported to be outselling their predecessors in pre-orders by double-digit percentages.

AT&T buys Straight Path

AT&T (NYSE:T) has reached an agreement to buy Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) for $1.25 billion in stock. STRP shareholders will receive $95.63 in AT&T stock per share. Last week, STRP closed at $36.48.

STRP's claim to fame is that it owns important swaths of millimeter wave spectrum at 28 GHz and 39 GHz. Millimeter wave spectrum is seen as vital for 5G wireless networks in order to provide promised download speeds in excess of 1 Gbit/sec.

Straight Path got into a little trouble with the FCC for not making use of its licensed spectrum, and ended up having to settle with the FCC, paying a penalty of $15 million and surrendering a small portion of its spectrum. It had a year to sell the licenses or itself. Clearly, the latter was the preferable option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.