Alere Vs. Abbott Merger Arbitrage

ALR | ABT - Moment of Truth Approaching

I wrote about the Alere (NYSE:ALR) - Abbott (NYSE:ABT) merger back in September 2016. Since then there have been a number of developments which have added further complexity to this situation. To summarize, the following are events that occurred since September 2016 (in no particular order):

Arriva / CMS Debacle

ALR failure to produce a 10-K

ALR failed lawsuit against CMS

ABT arguing for a MAC

ALR claiming ABT has been improperly withholding information under auspices of "Client Attorney privilege"

Judge Glasscock threatening that both parties will end up "unhappy" if they choose to litigate

Super Master Chandler requesting that ABT reveal certain information related to its initial due diligence of ALR

In short, it has been an epic mess and a headache to all involved, including the Delaware Chancery Court.

So where do we stand now?

ALR is trading at ~$43.00 which is implying a ~43% implied probability (assuming a closing price of $56 and a break price of $33). I think this implied probability under current terms looks a little low, given the evidence and precedent ALR has heading into the trial date. So why isn't ALR trading higher - implying a more favorable probability of success?

Most likely, the market is assuming a price cut. At a recut offer from ABT of $50, the implied probability sits at ~60%, which seems much more in line with all the incremental evidence we have picked up from countless hours of discovery and court transcripts. As such, these are the potential outcomes for ALR as we approach the April 21st court date.

ALR-ABT settle out of court and renegotiated price - ALR = $50 (50%) ALR wins in court and the merger is enforced - ALR = $56 (35%) ABT successfully proves a MAC and walks - ALR = $33 (15%)

Taking the probability weighted average of these outcomes gets you ~$49.50. Risk / Reward still seems somewhat acceptable.

So, with that basic math out of the way, let's turn to likely topics of discussion once the trial kicks off.

ALR's Argument:

ALR feels it has a strong contract that the Delaware Court should have to enforce. ALR will argue that ABT is exhibiting buyer's remorse and feels hard done as it rushed through due diligence and even outbid itself (as documented in the background to the merger in the proxy). Assuming no settlement before the trial, ALR believes that $56 is achievable and will do whatever is necessary to get the Delaware Court to force ABT to consummate the merger - most likely will be awarding "Specific Performance."

What has complicated matters is the revocation of Arriva's Medicare billing code and the recent failure to publish its 10-K on time. Had ALR been able to secure a more favorable outcome from its CMS/HHS/ Medicare lawsuit, I believe that ABT's MAC claims would have been severely diminished.

ALR was unable to successfully appeal to the DC Court for a preliminary injunction and has since begun the process of working through the appeals "ladder" with CMS/Medicare. Given the timing and length of the appeals process, any positive news from this endeavor is highly unlikely.

The late filing is an issue and while it does not breach any terms in the DMA - as the language only refers to having 2015 filings in on time - it offers growing evidence that the corporate governance and financial reporting at ALR is a complete and utter mess.

Furthermore, ALR's IR reps have been very vague with regards to whether the delay in the 10-K filing will result in a "revision" or a "restatement" - the latter the worse alternative. With the failure to file the 10-K on March 15, 2017, ALR entered a grace period with its creditors (45-60 days depending on the indenture).

The late filing also creates uncertainty with regards to the potential downside on a deal break. Without the filings, there are several large Long Only investors who are loathe to holding ALR despite whatever optical "cheapness." We know that Arriva was ~5% of revenues and ~5-8% of EBITDA - most sell-side and buy-side investors have adjusted earnings estimates to assign zero value to Arriva. While this is good, there is also a chance that Arriva could actually have negative value, given the impact of continuing to service clients will have on working capital (A/R will continue to build) without being able to bill Medicare. Given the leverage (~6.5x Net Debt / EBITDA on consensus 2018 numbers), equity value is very sensitive here and material fluctuations in the NWC figure could create some headline noise.

Assuming no material change in business from the Arriva noise, ALR has clearly underperformed its index (XHE) and should find some valuation support. Assuming ALR were to have moved in line with the index over the past 12 months, ALR would be at ~$64.00.

In addition, to the Arriva and late filing, ALR also contends that ABT's claims that it was unaware of material deficiencies at ALR are untrue. ALR contends that ABT is withholding information shared with its lawyers during its initial due diligence which shows that ABT was well aware of the subpoenas, FCPA investigation, and Arriva situation. This development - unveiled on April 3, 2017, from a hearing on March 31, 2017 - caused the ALR stock to trade up ~10% as many market participants viewed this as a huge boon to ALR. This thinking was tempered the next day as ABT's claims to the contrary and defending its right to "client- attorney privilege" were also unveiled.

Basically, ALR is arguing that ABT cannot use "Client-Attorney Privilege" as both a sword and a shield; and that the information requested (and supported by Special Master Chandler) will prove that ABT was aware of the issues it now claims are a MAC.

Naturally, ABT is arguing the other side - that ALR's contractual representations, ALRs' pre and post signing SEC disclosures, the documents exchanged in discovery, and every one of ALR's witnesses confirm that none of the adverse events that have occurred at ALR since January 30, 2016, were "known" as of that date. Rather, all these issues came to light post-signing.

What is ABT thinking?

It's hard to know exactly what ABT's end game is here. To simplify, it just doesn't want to buy ALR given all the hair/issues and that it still needs to fully integrate STJ and keep the leverage in the capital structure relatively copacetic. As such, ABT is trying to argue the following to walk away from the deal:

Material weakness in internal controls

Government investigations

Arriva revocation

INRation withdrawal

In aggregate, ABT argues that these issues could / should qualify as a MAC. ALR is saying that ABT was aware of most (if not all) of these issues and ABT's due diligence notes will confirm that.

Summing it all up $56 seems achievable

On April 21, 2017, Delaware Chancery Court will hear ABT's request for a ruling that all of ALR's slip-ups constitute a MAC. Should the court deny ABT's MAC claim, it is very likely that Glasscock will award ALR "Specific Performance" as a remedy to effectuate the merger.

However, it is a foregone conclusion that ALR will receive this requested remedy. While it's like ALR will get this remedy (much like Tyson v. IBP), there is no rule written in stone which allows for this type of relief - something to keep in mind.

In March, Glasscock told both parties that reaching an agreement would be the best outcome - and that going to court would be akin to a "maelstrom" wherein everyone would be unhappy with the outcome. Glasscock does not want to be the first judge to rule on a MAC claim - in my opinion, his experiences with Cooper Tire have scarred him and he is keen to avoid the limelight on such a landmark issue. Moreover, Delaware has a reputation to defend as a target friendly jurisdiction - there will be considerable pressure on Glasscock to avoid setting a precedent with this case.

Essentially, Glasscock does not want to rule on a MAC. But does he really want to force ABT to buy ALR, given all the issues over the past year?

If push comes to shove, he might just try to find the path of least resistance to avoid forcing ABT to buy ALR - allowing ABT to walk on a technical issue; of which there are plenty.

It would be extremely helpful for ALR to get its financials in order and have the 10-K ready before the trial begins. But given ALR's track record over the past year and history of shooting itself in the foot repeatedly, I will hold my breath. During this period as an ALR shareholder, I have often noodled on whether chewing glass and hitting myself repeatedly with a hammer would be more palatable than being an ALR shareholder.

Since March, many investors have thought that ABT was the side averse to settling. But reviewing the court docs from last week, perhaps it has been ALR that didn't want to all along - why would it? The contract is strong, Arriva's contribution to EBITDA and Revenue is below the 10% "soft" threshold for "materiality" and taking a materially lower offer would likely draw scrutiny from shareholders and some legal/fiduciary recourse. Does Glasscock really want to go down in the annals of Delaware law?

Consequently, I believe that ABT is likely to fail in its efforts for a MAC and that, assuming no major hiccups from ALR between now and the trial, the merger will be enforced at the originally agreed $56 price. Risk/Reward looks attractive, but as always, do your own due diligence and size appropriately.